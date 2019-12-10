Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Hustlers,' 'Rocketman' Among Nominees

by Lindsay Weinberg

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Jojo Rabbit' received film nods, while 'Killing Eve,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Mrs. Maisel' scored TV nominations.

'Hustlers,' 'Rocketman,' 'Mrs. Maisel' and 'Game of Thrones'
Oscars contenders including A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodHustlersQueen & SlimJojo RabbitOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman are among the films to receive nominations by the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, announced Tuesday. Costume designer Jenny Eagan, who chose Chris Evans' internet-famous knitted sweater, was nominated for Knives Out.

Disney properties swept the entire sci-fi and fantasy film category, while on the television side, The Handmaid's Tale and Game of Thrones are among the nominees. 

For the contemporary television category, two Phoebe Waller-Bridge projects scored nods: Fleabag for the episode "2:1" and Killing Eve for the episode "Desperate Times." Also in the category is Russian Doll, which won the Emmy this year. 

For period television costumes, Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is up against shows such as The Crown and Chernobyl, which each earned four Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

The award show will be hosted by Mindy Kaling and honor Mary Ellen Fields with the Distinguished Service Award, Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement Award (presented by J.J. Abrams), Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award. 

The Costume Designers Guild Awards ceremony takes place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

  • Excellence in Contemporary Film

    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin 

    Hustlers – Mitchell Travers

    Knives Out – Jenny Eagan

    The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick

    Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

  • Excellence in Period Film

    Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter 

    Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

    Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

    Rocketman – Julian Day

  • Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

    Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson 

    Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky

    Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays

    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

  • Excellence in Contemporary Television

    Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg

    Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman

    Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell

    Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien

    Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

  • Excellence in Period Television

    Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

    The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

    Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte

    GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

  • Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

    Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

    Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

    The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

    A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

    Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

  • Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

    Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee  

    The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro

    The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

    RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul

    Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker and Eric Justian

  • Excellence in Short Form Design

    Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow 

    Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart

    Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn

    Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund

    United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence