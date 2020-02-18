2020 Brit Awards: List of Winners (Updating Live)
Britain's premier music awards ceremony, which will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, among others, is being held at the O2 Arena in London.
Britain's premier music awards ceremony is underway.
The 40th annual Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London, are being streamed live on the ceremony's YouTube channel at 12 pm PT and are airing in the U.K. on ITV or STV. Only eight awards are handed out at the ceremony, but like the Grammys, the Brits ceremony features a number of live performances. This year, Billie Eilish (who will perform her theme song for the upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die), Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, Mabel and Stormzy are slated to perform.
Capaldi and Dave topped the nominations, nabbing four (male solo artist, new artist, song and album of the year) each. Album of the year nominations went to Stormzy (Heavy Is the Head), Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka), Capaldi (Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent), Dave (Psychodrama) and Harry Styles (Fine Line) while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber ("I Don’t Care"), Mabel ("Don’t Call Me Up"), Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man ("Giant"), Dave ft Burna Boy ("Location"), Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus ("Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"), AJ Tracey ("Ladbroke Grove"), Lewis Capaldi ("Someone You Loved"), Tom Walker ("Just You and I"), Sam Smith and Normani ("Dancing With a Stranger") and Stormzy ("Vossi Bop") won best song nods.
The awards have come under fire in 2020 for the relative dearth of female nominees. Only one British woman (Mabel) won a nomination in categories featuring male and female nominees, including best album, best song, best group and best new artist, for which there were 25 slots. Mabel won two nominations in these categories, while American artists Miley Cyrus (nominated alongside Mark Ronson for "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart") and Normani (nominated along with Sam Smith for "Dancing with a Stranger") were also slotted in the categories.
Below see the full list of nominations and winners, updating live.
-
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
-
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
-
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
-
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"
-
Album of the Year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
-
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
-
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
-
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator