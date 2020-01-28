'Knives Out,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Take Home Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards

9:40 PM 1/28/2020

by Ingrid Schmidt

‘Schitts Creek,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ were also awarded at the 22nd annual show on Tuesday evening.

A scene from 'Knives Out'
Claire Folger

Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. The show was hosted by Mindy Kaling.

Only one Oscar-nominated film for costume design, JoJo Rabbit (Mayes C. Rubeo), took home a prize—for Excellence in Period Film. Other films honored were Knives Out (Jenny Eagan) for Contemporary Film and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Ellen Mirojnick) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film.

Winners in the television realm: Schitt’s Creek “The Dress” (Debra Hanson) for Contemporary Television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Donna Zakowska) and Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne” (Michele Clapton).

Christopher Lawrence walked away with the Excellence in Short Form Design honor for his United Airlines commercial, “Star Wars Wing Walker,” while Marina Toybina took home the prize in the Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television category (introduced last year) for her work on The Masked Singer season finale. 

Other honorees included costume designer Michael Kaplan with a Career Achievement Award (presented by J.J. Abrams), Mary Ellen Fields for the Distinguished Service Award, Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award. 

Costume Designers Guild president Salvador Perez Jr. kept his introduction short, simply bringing up the issue of pay equality as something that everyone present at the awards ceremony must support. "Last year I was so happy to see you raising your fans so I ask you to raise your fans again this year," he said. "Time is up. Pay equity now." As the lights went up in the auditorium, guests waved their fans — emblazoned with the words "Pay Equity Now" in pink lettering — as encouraged to do so.

Stars on hand to present the awards included Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Catherine O'Hara, Lady Punch, Adam Scott and James Scully.

See the complete list of winners below.

  • Contemporary Film

    'Knives Out'
    Claire Folger

    WINNER - Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
    Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
    The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
    Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

  • Period Film

    'Jojo Rabbit'
    Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox

    WINNER - Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
    Dolemite Is My Name – Ruth E. Carter 
    Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
    Rocketman – Julian Day

  • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

    'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'
    Walt Disney Studios

    WINNER - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
    Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson 
    Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
    Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

  • Contemporary Television

    'Schitt's Creek'
    Courtesy of PopTV

    WINNER - Schitt's Creek: "The Dress" – Debra Hanson
    Big Little Lies: "She Knows" – Alix Friedberg
    Fleabag: "2.1" – Ray Holman
    Killing Eve: "Desperate Times" – Charlotte Mitchell
    Russian Doll: "Superiority Complex" – Jennifer Rogien

  • Period Television

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Courtesy of Amazon

    WINNER - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "It's Comedy or Cabbage" – Donna Zakowska
    Chernobyl: "Please Remain Calm" – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
    The Crown: "Cri De Coeur" – Amy Roberts
    Fosse/Verdon: "Life is a Cabaret" – Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte
    GLOW: "Freaky Tuesday" – Beth Morgan

  • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

    'Game of Thrones'
    Macall B. Polay/HBO

    WINNER - Game of Thrones: "The Iron Throne" – Michele Clapton
    Carnival Row: "Aisling" – Joanna Eatwell
    The Handmaid's Tale: "Household" – Natalie Bronfman
    A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 2" – Cynthia Summers
    Watchmen: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" – Sharen Davis

  • Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

    'The Masked Singer'
    Michael Becker/FOX

    WINNER - The Masked Singer: "Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off" – Marina Toybina
    Dancing with the Stars: "First Elimination" – Daniella Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee  
    The Late Late Show with James Corden: "Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin" – Lauren Shapiro
    RuPaul’s Drag Race: "Whatcha Unpackin?" – Zaldy for RuPaul
    Saturday Night Live: "Sandra Oh / Tame Impala" – Tom Broecker and Eric Justian

     

  • Short Form Design

    United Airlines: Star Wars Wing Walker Commercial from christopher lawrence on Vimeo.

    WINNER - United Airlines: "Star Wars Wing Walker" commercial – Christopher Lawrence
    Katy Perry: "Small Talk" music video – Phoenix Mellow
    Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: "Mirror, Mirror" commercial – Ami Goodheart
    Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road" music video – Catherine Hahn
    Madonna: "God Control" music video – B. Åkerlund