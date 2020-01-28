'Knives Out,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Take Home Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards
‘Schitts Creek,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ were also awarded at the 22nd annual show on Tuesday evening.
Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. The show was hosted by Mindy Kaling.
Only one Oscar-nominated film for costume design, JoJo Rabbit (Mayes C. Rubeo), took home a prize—for Excellence in Period Film. Other films honored were Knives Out (Jenny Eagan) for Contemporary Film and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Ellen Mirojnick) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film.
Winners in the television realm: Schitt’s Creek “The Dress” (Debra Hanson) for Contemporary Television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Donna Zakowska) and Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne” (Michele Clapton).
Christopher Lawrence walked away with the Excellence in Short Form Design honor for his United Airlines commercial, “Star Wars Wing Walker,” while Marina Toybina took home the prize in the Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television category (introduced last year) for her work on The Masked Singer season finale.
Other honorees included costume designer Michael Kaplan with a Career Achievement Award (presented by J.J. Abrams), Mary Ellen Fields for the Distinguished Service Award, Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award.
Costume Designers Guild president Salvador Perez Jr. kept his introduction short, simply bringing up the issue of pay equality as something that everyone present at the awards ceremony must support. "Last year I was so happy to see you raising your fans so I ask you to raise your fans again this year," he said. "Time is up. Pay equity now." As the lights went up in the auditorium, guests waved their fans — emblazoned with the words "Pay Equity Now" in pink lettering — as encouraged to do so.
Stars on hand to present the awards included Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Catherine O'Hara, Lady Punch, Adam Scott and James Scully.
See the complete list of winners below.
-
Contemporary Film
WINNER - Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
-
Period Film
WINNER - Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Dolemite Is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
-
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
WINNER - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
-
Contemporary Television
WINNER - Schitt's Creek: "The Dress" – Debra Hanson
Big Little Lies: "She Knows" – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: "2.1" – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: "Desperate Times" – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: "Superiority Complex" – Jennifer Rogien
-
Period Television
WINNER - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "It's Comedy or Cabbage" – Donna Zakowska
Chernobyl: "Please Remain Calm" – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: "Cri De Coeur" – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: "Life is a Cabaret" – Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte
GLOW: "Freaky Tuesday" – Beth Morgan
-
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
WINNER - Game of Thrones: "The Iron Throne" – Michele Clapton
Carnival Row: "Aisling" – Joanna Eatwell
The Handmaid's Tale: "Household" – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 2" – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" – Sharen Davis
-
Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
WINNER - The Masked Singer: "Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off" – Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: "First Elimination" – Daniella Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: "Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin" – Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race: "Whatcha Unpackin?" – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: "Sandra Oh / Tame Impala" – Tom Broecker and Eric Justian
-
Short Form Design
United Airlines: Star Wars Wing Walker Commercial from christopher lawrence on Vimeo.
WINNER - United Airlines: "Star Wars Wing Walker" commercial – Christopher Lawrence
Katy Perry: "Small Talk" music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: "Mirror, Mirror" commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road" music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: "God Control" music video – B. Åkerlund