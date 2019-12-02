Best Feature

Annie Awards: 'Frozen 2,' 'Missing Link' Lead Year of Surprises and Snubs

8:00 AM 12/2/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

In its first foray into the animated feature race, Netflix proves a force with 'Klaus' and 'I Lost My Body.'

The International Animated Film Society on Monday unveiled the nominations for its annual Annie Awards — with numerous features earning six or more mentions, along with some shocking omissions in some key feature categories, seeming to indicate that there’s no clear frontrunner.

Disney’s juggernaut Frozen 2 and Laika’s hybrid stop-motion/CG Yeti tale Missing Link tied for the most noms in the feature categories with eight apiece. Netflix’s Santa Claus origin story Klaus, a 2D movie from Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, followed close behind with seven noms. And critical and box office hits Toy Story 4 from Disney/Pixar and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World from DreamWorks Animation collected six noms each, as did I Lost My Body, the French indie acquired by Netflix after it became the first animated movie to win the Nespresso Grand Prize at Cannes.

The nominations for best animated feature went to Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Klaus, Missing Link and Toy Story 4. I Lost My Body was nominated for best independent animated feature, alongside four pics from indie distributor GKIDS: Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Okko’s Inn, Promare and Weathering With You.

There were some surprising omissions in various individual categories; notably, Toy Story 4 and How to Train Your Dragon were both snubbed in the feature directing category. Those nominations went to Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck for Frozen 2, Jeremy Clapin for I Lost My Body, Sergio Pablos for Klaus, Chris Butler for Missing Link and writer-director Makoto Shinkai for Weathering With You. (Shinkai helmed the 2016 anime hit Your Name, and his follow-up, Weathering With You, scored a total of four Annie noms, the most for a GKIDS title this year.)

For best writing in a feature, ASIFA nominated Lee for Frozen 2How to Train Your Dragon writer-director Dean DeBlois and the writers of Toy Story 4, I Lost My Body and Weathering With You — while omitting Missing Link.

Frozen 2 was snubbed in the editing category, where the nominees are How to Train Your Dragon, Klaus, Missing Link, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Toy Story 4. And both Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 were glossed over in the production design category, where the nominees are How to Train Your Dragon, Klaus, Missing Link, Abominable and The Addams Family. 

The strong showing by Netflix for Klaus and I Lost My Body is notable, as this is the first year that the streaming service is competing in the animated feature race.

A question on some people's minds going into this year’s Annie Awards race was how Disney’s photo-real CG retelling of The Lion King might factor in the nominations. While it wasn’t immediately known if the studio entered the movie, it didn’t earn a mention in either the animation or live-action categories.

In all, the Annie Awards announced nominations in 32 categories spanning features, TV/shortform media and VR. The winners will be revealed Jan. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

See the full list of nominees below.

  • Best Feature

    'Klaus'
    'Klaus'
    Courtesy of Netflix
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios

  • Best Indie Feature

    'Weathering With You'
    'Weathering With You'
    Courtesy of GKIDS
    Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
    I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
    Okko's Inn, Madhouse
    Promare, TRIGGER, XFLAG
    Weathering With You, Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

  • Best Special Production

    'How to Train Your Dragon'
    'How to Train Your Dragon'
    Courtesy of DreamWorks
    Guava Island, "Titles and Prologue," Six Point Harness / Amazon
    How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, DreamWorks Animation
    Infinity Train, "The Perennial Child," Cartoon Network Studios
    SpongeBob SquarePants, "SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.
    Zog, Magic Light Pictures

  • Best Short Subject

    Acid Rain, Animoon
    DONT KNOW WHAT, Thomas Renoldner
    Je sors acheter des cigarettes, Miyu Productions
    Purpleboy, Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances…asbl, Luna Blue Film
    Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days, Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

  • Best VR

    Bonfire, Baobab Studios
    GLOOMY EYES, ATLAS V
    Kaiju Confidential, ShadowMachine

  • Best Commercial

    'Fortnite'
    'Fortnite'
    Courtesy of Epic Games
    Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media,” Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
    Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot, Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
    The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster, Nexus Studios

  • Best TV/Media — Preschool

    'Ask the Storybots'
    'Ask the Storybots'
    Courtesy of Netflix.
    Ask the Storybots, Episode: "Why Do We Have To Recycle?," JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
    Elena of Avalor, Episode: "Changing of the Guard," Disney Television Animation
    Let's Go Luna!, Episode: "Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris," Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
    Norman Picklestripes, Episode: "Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door," Factory
    Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: "I Am Amelia Earhart," Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

  • Best TV/Media — Children

    Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: "Carried Away," Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Niko and the Sword of Light, Episode: 206: "The Caterpillar Train," Titmouse, Amazon Studios
    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Episode: “Evil League of Mutants,” Nickelodeon Animation Studio
    Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: "A Glorious End Part 1," DreamWorks Animation
    The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: "Calamari Jerry," Warner Bros. Animation

  • Best TV/Media — General Audience

    'Bojack Horseman'
    'Bojack Horseman'
    Netflix
    Big Mouth, Episode: "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Netflix
    BoJack Horseman, Episode: "The Client," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
    Harley Quinn, Episode: "So You Need a Crew," Warner Bros. Animation
    Tuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
    Undone, Episode: 2. "The Hospital," Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

  • Best Student Film

    Con Fuerza, Nichole Tate
    Gravedad, Anke Kletsch
    The Fox & the Pigeon, Michelle Chua
    Un diable dans la poche, Luce Grosjean

  • Best FX for TV/Media

    'Love, Death & Robots'
    'Love, Death & Robots'
    Courtesy of Netflix
    How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, Episode: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," DreamWorks Animation
    VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby
    FX Artist: Cristiana Covone
    FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi
    FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy
    Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning
     
    Love, Death & Robots, Episode: "The Secret War," Blur for Netflix
    FX Artist: Viktor Németh
    FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés
    FX Artist: Ádám Sipos
    FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna
     
    My Moon, Episode: "My Moon," Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere
    Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel
    Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura
     
    Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, Episode: Episode 115: "Stormtroopers vs. Rebels - Soldiers of the Galactic Empire," Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.
    FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki
     
    Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: "A Glorious End Part 1," DreamWorks Animation
    Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev
    Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro
    Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling
    Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra

  • Best FX for Feature

    'Toy Story 4'
    'Toy Story 4'
    Walt Disney Studios
    Abominable, DreamWorks Animation
    FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel
    FX Supervisor: James Jackson
    FX Lead: Domin Lee
    FX Supervisor: Michael Losure
    FX Lead: Alex Timchenko
     
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske
    Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni
    Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson
    Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov
    Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong
     
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman
    Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley
    Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart
    Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev
    Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser
     
    Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
    Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis
    Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar
    Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone
    Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller
    Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
     
    Weathering With You, GKIDS
    Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito
    VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima
    VFX Artist: Jumi Lee
    Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda

  • Best Character Animation — TV/Media

    'His Dark Materials'
    'His Dark Materials'
    Courtesy of HBO
    Ask the Storybots, Episode: "Where Do Planets Come From?," JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
    Character Animator: Chris O'Hara Character:
    Multiple Characters
     
    Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Episode: "Rapunzel and The Great Tree," Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Character Animator: Juliane Martin
    Character: various
     
    His Dark Materials, Episode: "8," BBC Studios
    Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek
     
    How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, Episode: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," DreamWorks Animation
    Character Animator: Andrew Muir
    Character: All
     
    Robot Chicken, Episode: "Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes," Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
    Character Animator: Scott DaRos
    Character: All Characters

  • Best Character Animation — Animated Feature

    'Frozen 2'
    'Frozen 2'
    Dreamworks Animation
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Andrew Ford: Andrew Ford
    Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
     
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
    Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner
    Character: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
     
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
    Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani
    Character: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
     
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins
    Character: Alva
     
    Missing Link
    LAIKA, LLC
    Animator: Rachelle Lambden
    Character: Multiple

  • Best Character Animation — Live Action

    'Game of Thrones'
    'Game of Thrones'
    Helen Sloan/HBO
    Alita: Battle Angel, Weta Digital
    Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
     
    Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital
    Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
     
    Game of Thrones - Season 8 Episode 3 "The Long Night" - Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine
    Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman
    Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor
    Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig
    Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel
    Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
     
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Framestore
    Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton
    Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza
    Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn
    Lookdev: Leila Gaed
    Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
     
    Spider-Man: Far From Home, Steven Argula
    Character Animator: Joakim Riedinger

  • Best Character Animation — Video Game

    'Kingdom Hearts III'
    'Kingdom Hearts III'
    Courtesy of Square Enix
    Gears 5 - Cinematic Animation, The Coalition/ Microsoft
    Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire
    Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait
     
    Kingdom Hearts III, Square Enix
    Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa
    Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless
    Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima
    Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless
    Character Animator: Koji Hamada
    Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless
    Character Animator: Koji Inoue
    Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless
     
    Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief, Chromosphere / Within
    Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks
    Character: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake
    Character Animator: Natan Moura
    Character: Sinclair Snake
    Character Animator: Nelson Boles
    Character: Various
     
    Unruly Heroes, Magic Design Studios
    Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi
    Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC
    Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger
    Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

  • Best Character Design — TV/Media

    'DC Super Hero Girls'
    'DC Super Hero Girls'
    Salvador Larocca/DC Entertainment
    Carmen Sandiego, Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
    Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
    Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
     
    DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: "#SweetJustice Pt. 1-4," Warner Bros. Animation
    Executive Producer: Lauren Faust
    Character: N/A
     
    T.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: "You've Gotta Be Kitten Me"/"Whale, Hello There!," Titmouse / Disney Junior
    Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak
    Character: tbd
     
    The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: "Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five," DreamWorks Animation
    Art Director: Chris Mitchell
    Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
     
    Victor and Valentino, Episode: "Know It All," Cartoon Network Studios
    Character Designer: Fabien Mense
    Character: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby, Camazotz Bat, Regular Camazotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Coex Heiroglyphs

  • Best Character Design — Feature

    'Abominable'
    'Abominable'
    Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation
    Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
    Character Designer: Nico Marlet
    Character: All
     
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Character Designer: Bill Schwab
    Character: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, Soldier
     
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
    Character: All Characters
     
    Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios
    Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli 
    Character: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon
     
    The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative
    Character Designer: Craig Kellman
    Character: Multiple characters

  • Best Direction — TV/Media

    Ask the Storybots, Episode: "How Do You Make Music?," JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
    Director: Jeff Gill
     
    DC Super Hero Girls
    Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys
    Warner Bros. Animation
    Director: Natalie Wetzig
     
    Disney Mickey Mouse
    Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls
    Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
     
    Rilakkuma & Kaoru, Episode: "Snowman," Dwarf for Netflix
    Director: Masahito Kobayashi
     
    Ultraman, Episode: "Episode 1," Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
    Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama
    Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki
     

  • Best Direction — Feature

    'I Lost My Body'
    'I Lost My Body'
    Courtesy of Xilam Animation
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Director: Jennifer Lee
    Director: Chris Buck
     
    I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
    Director: Jérémy Clapin
     
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Director: Sergio Pablos
     
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    Director: Chris Butler
     
    Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
    Director: Makoto Shinkai

  • Best Music — TV/Media

    'Seis Manos'
    'Seis Manos'
    Netflix
    Carmen Sandiego, Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
    Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin
    Composer: Steve D'Angelo
    Composer: Lorenzo Castelli
     
    Love, Death & Robots, Episode: "Sonnie's Edge"
    Blur for Netflix
    Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns
     
    Seis Manos, Episode: "The Empty Place," VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios
    Composer: Carl Thiel
     
    She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: "Beast Island," DreamWorks Animation
    Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer
     
    The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: "Eagle Eye Jerry," Warner Bros. Animation
    Composer: Vivek Maddala

  • Best Music — Feature

    'Spies in Disguise'
    'Spies in Disguise'
    Twentieth Century Fox Film
    Away, Dream Well Studios
    Composer: Gints Zilbalodis
     
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Composer: Christophe Beck
    Composer: Frode Fjellheim
    Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez
    Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez
     
    I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
    Composer: Dan Levy
     
    Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios
    Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson
    Composer: Theodore Shapiro
     
    Toy Story 4
    Composer: Randy Newman

  • Best Production Design — TV/Media

    'Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure'
    'Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure'
    Courtesy of Disney Channel
    Carmen Sandiego, Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX
    Media for Netflix
    Production Design: Eastwood Wong
    Production Design: Sylvia Liu
    Production Design: Elaine Lee
    Production Design: Linda Fong
    Production Design: Emily Paik
     
    Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Episode: "Rapunzel and The Great Tree," Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Production Design: Alan Bodner
    Production Design: Brian Woods
    Production Design: Steven Nicodemus
    Production Design: Laura Price
    Production Design: Leonard Robledo
     
    Love, Death & Robots, Episode: "The Witness," Blur for Netflix
    Production Design: Alberto Mielgo
     
    Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Episode: Episode 106 “Ultraclops,” Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.
    Production Design: Khang Le
    Production Design: Chris Fisher
    Production Design: Gael Bertrand
    Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon
    Production Design: Howard Chen
     
    The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: "The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One," DreamWorks Animation
    Production Design: Chris Mitchell
    Production Design: Chris Turnham
    Production Design: Tor Aunet
    Production Design: DanBob Thompson
    Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

  • Best Production Design — Feature

    'The Addams Family'
    'The Addams Family'
    Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
    Abominable, DreamWorks Animation
    Production Design: Max Boas
    Production Design: Paul Duncan
    Production Design: Christopher Brock
    Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim
    Production Design: Jane Li
     
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
    Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
    Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura
    Production Design: Woonyoung Jung
    Production Design: Iuri Lioi
     
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Production Design: Szymon Biernaki
    Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski
     
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    Production Design: Nelson Lowry
    Production Design: Santiago Montiel
    Production Design: Trevor Dalmer
     
    The Addams Family, MGM and Bron Creative
    Production Design: Patricia Atchison
    Production Design: Maisha Moore
    Production Design: Chris Souza
    Production Design: Jack Yu
     

  • Best Storyboarding — TV/Media

    Carmen Sandiego, Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
    Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park
     
    Carole & Tuesday, Episode: "True Colors," Bones for Netflix
    Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe
     
    Love, Death & Robots, Episode: "Sucker of Souls," Blur for Netflix
    Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan
     
    Snoopy in Space, Episode: "Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking," Apple
    Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante
     
    Zog, Episode: N/A, Magic Light Pictures
    Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

  • Best Storyboarding — Feature

    'Missing Link'
    'Missing Link'
    Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures
    I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
    Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro
     
    I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
    Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin
     
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos
     
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño
     
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

  • Best Voice Acting — TV/Media

    'Tuca & Bertie'
    'Tuca & Bertie'
    Courtesy of Netflix
    Big City Greens, Episode: "Green Christmas," Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Voice Talent: Marieve Herington
    Character: Tilly
     
    Bob's Burgers, Episode: "Roamin' Bob-iday," 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment
    Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob
     
    Steven Universe, Episode: "Steven Universe: The Movie," Cartoon Network Studios
    Sarah Stiles: Sarah Stiles Character: Spinel
     
    Tigtone, Episode: Episode 108 "Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead," Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
    Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry 
    Character: Helpy
     
    Tuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
    Voice Actress: Ali Wong
    Character: Bertie

  • Best Voice Acting — Feature

    Courtesy of Universal Pictures; Getty Images
    Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
    Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor 
    Character: Jin
     
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Josh Gad: Josh Gad 
    Character: Olaf
     
    Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
    Performer: Richard Horvitz 
    Character: Invader Zim
     
    The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination
    Cast: Jenny Slate 
    Character: Gidget
     
    Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
    Cast: Tony Hale 
    Character: Forky

  • Best Writing — TV/Media

    'BoJack Horseman'
    'BoJack Horseman'
    Courtesy of Netflix
    Apple & Onion, Episode: "Apple's Short," Cartoon Network Studios
    Writer: George Gendi
    Writer: Michael Gendi
    Writer: Deepak Sethi
    Writer: Eric Acosta
    Writer: Sean Szeles
     
    BoJack Horseman, Episode: "Feel-Good Story," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
    Writer: Alison Tafel
     
    Pinky Malinky, Episode: "Secret," Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
    Writer: Sheela Shrinivas
    Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal
    Writer: Rikke Asbjoern
     
    Tuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
    Writer: Shauna McGarry
     
    Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: "I Am Helen Keller," Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
    Writer: Meghan Read

  • Best Writing — Feature

    'Frozen 2'
    'Frozen 2'
    Walt Disney Pictures
    Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Writer: Jennifer Lee
     
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
    Writer: Dean DeBlois
     
    I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
    Writer: Jérémy Clapin
    Writer: Guillaume Laurant
     
    Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
    Writer: Andrew Stanton
    Writer: Stephany Folsom
     
    Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
    Story By: Makoto Shinkai
    Writer: Makoto Shinkai

  • Best Editorial — TV/Media

    'Big Hero 6: The Series'
    'Big Hero 6: The Series'
    Courtesy of Disney XD
    Big Hero 6: The Series, Episode: "Prey Date," Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Nominee: Dao Le
    Nominee: Joe Molinari
    Nominee: Charles T. Jones
    Nominee: David Vasquez
     
    DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: "#AdventuresInBunnysitting," Warner Bros. Animation
    Nominee: Torien Blackwolf
     
    Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: "Carried Away," Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
    Nominee: Tony Molina
     
    Green Eggs and Ham, Episode: "Mouse," Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
    Nominee: Margaret Hou
     
    Love, Death & Robots, Episode: "Alternate Histories," Blur for Netflix
    Nominee: Bo Juhl
    Nominee: Stacy Auckland
    Nominee: Valerian Zamel

  • Best Editorial — Feature

    'Missing Link'
    'Missing Link'
    Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
    Nominee: John K. Carr
    Nominee: Mark Hester
    Nominee: Mary Blee
     
    Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
    Nominee: Pablo García Revert
     
    Missing Link, LAIKA, LLC
    Nominee: Stephen Perkins
     
    The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination
    Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz
     
    Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
    Nominee: Axel Geddes
    Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock
    Nominee: Greg Snyder