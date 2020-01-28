'Knives Out,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Take Home Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. The show was hosted by Mindy Kaling.

Only one Oscar-nominated film for costume design, JoJo Rabbit (Mayes C. Rubeo), took home a prize—for Excellence in Period Film. Other films honored were Knives Out (Jenny Eagan) for Contemporary Film and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Ellen Mirojnick) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film.

Winners in the television realm: Schitt’s Creek “The Dress” (Debra Hanson) for Contemporary Television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Donna Zakowska) and Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne” (Michele Clapton).

Christopher Lawrence walked away with the Excellence in Short Form Design honor for his United Airlines commercial, “Star Wars Wing Walker,” while Marina Toybina took home the prize in the Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television category (introduced last year) for her work on The Masked Singer season finale.

Other honorees included costume designer Michael Kaplan with a Career Achievement Award (presented by J.J. Abrams), Mary Ellen Fields for the Distinguished Service Award, Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award.

Costume Designers Guild president Salvador Perez Jr. kept his introduction short, simply bringing up the issue of pay equality as something that everyone present at the awards ceremony must support. "Last year I was so happy to see you raising your fans so I ask you to raise your fans again this year," he said. "Time is up. Pay equity now." As the lights went up in the auditorium, guests waved their fans — emblazoned with the words "Pay Equity Now" in pink lettering — as encouraged to do so.

Stars on hand to present the awards included Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Catherine O'Hara, Lady Punch, Adam Scott and James Scully.

