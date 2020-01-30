Artios Awards: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Among Casting Society Winners

TV shows 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'When They See Us' received trophies at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London.

'Jojo Rabbit'
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story were among the feature films honored by the Casting Society of America at the 2020 Artios Awards on Thursday night.

The 35th annual ceremony honored excellence in casting across film, TV and theater at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London, hosted by Michelle Buteau, Ron Funches and Jason Isaacs, respectively.

Other film honorees included Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (the Zeitgeist Award), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (low budget - comedy or drama) and, tied for best animation, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.

TV winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (comedy series), Game of Thrones (drama series), When They See Us (limited series) and Queer Eye (reality series), with the pilot and first seasons of Pose and Russian Doll also recognized. Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" won for live TV performance, variety or sketch comedy, while To All The Boys I've Loved Before won for best non-theatrical film.

The Artios Awards also honored Geena Davis with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Audra McDonald with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Deborah Aquila with the Hoyt Bowers Award, Andrew Femenella with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award.

In London, Working Title heads Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were honored with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration, Andy Pryor received the Excellence in Casting Award and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their work in furthering casting honors with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for TV and film.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Animation

    Toy Story 4; The Lion King'
    WINNER (TIE) - The Lion King - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
    WINNER (TIE) - Toy Story 4 - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
    Abominable - Christi Soper Hilt
    Frozen 2 - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Christi Soper Hilt

  • Big Budget - Comedy

    'Knives Out'
    WINNER - Knives Out - Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)
    Dolemite Is My Name - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
    Hustlers - Gayle Keller
    Rocketman - Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton
    Uncut Gems - Francine Maisler

  • Big Budget - Drama

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    WINNER - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
    1917 - Nina Gold
    The Irishman - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
    Joker - Shayna Markowitz
    Little Women - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

  • Studio or Independent - Comedy

    'Jojo Rabbit'
    WINNER - Jojo Rabbit - Des Hamilton
    Brittany Runs a Marathon - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
    The Dead Don't Die - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
    The Farewell - Leslie Woo
    Late Night - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)
    Poms - Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

     

  • Studio or Independent - Drama

    'Marriage Story'
    WINNER - Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
    Harriet - Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)
    Honey Boy - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera
    Judy - Fiona Weir, Alice Searby
    Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

  • Low Budget - Comedy or Drama

    'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'
    WINNER - The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
    Clemency - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)
    Diane - Jodi Angstreich
    Skin - Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
    Them That Follow - John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

  • Micro Budget - Comedy or Drama

    'Skin in the Game'
    WINNER - Skin in the Game - Matthew Lessall
    Low Tide - Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin
    Mickey and the Bear - Avy Kaufman
    The True Don Quixote - Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)
    The Wind - Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

  • The Zeitgeist Award

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
    WINNER - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)
    Avengers: Endgame - Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
    It: Chapter Two - Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

  • Television Pilot & First Season — Comedy

    'Russian Doll'
    WINNER - Russian Doll – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)
    Dead to Me – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott,
    PEN15 – Melissa DeLizia
    The Kominsky Method – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy
    Shrill – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein

  • Television Pilot & First Season — Drama

    'Pose'
    WINNER - Pose – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
    Narcos: Mexico – Carla Hool
    Succession – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein
    The Umbrella Academy – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
    You - David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)

  • Television Series — Comedy

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    WINNER - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)
    Barry – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)
    Better Things – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)
    GLOW – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)
    Veep – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

  • Television Series — Drama

    'Game of Thrones'
    WINNER - Game of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
    The Deuce – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)
    The Handmaid's Tale – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
    Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
    This Is Us – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernie Telsey

  • Limited Series

    'When They See Us'
    WINNER - When They See Us – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
    The Act – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)
    Chernobyl – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
    Escape at Dannemora – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)
    Fosse/Verdon – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche McCarthy (Associate)
    Sharp Objects – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

  • Film — Nontheatrical Release

    'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'
    WINNER - To All the Boys I've Loved Before – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)
    Bird Box – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay
    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – Jina Jay
    Deadwood – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)
    King Lear – Nina Gold

  • Live Television Performance — Variety or Sketch Comedy

    'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and The Jeffersons'
    WINNER - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and The Jeffersons – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)
    After After Party – Jessica Daniels
    Drunk History – Melissa DeLizia
    Random Acts of Flyness – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)
    Rent: Live – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

  • Children's Pilot and Series (Live Action)

    WINNER - Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
    Alexa & Katie – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block
    Bunk’d – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)
    Fuller House – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)
    Henry Danger – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow
    Raven's Home – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

  • Television — Animation

    'Big Mouth'
    WINNER - Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson
    Bob's Burgers – Julie Ashton-Barson
    BoJack Horseman – Linda Lamontagne
    She-Ra and the Princess of Power – Ania O’Hare
    Spongebob Squarepants – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin

  • Reality Series

    'Queer Eye'
    WINNER - Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan
    Born This Way – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper
    Intervention – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)
    RuPaul's Drag Race – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte
    The Voice – Michelle McNultY

  • Short Film

    WINNER - Skin – Jessica Sherman
    Evelyn x Evelyn – Sara Isaacson
    Miller & Son – Russell Boast
    Mr. Malcom's List – Tamara-Lee Notcutt
    The Neighbor's Window - Henry Russell Bergstein

  • Short Form Series

    WINNER - It's Bruno! – Bess Fifer
    The Dead Girl's Detective Agency – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman
    The Donors – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood
    Love, Death & Robots – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)
    Mr. Student Body President – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman
    The Real Bros of Simi Valley – Gianna Butler

  • New York Broadway Theater — Comedy or Drama

    'To Kill a Mockingbird'
    WINNER - To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee
    Choir Boy – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie
    The Ferryman – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini
    Hillary and Clinton – David Caparelliotis
    Network – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl

  • New York Broadway Theater — Musical

    'Hadestown'
    WINNER - Hadestown – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
    Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)
    The Cher Show – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
    The Prom – Bethany Knox
    Tootsie – Jim Carnahan

  • New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Comedy or Drama

    'Burn This'
    WINNER - The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
    All My Sons – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner
    Burn This – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen
    King Lear – David Caparelliotis
    Torch Song – Adam Caldwell

  • New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Musical

    'Oklahoma!'
    WINNER - Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler
    Kiss Me, Kate – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

  • New York Theater — Comedy or Musical

    WINNER - Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) – Jamibeth Margolis
    Alice By Heart – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
    BLKS – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
    Carmen Jones – Rebecca Scholl
    Clueless, The Musical – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)
    Usual Girls – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

  • New York Theater — Drama

    WINNER - Daddy – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
    Blue Ridge – Karyn Casl
    Days of Rage – Adam Caldwell
    Good Grief – Henry Russell Bergstein
    Mary Page Marlowe – Karyn Casl
    The True – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

  • Regional Theater

    WINNER - In the Heights – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke
    A Doll's House, Part 2 – Paul Davis
    Barefoot in the Park – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
    Clybourne Park – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
    Dangerous House – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
    Fun Home – Chad Eric Murnane

  • Los Angeles Theater

    'Sweet Charity'
    WINNER - Sweat – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting)
    Love, Actually Live – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
    Ragtime – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
    Sweet Charity – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
    Tiny Beautiful Things – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
    The 26th Annual Young Playwright's Festival – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

  • Special Theatrical Performance

    WINNER - Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)
    A Chorus Line – Jay Binder, Justin Bohon
    Antigone in Ferguson at Harlem Stage – Eyde Belasco
    Pride Plays – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen
    Songs for a New World – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
    The Wiz – Megan Larche Dominick

     

  • Theater Tours

    'Hello, Dolly!'
    WINNER - Hamilton – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)
    Come From Away – Rachel Hoffman
    Dear Evan Hansen – Tara Rubin, Lindsey Levine, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)
    Falsettos – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw
    Hello Dolly! – Bernie Telsey, Craig Burns, Lauren Harris (Associate)