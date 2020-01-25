'Klaus' Wins Big at Annie Awards for Animation
The Netflix movie won seven Annies including best animated feature and director, and the streaming services' 'I Lost My Body' won three trophies including best independent animated feature.
Klaus, Sergio Pablos' Santa Claus origin story and the first original animated motion picture out of Netflix, emerged as the big winner in a night of surprises at the annual Annie Awards for animation, presented annually by the International Animated Film Society (ASIFA-Hollywood).
Saturday at UCLA's Royce Hall, Klaus won seven Annies including best animated feature, direction, editing, production design, character design, character animation and storyboarding.
It was a huge night for Netflix, as its other animated feature Oscar contender, I Lost My Body, grabbed three trophies including best independent animated feature, writing and music.
Klaus and I Lost My Body are nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature alongside Toy Story 4, Missing Link and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Those final three films all failed to win an award during the evening. (How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming won an Annie for best special production).
Frozen 2, which with Missing Link entered the evening with the most nominations, collected two trophies for effects and voice acting (Josh Gad for Olaf). Avengers: Endgame won an award for character animation in a live action feature.
The complete list of winners follows:
-
Best FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Missing Link, LAIKA, LLCToy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
-
Best Indie FeatureBuñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation StudioI Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix (WINNER)Okko's Inn, MadhousePromare, TRIGGER, XFLAGWeathering With You, Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
-
Best Special ProductionGuava Island, "Titles and Prologue," Six Point Harness / AmazonHow to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, DreamWorks Animation (WINNER)Infinity Train, "The Perennial Child," Cartoon Network StudiosSpongeBob SquarePants, "SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.Zog, Magic Light Pictures
-
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain, AnimoonDONT KNOW WHAT, Thomas RenoldnerJe sors acheter des cigarettes, Miyu ProductionsPurpleboy, Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances…asbl, Luna Blue FilmUncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days, Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs (WINNER)
-
Best VRBonfire, Baobab Studios (WINNER)GLOOMY EYES, ATLAS VKaiju Confidential, ShadowMachine
-
Best TV/Media - Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: "Social Media"
Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot
Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster (WINNER)
Nexus Studios
-
Best TV/Media — PreschoolAsk the Storybots, Episode: "Why Do We Have To Recycle?," JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix (WINNER)Elena of Avalor, Episode: "Changing of the Guard," Disney Television AnimationLet's Go Luna!, Episode: "Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris," Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media GroupNorman Picklestripes, Episode: "Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door," FactoryXavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: "I Am Amelia Earhart," Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
-
-
Best TV/Media — General AudienceBig Mouth, Episode: "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," NetflixBoJack Horseman, Episode: "The Client," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix (WINNER)Harley Quinn, Episode: "So You Need a Crew," Warner Bros. AnimationTuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixUndone, Episode: 2. "The Hospital," Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
-
Best Student FilmCon Fuerza, Andrés Eduardo WewerGravedad, Anke KletschThe Fox & the Pigeon, Michelle Chua (WINNER)Un diable dans la poche, Antoine Bonnet & Mathilde Loubes
-
Best FX for TV/MediaHow to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, Episode: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," DreamWorks AnimationVFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes HalabyFX Artist: Cristiana CovoneFX Artist: Koya MasubuchiFX Artist: Jean Claude NouchyCompositing Lead: Dustin HenningLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "The Secret War," Blur for Netflix (WINNER)
FX Artist: Viktor NémethFX Artist: Szabolcs IllésFX Artist: Ádám SiposFX Artist: Vladimir ZhovnaMy Moon, Episode: "My Moon," Eusong Lee, Co-produced with ChromosphereCompositing Director: Stéphane CoëdelAnimation Director, Compositor: Natan MouraStar Wars Galaxy of Adventures, Episode: Episode 115: "Stormtroopers vs. Rebels - Soldiers of the Galactic Empire," Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu NaokiTales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: "A Glorious End Part 1," DreamWorks AnimationVisual Effects Supervisor: Greg LevVisual Effects Supervisor: Igor LodeiroOverseas FX Supervisor: Chen LingCompositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra
