BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners
The biggest film awards outside the U.S. took place on Sunday night in London.
With the 2020 awards season approaching its summit, the British Academy had its say on Sunday night in London.
The 73rd BAFTA film awards, hosted by Graham Norton, was held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 2, a week earlier than usual and just seven days before the Academy Awards due to this year's shortened awards corridor.
Going into the night, Todd Phillips's Joker led the pack of films, with 11 nominations, closely followed by Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 each. Meanwhile, Sam Mendes' 1917 – now tipped for top honors thanks to a growing haul of accolades – was shortlisted for nine awards.
This year's awards featured 25 categories rather than the previous 24, with best casting having been added to the list following several years of lobbying.
Diversity – or the lack of – had been a major source of contention for the BAFTAs leading up the awards ceremony, after it emerged that black talent had been snubbed from the main acting categories, while female filmmakers failed to earn a single best director nomination. According to the British media over the weekend, Prince William – BAFTA's president – had expressed his disappointment to BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry, and intended to highlight the issue in his speech.
-
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
-
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (WINNER)
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten
-
Rising Star
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
-
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins (WINNER)
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
-
Editing
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin
-
Costume Design
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
-
Production Design
1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (WINNER)
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
-
Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (WINNER)
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher
Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
-
Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir (WINNER)
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
-
British Short Film
Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva (WINNER)
The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
-
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer (WINNER)
In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
-
Makeup and Hair
-
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus. -WINNER
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
-
Outstanding British Film
-
Best Film
-
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
-
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
-
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
Film Not in the English Language
-
Documentary
-
Director
1917, Sam Mendes
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
-
Original Screenplay
Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho
-
Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold
-
Special Visual Effects
1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy