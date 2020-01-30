Artios Awards: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Among Casting Society Winners
TV shows 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'When They See Us' received trophies at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story were among the feature films honored by the Casting Society of America at the 2020 Artios Awards on Thursday night.
The 35th annual ceremony honored excellence in casting across film, TV and theater at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London, hosted by Michelle Buteau, Ron Funches and Jason Isaacs, respectively.
Other film honorees included Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (the Zeitgeist Award), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (low budget - comedy or drama) and, tied for best animation, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.
TV winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (comedy series), Game of Thrones (drama series), When They See Us (limited series) and Queer Eye (reality series), with the pilot and first seasons of Pose and Russian Doll also recognized. Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" won for live TV performance, variety or sketch comedy, while To All The Boys I've Loved Before won for best non-theatrical film.
The Artios Awards also honored Geena Davis with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Audra McDonald with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Deborah Aquila with the Hoyt Bowers Award, Andrew Femenella with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award.
In London, Working Title heads Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were honored with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration, Andy Pryor received the Excellence in Casting Award and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their work in furthering casting honors with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for TV and film.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Animation
WINNER (TIE) - The Lion King - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
WINNER (TIE) - Toy Story 4 - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
Abominable - Christi Soper Hilt
Frozen 2 - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Christi Soper Hilt
-
Big Budget - Comedy
WINNER - Knives Out - Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)
Dolemite Is My Name - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
Hustlers - Gayle Keller
Rocketman - Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton
Uncut Gems - Francine Maisler
-
Big Budget - Drama
WINNER - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
1917 - Nina Gold
The Irishman - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
Joker - Shayna Markowitz
Little Women - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)
-
Studio or Independent - Comedy
WINNER - Jojo Rabbit - Des Hamilton
Brittany Runs a Marathon - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
The Dead Don't Die - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
The Farewell - Leslie Woo
Late Night - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)
Poms - Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
-
Studio or Independent - Drama
WINNER - Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Harriet - Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)
Honey Boy - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera
Judy - Fiona Weir, Alice Searby
Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)
-
Low Budget - Comedy or Drama
WINNER - The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
Clemency - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)
Diane - Jodi Angstreich
Skin - Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
Them That Follow - John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz
-
Micro Budget - Comedy or Drama
WINNER - Skin in the Game - Matthew Lessall
Low Tide - Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin
Mickey and the Bear - Avy Kaufman
The True Don Quixote - Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)
The Wind - Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
-
The Zeitgeist Award
WINNER - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)
Avengers: Endgame - Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
It: Chapter Two - Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)
-
Television Pilot & First Season — Comedy
WINNER - Russian Doll – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)
Dead to Me – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott,
PEN15 – Melissa DeLizia
The Kominsky Method – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy
Shrill – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein
-
Television Pilot & First Season — Drama
WINNER - Pose – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
Narcos: Mexico – Carla Hool
Succession – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein
The Umbrella Academy – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
You - David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)
-
Television Series — Comedy
WINNER - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)
Barry – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)
Better Things – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)
GLOW – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)
Veep – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)
-
Television Series — Drama
WINNER - Game of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
The Deuce – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)
The Handmaid's Tale – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
This Is Us – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernie Telsey
-
Limited Series
WINNER - When They See Us – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
The Act – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)
Chernobyl – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
Escape at Dannemora – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)
Fosse/Verdon – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche McCarthy (Associate)
Sharp Objects – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)
-
Film — Nontheatrical Release
WINNER - To All the Boys I've Loved Before – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)
Bird Box – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – Jina Jay
Deadwood – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)
King Lear – Nina Gold
-
Live Television Performance — Variety or Sketch Comedy
WINNER - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and The Jeffersons – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)
After After Party – Jessica Daniels
Drunk History – Melissa DeLizia
Random Acts of Flyness – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)
Rent: Live – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
-
Children's Pilot and Series (Live Action)
WINNER - Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
Alexa & Katie – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block
Bunk’d – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)
Fuller House – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)
Henry Danger – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow
Raven's Home – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn
-
Television — Animation
WINNER - Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson
Bob's Burgers – Julie Ashton-Barson
BoJack Horseman – Linda Lamontagne
She-Ra and the Princess of Power – Ania O’Hare
Spongebob Squarepants – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin
-
Reality Series
WINNER - Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan
Born This Way – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper
Intervention – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)
RuPaul's Drag Race – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte
The Voice – Michelle McNultY
-
Short Film
WINNER - Skin – Jessica Sherman
Evelyn x Evelyn – Sara Isaacson
Miller & Son – Russell Boast
Mr. Malcom's List – Tamara-Lee Notcutt
The Neighbor's Window - Henry Russell Bergstein
-
Short Form Series
WINNER - It's Bruno! – Bess Fifer
The Dead Girl's Detective Agency – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman
The Donors – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood
Love, Death & Robots – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)
Mr. Student Body President – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman
The Real Bros of Simi Valley – Gianna Butler
-
New York Broadway Theater — Comedy or Drama
WINNER - To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee
Choir Boy – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie
The Ferryman – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini
Hillary and Clinton – David Caparelliotis
Network – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl
-
New York Broadway Theater — Musical
WINNER - Hadestown – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)
The Cher Show – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
The Prom – Bethany Knox
Tootsie – Jim Carnahan
-
New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Comedy or Drama
WINNER - The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
All My Sons – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner
Burn This – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen
King Lear – David Caparelliotis
Torch Song – Adam Caldwell
-
New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Musical
WINNER - Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler
Kiss Me, Kate – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel
-
New York Theater — Comedy or Musical
WINNER - Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) – Jamibeth Margolis
Alice By Heart – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
BLKS – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
Carmen Jones – Rebecca Scholl
Clueless, The Musical – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)
Usual Girls – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini
-
New York Theater — Drama
WINNER - Daddy – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
Blue Ridge – Karyn Casl
Days of Rage – Adam Caldwell
Good Grief – Henry Russell Bergstein
Mary Page Marlowe – Karyn Casl
The True – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
-
Regional Theater
WINNER - In the Heights – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke
A Doll's House, Part 2 – Paul Davis
Barefoot in the Park – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
Clybourne Park – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
Dangerous House – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
Fun Home – Chad Eric Murnane
-
Los Angeles Theater
WINNER - Sweat – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting)
Love, Actually Live – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
Ragtime – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Sweet Charity – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
Tiny Beautiful Things – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
The 26th Annual Young Playwright's Festival – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum
-
Special Theatrical Performance
WINNER - Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)
A Chorus Line – Jay Binder, Justin Bohon
Antigone in Ferguson at Harlem Stage – Eyde Belasco
Pride Plays – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen
Songs for a New World – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
The Wiz – Megan Larche Dominick
-
Theater Tours
WINNER - Hamilton – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)
Come From Away – Rachel Hoffman
Dear Evan Hansen – Tara Rubin, Lindsey Levine, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)
Falsettos – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw
Hello Dolly! – Bernie Telsey, Craig Burns, Lauren Harris (Associate)