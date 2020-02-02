BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners

With the 2020 awards season approaching its summit, the British Academy had its say on Sunday night in London.

The 73rd BAFTA film awards, hosted by Graham Norton, was held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 2, a week earlier than usual and just seven days before the Academy Awards due to this year's shortened awards corridor.

Going into the night, Todd Phillips's Joker led the pack of films, with 11 nominations, closely followed by Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 each. Meanwhile, Sam Mendes' 1917 – now tipped for top honors thanks to a growing haul of accolades – was shortlisted for nine awards.

This year's awards featured 25 categories rather than the previous 24, with best casting having been added to the list following several years of lobbying.

Diversity – or the lack of – had been a major source of contention for the BAFTAs leading up the awards ceremony, after it emerged that black talent had been snubbed from the main acting categories, while female filmmakers failed to earn a single best director nomination. According to the British media over the weekend, Prince William – BAFTA's president – had expressed his disappointment to BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry, and intended to highlight the issue in his speech.

