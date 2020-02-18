2020 Brit Awards: List of Winners (Updating Live)

Britain's premier music awards ceremony is underway.

The 40th annual Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London, are being streamed live on the ceremony's YouTube channel at 12 pm PT and are airing in the U.K. on ITV or STV. Only eight awards are handed out at the ceremony, but like the Grammys, the Brits ceremony features a number of live performances. This year, Billie Eilish (who will perform her theme song for the upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die), Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, Mabel and Stormzy are slated to perform.

Capaldi and Dave topped the nominations, nabbing four (male solo artist, new artist, song and album of the year) each. Album of the year nominations went to Stormzy (Heavy Is the Head), Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka), Capaldi (Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent), Dave (Psychodrama) and Harry Styles (Fine Line) while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber ("I Don’t Care"), Mabel ("Don’t Call Me Up"), Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man ("Giant"), Dave ft Burna Boy ("Location"), Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus ("Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"), AJ Tracey ("Ladbroke Grove"), Lewis Capaldi ("Someone You Loved"), Tom Walker ("Just You and I"), Sam Smith and Normani ("Dancing With a Stranger") and Stormzy ("Vossi Bop") won best song nods.

The awards have come under fire in 2020 for the relative dearth of female nominees. Only one British woman (Mabel) won a nomination in categories featuring male and female nominees, including best album, best song, best group and best new artist, for which there were 25 slots. Mabel won two nominations in these categories, while American artists Miley Cyrus (nominated alongside Mark Ronson for "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart") and Normani (nominated along with Sam Smith for "Dancing with a Stranger") were also slotted in the categories.

Below see the full list of nominations and winners, updating live.