-
Best FX for FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks AnimationFX Supervisor: Amaury AubelFX Supervisor: James JacksonFX Lead: Domin LeeFX Supervisor: Michael LosureFX Lead: Alex TimchenkoFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios (WINNER)Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin FiskeAlex Moaveni: Alex MoaveniJesse Erickson: Jesse EricksonDimitre Berberov: Dimitre BerberovKee Nam Suong: Kee Nam SuongMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCCG Look Development Lead: Eric WachtmanLead CG Effects Artist: David HorsleySenior Technical Director: Peter StuartLead Technical Compositor: Timu KhodzhaevLead CG Lighter: Joe StrasserToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosEffects Lead: Alexis AngelidisEffects Artist: Amit Ganapati BaadkarEffects Artist: Greg GladstoneEffects Artist: Kylie WijsmullerEffects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi WongWeathering With You, GKIDSKey Animation: Hidetsugu ItoVFX Artist: Yuko NakajimaVFX Artist: Jumi LeeChief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda
-
Best Character Animation — TV/MediaAsk the Storybots, Episode: "Where Do Planets Come From?," JibJab Bros. Studios for NetflixCharacter Animator: Chris O'Hara Character:Multiple CharactersDisney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Episode: "Rapunzel and The Great Tree," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelCharacter Animator: Juliane MartinCharacter: variousHis Dark Materials, Episode: "8," BBC Studios (WINNER)
Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: IroekHow to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, Episode: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," DreamWorks AnimationCharacter Animator: Andrew MuirCharacter: AllRobot Chicken, Episode: "Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes," Stoopid Buddy StoodiosCharacter Animator: Scott DaRos
Character: All Characters
-
Best Character Animation — Animated FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosAndrew Ford: Andrew Ford
Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, SvenHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationAnimation Supervisor: Dane StognerCharacter: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, DeathgrippersHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationAnimation Supervisor: Rani NaamaniCharacter: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby FuriesKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Animation Supervisor: Sergio MartinsCharacter: AlvaMissing LinkLAIKA, LLCAnimator: Rachelle Lambden
Character: Multiple
-
Best Character Animation — Live ActionAlita: Battle Angel, Weta DigitalAnimation Supervisor: Michael CozensAvengers: Endgame, Weta Digital (WINNER)Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-KintomboGame of Thrones - Season 8 Episode 3 "The Long Night" - Dance of the Dragons, Image EngineAnimation Supervisor: Jason SnymanCharacter Rigger: Sheik GhafoorCreature FX Technical Director: Maia NeubigLookdev Artist: Michael SiegelTexture Lead: Cheri FojtikPokémon Detective Pikachu, FramestoreAnimation Supervisor: Dale NewtonRigging TD: Waiyin MendozaGroom Technical Director: Rochelle FlynnLookdev: Leila GaedCreature FX TD: Paul JonesSpider-Man: Far From Home, Steven ArgulaCharacter Animator: Joakim Riedinger
-
Best Character Animation — Video GameGears 5 - Cinematic Animation, The Coalition/ MicrosoftLead Animator: Brian Whitmire
Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, KaitKingdom Hearts III, Square EnixCharacter Animator: Munenori ShinagawaCharacter: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, HeartlessCharacter Animator: Kayoko YajimaCharacter: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, HeartlessCharacter Animator: Koji Hamada
Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, HeartlessCharacter Animator: Koji Inoue
Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, HeartlessSinclair Snake: Museum Mischief, Chromosphere / WithinCharacter Animator: Tommy RodricksCharacter: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair SnakeCharacter Animator: Natan MouraCharacter: Sinclair SnakeCharacter Animator: Nelson BolesCharacter: VariousUnruly Heroes, Magic Design Studios (WINNER)Character Animator: Sebastien ParodiCharacter: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPCLead Animator: Nicolas Leger
Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics
-
Best Character Design — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (WINNER)Publishing and DHX Media for NetflixCharacter Designer: Keiko MurayamaCharacter: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase DevineauxDC Super Hero Girls, Episode: "#SweetJustice Pt. 1-4," Warner Bros. AnimationExecutive Producer: Lauren Faust
Character: N/AT.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: "You've Gotta Be Kitten Me"/"Whale, Hello There!," Titmouse / Disney JuniorLead Character Designer: John JagusakCharacter: tbdThe Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: "Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five," DreamWorks AnimationArt Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director PeachfuzzVictor and Valentino, Episode: "Know It All," Cartoon Network StudiosCharacter Designer: Fabien MenseCharacter: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby, Camazotz Bat, Regular Camazotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Coex Heiroglyphs
-
Best Character Design — FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl StudioCharacter Designer: Nico Marlet
Character: AllFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Designer: Bill SchwabCharacter: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, SoldierKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Character Designer: Torsten SchrankCharacter: All CharactersSpies in Disguise, Blue Sky StudiosCharacter Designer: José Manuel Fernández OliCharacter: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance PigeonThe Addams Family, MGM and BRON CreativeCharacter Designer: Craig KellmanCharacter: Multiple characters
-
Best Direction — TV/MediaAsk the Storybots, Episode: "How Do You Make Music?," JibJab Bros. Studios for NetflixDirector: Jeff GillDC Super Hero GirlsEpisode: #DCSuperHeroBoysWarner Bros. AnimationDirector: Natalie WetzigDisney Mickey Mouse (WINNER)Episode: For Whom the Booth TollsDisney TV Animation/Disney ChannelDirector: Alonso Ramirez RamosRilakkuma & Kaoru, Episode: "Snowman," Dwarf for NetflixDirector: Masahito KobayashiUltraman, Episode: "Episode 1," Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for NetflixCo-Director: Kenji KamiyamaCo-Director: Shinji Aramaki
-
Best Direction — FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosDirector: Jennifer LeeDirector: Chris BuckI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixDirector: Jérémy ClapinKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Director: Sergio PablosMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCDirector: Chris ButlerWeathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave FilmsDirector: Makoto Shinkai
-
Best Music — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for NetflixComposer/Lyricist: Jared Lee GosselinComposer: Steve D'AngeloComposer: Lorenzo CastelliLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "Sonnie's Edge" (WINNER)Blur for NetflixComposer/Lyricist: Rob CairnsSeis Manos, Episode: "The Empty Place," VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation StudiosComposer: Carl ThielShe-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: "Beast Island," DreamWorks AnimationComposer: Sunna WehrmeijerThe Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: "Eagle Eye Jerry," Warner Bros. AnimationComposer: Vivek Maddala
-
Best Music — FeatureAway, Dream Well StudiosComposer: Gints ZilbalodisFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosComposer: Christophe BeckComposer: Frode FjellheimComposer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-LopezComposer/Lyricist: Robert LopezI Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix (WINNER)Composer: Dan LevySpies in Disguise, Blue Sky StudiosComposer/Lyricist: Mark RonsonComposer: Theodore ShapiroToy Story 4Composer: Randy Newman
-
Best Production Design — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHXMedia for NetflixProduction Design: Eastwood WongProduction Design: Sylvia LiuProduction Design: Elaine LeeProduction Design: Linda FongProduction Design: Emily PaikDisney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Episode: "Rapunzel and The Great Tree," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelProduction Design: Alan BodnerProduction Design: Brian WoodsProduction Design: Steven NicodemusProduction Design: Laura PriceProduction Design: Leonard RobledoLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "The Witness," Blur for Netflix (WINNER)Production Design: Alberto MielgoMao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Episode: Episode 106 “Ultraclops,” Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.Production Design: Khang LeProduction Design: Chris FisherProduction Design: Gael BertrandProduction Design: Deodato PangandoyonProduction Design: Howard ChenThe Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: "The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One," DreamWorks AnimationProduction Design: Chris MitchellProduction Design: Chris TurnhamProduction Design: Tor AunetProduction Design: DanBob ThompsonProduction Design: Aaron Spurgeon
-
Best Production Design — FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks AnimationProduction Design: Max BoasProduction Design: Paul DuncanProduction Design: Christopher BrockProduction Design: Cecline Da Hyeu KimProduction Design: Jane LiHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationProduction Design: Pierre-Olivier VincentProduction Design: Kirsten KawamuraProduction Design: Woonyoung JungProduction Design: Iuri LioiKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Production Design: Szymon BiernakiProduction Design: Marcin JakubowskiMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCProduction Design: Nelson LowryProduction Design: Santiago MontielProduction Design: Trevor DalmerThe Addams Family, MGM and Bron CreativeProduction Design: Patricia AtchisonProduction Design: Maisha MooreProduction Design: Chris SouzaProduction Design: Jack Yu
-
Best Storyboarding — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (WINNER)Publishing and DHX Media for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Kenny ParkCarole & Tuesday, Episode: "True Colors," Bones for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Shinichiro WatanabeLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "Sucker of Souls," Blur for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Owen SullivanSnoopy in Space, Episode: "Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking," Apple
Storyboard Artist: Riccardo DuranteZog, Episode: N/A, Magic Light PicturesStoryboard Artist: Max Lang
-
Best Storyboarding — FeatureI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Julien BisaroI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Jérémy ClapinKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Storyboard Artist: Sergio PablosMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCStoryboard Artist: Julián NariñoMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCStoryboard Artist: Oliver Thomas
-
Best Voice Acting — TV/MediaBig City Greens, Episode: "Green Christmas," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelVoice Talent: Marieve HeringtonCharacter: TillyBob's Burgers, Episode: "Roamin' Bob-iday," 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment (WINNER)Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: BobSteven Universe, Episode: "Steven Universe: The Movie," Cartoon Network StudiosSarah Stiles: Sarah Stiles Character: SpinelTigtone, Episode: Episode 108 "Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead," Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams StreetVoice Actor: Debi DerryberryCharacter: HelpyTuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixVoice Actress: Ali WongCharacter: Bertie
-
Best Voice Acting — FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl StudioCast: Tenzing Norgay TrainorCharacter: JinFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios (WINNER)Performer: Josh GadCharacter: OlafInvader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for NetflixPerformer: Richard HorvitzCharacter: Invader ZimThe Secret Life of Pets 2, IlluminationCast: Jenny SlateCharacter: GidgetToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosCast: Tony HaleCharacter: Forky
-
Best Writing — TV/MediaApple & Onion, Episode: "Apple's Short," Cartoon Network StudiosWriter: George GendiWriter: Michael GendiWriter: Deepak SethiWriter: Eric AcostaWriter: Sean SzelesBoJack Horseman, Episode: "Feel-Good Story," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixWriter: Alison TafelPinky Malinky, Episode: "Secret," Nickelodeon Animation Studios for NetflixWriter: Sheela ShrinivasWriter: Aminder DhaliwalWriter: Rikke AsbjoernTuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix (WINNER)Writer: Shauna McGarryXavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: "I Am Helen Keller," Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media GroupWriter: Meghan Read
-
Best Writing — FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosWriter: Jennifer LeeHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationWriter: Dean DeBloisI Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix (WINNER)Writer: Jérémy ClapinWriter: Guillaume LaurantToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosWriter: Andrew StantonWriter: Stephany FolsomWeathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave FilmsStory By: Makoto ShinkaiWriter: Makoto Shinkai
-
Best Editorial — TV/MediaBig Hero 6: The Series, Episode: "Prey Date," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelNominee: Dao LeNominee: Joe MolinariNominee: Charles T. JonesNominee: David VasquezDC Super Hero Girls, Episode: "#AdventuresInBunnysitting," Warner Bros. AnimationNominee: Torien BlackwolfDisney Mickey Mouse, Episode: "Carried Away," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelNominee: Tony MolinaGreen Eggs and Ham, Episode: "Mouse," Warner Bros. Animation for NetflixNominee: Margaret HouLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "Alternate Histories," Blur for Netflix (WINNER)Nominee: Bo JuhlNominee: Stacy AucklandNominee: Valerian Zamel
-
Best Editorial — FeatureHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationNominee: John K. CarrNominee: Mark HesterNominee: Mary BleeKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine (WINNER)Nominee: Pablo García RevertMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCNominee: Stephen PerkinsThe Secret Life of Pets 2, IlluminationNominee: Tiffany HillkurtzToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosNominee: Axel GeddesNominee: Torbin Xan BullockNominee: Greg Snyder