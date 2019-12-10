Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Hustlers,' 'Rocketman' Among Nominees
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Jojo Rabbit' received film nods, while 'Killing Eve,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Mrs. Maisel' scored TV nominations.
Oscars contenders including A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, Queen & Slim, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman are among the films to receive nominations by the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, announced Tuesday. Costume designer Jenny Eagan, who chose Chris Evans' internet-famous knitted sweater, was nominated for Knives Out.
Disney properties swept the entire sci-fi and fantasy film category, while on the television side, The Handmaid's Tale and Game of Thrones are among the nominees.
For the contemporary television category, two Phoebe Waller-Bridge projects scored nods: Fleabag for the episode "2:1" and Killing Eve for the episode "Desperate Times." Also in the category is Russian Doll, which won the Emmy this year.
For period television costumes, Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is up against shows such as The Crown and Chernobyl, which each earned four Golden Globe nominations on Monday.
The award show will be hosted by Mindy Kaling and honor Mary Ellen Fields with the Distinguished Service Award, Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement Award (presented by J.J. Abrams), Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award.
The Costume Designers Guild Awards ceremony takes place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
-
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
-
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
-
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
-
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson
-
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte
GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
-
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis
-
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker and Eric Justian
-
Excellence in Short Form Design
Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence