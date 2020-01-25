'Klaus' Wins Big at Annie Awards for Animation

Klaus, Sergio Pablos' Santa Claus origin story and the first original animated motion picture out of Netflix, emerged as the big winner in a night of surprises at the annual Annie Awards for animation, presented annually by the International Animated Film Society (ASIFA-Hollywood).

Saturday at UCLA's Royce Hall, Klaus won seven Annies including best animated feature, direction, editing, production design, character design, character animation and storyboarding.

It was a huge night for Netflix, as its other animated feature Oscar contender, I Lost My Body, grabbed three trophies including best independent animated feature, writing and music.

Klaus and I Lost My Body are nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature alongside Toy Story 4, Missing Link and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Those final three films all failed to win an award during the evening. (How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming won an Annie for best special production).

Frozen 2, which with Missing Link entered the evening with the most nominations, collected two trophies for effects and voice acting (Josh Gad for Olaf). Avengers: Endgame won an award for character animation in a live action feature.

The complete list of winners follows: