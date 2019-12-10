Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Hustlers,' 'Rocketman' Among Nominees

Oscars contenders including A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, Queen & Slim, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman are among the films to receive nominations by the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, announced Tuesday. Costume designer Jenny Eagan, who chose Chris Evans' internet-famous knitted sweater, was nominated for Knives Out.

Disney properties swept the entire sci-fi and fantasy film category, while on the television side, The Handmaid's Tale and Game of Thrones are among the nominees.

For the contemporary television category, two Phoebe Waller-Bridge projects scored nods: Fleabag for the episode "2:1" and Killing Eve for the episode "Desperate Times." Also in the category is Russian Doll, which won the Emmy this year.

For period television costumes, Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is up against shows such as The Crown and Chernobyl, which each earned four Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

The award show will be hosted by Mindy Kaling and honor Mary Ellen Fields with the Distinguished Service Award, Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement Award (presented by J.J. Abrams), Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award.

The Costume Designers Guild Awards ceremony takes place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.