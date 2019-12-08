Critics' Choice Awards: 'The Irishman' Leads With 14 Nominations

The Critics' Choice Association revealed on Sunday the nominations for the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards.

The Irishman leads this year's Critics' Choice Awards with a total of 14 nominations including best picture and best director for Martin Scorsese.

In addition, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci scored acting noms.

Apart from The Irishman, the most nominated film was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood with 12 noms, followed by Little Women with 9, 1917 and Marriage Story with 8 and Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite with 7 noms each.

Meanwhile on the television side, Netflix's When They See Us lead the nominations with a total of 6, followed by This Is Us (NBC) and Schitt's Creek (Pop) with 5 each. Barry (HBO), Chernobyl (HBO), Fleabag (Amazon), Fosse/Verdon (FX), Game of Thrones (HBO), The Crown (Netflix), The Good Fight (CBS All Access), Unbelievable (Netflix), and Watchmen (HBO) each earned 4 nominations each.

Netflix has earned 61 nominations across their series and films, whereas HBO received 33 nominations, followed by Amazon with 14, and NBC with 12.

A full list of nominations follows.