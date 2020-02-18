2020 Brit Awards: List of Winners (Updating Live)

11:45 AM 2/18/2020

by THR Staff

Britain's premier music awards ceremony, which will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, among others, is being held at the O2 Arena in London.

Harry Styles
Britain's premier music awards ceremony is underway. 

The 40th annual Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London, are being streamed live on the ceremony's YouTube channel at 12 pm PT and are airing in the U.K. on ITV or STV. Only eight awards are handed out at the ceremony, but like the Grammys, the Brits ceremony features a number of live performances. This year, Billie Eilish (who will perform her theme song for the upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die), Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, Mabel and Stormzy are slated to perform.

Capaldi and Dave topped the nominations, nabbing four (male solo artist, new artist, song and album of the year) each. Album of the year nominations went to Stormzy (Heavy Is the Head), Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka), Capaldi (Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent), Dave (Psychodrama) and Harry Styles (Fine Line) while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber ("I Don’t Care"), Mabel ("Don’t Call Me Up"), Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man ("Giant"), Dave ft Burna Boy ("Location"), Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus ("Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"), AJ Tracey ("Ladbroke Grove"), Lewis Capaldi ("Someone You Loved"), Tom Walker ("Just You and I"), Sam Smith and Normani ("Dancing With a Stranger") and Stormzy ("Vossi Bop") won best song nods.

The awards have come under fire in 2020 for the relative dearth of female nominees. Only one British woman (Mabel) won a nomination in categories featuring male and female nominees, including best album, best song, best group and best new artist, for which there were 25 slots. Mabel won two nominations in these categories, while American artists Miley Cyrus (nominated alongside Mark Ronson for "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart") and Normani (nominated along with Sam Smith for "Dancing with a Stranger") were also slotted in the categories.

Below see the full list of nominations and winners, updating live.

  • Male Solo Artist

    Dave
    Harry Styles
    Lewis Capaldi
    Michael Kiwanuka
    Stormzy

  • Female Solo Artist

    Charli XCX
    FKA Twigs
    Freya Ridings
    Mabel
    Mahalia

  • Best Group

    Bastille
    Bring Me The Horizon
    Coldplay
    D-Block Europe
    Foals

  • Song of the Year

    AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
    Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
    Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
    Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
    Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
    Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
    Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
    Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

  • Album of the Year

    Dave - Psychodrama
    Harry Styles - Fine Line
    Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
    Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
    Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

  • Best New Artist

    Aitch
    Dave
    Lewis Capaldi
    Mabel
    Sam Fender

  • International Female Solo Artist

    Ariana Grande
    Billie Eilish
    Camila Cabello
    Lana Del Rey
    Lizzo

  • International Male Solo Artist

    Bruce Springsteen
    Burna Boy
    Dermot Kennedy
    Post Malone
    Tyler The Creator