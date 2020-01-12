Critics' Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

3:04 PM 1/12/2020

by Kimberly Nordyke and Annie Howard

Taye Diggs is hosting the show, which airs live on The CW on Sunday night.

'The Irishman'
'The Irishman'
Courtesy of Netflix

The Critics Choice Association is recognizing what it deems the best of 2019 at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Heading into the ceremony, The Irishman leads all nominees with 14 total, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12 nominations, Little Women with nine, 1917 and Marriage Story with eight, and Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite with seven each.

On the TV side, When They See Us tops the list witih six noms, followed by This Is Us and Schitt's Creek with five each.

Overall, Netflix leads with 61 noms across the TV and film categories, followed by HBO with 33, Amazon with 14 and NBC with 12.

Also during the ceremony, Keegan-Michael Key will present fellow Dolemite Is My Name co-star Eddie Murphy with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, while Ted Danson will present his fellow The Good Place star Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Additional presenters include Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Kelly Clarkson, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Anne Hathaway, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O'Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford, and Scott Wolf.

Taye Diggs hosts the show, which airs on live The CW from 7-10 p.m. ET (delayed PT).

A list of winners, which is being updated live, follows.

  • Best Picture

    1917
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Parasite
    Uncut Gems

  • Best Actor

    Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
    Robert De Niro – The Irishman
    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
    Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
    Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

     

  • Best Actress

    Awkwafina – The Farewell
    Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
    Lupita Nyong’o – Us
    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
    Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    Renée Zellweger – Judy

  • Best Supporting Actor

    Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
    Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Best Supporting Actress

    Laura Dern – Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
    Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
    Florence Pugh – Little Women
    Margot Robbie – Bombshell
    Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

  • Best Young Actor/Actress

    Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
    Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
    Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
    Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
    Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

  • Best Acting Ensemble

    Bombshell
    The Irishman
    Knives Out
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Parasite

  • Best Director

    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
    Greta Gerwig – Little Women
    Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
    Sam Mendes – 1917
    Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Best Original Screenplay

    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
    Rian Johnson – Knives Out
    Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Lulu Wang – The Farewell

  • Best Adapted Screenplay

    Greta Gerwig – Little Women
    Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
    Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
    Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
    Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

  • Best Cinematography

    Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
    Roger Deakins – 1917
    Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
    Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
    Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Lawrence Sher – Joker

  • Best Production Design

    Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
    Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
    Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
    Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
    Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
    Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

  • Best Editing

    Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
    Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
    Yang Jinmo – Parasite
    Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
    Lee Smith – 1917

  • Best Costume Design

    Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
    Julian Day – Rocketman
    Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
    Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
    Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

  • Best Hair and Makeup

    Bombshell
    Dolemite Is My Name
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Judy
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Rocketman

  • Best Visual Effects

    1917
    Ad Astra
    The Aeronauts
    Avengers: Endgame
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    The Lion King

  • Best Animated Feature

    Abominable
    Frozen II
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    I Lost My Body
    Missing Link
    Toy Story 4

  • Best Action Movie

    1917
    Avengers: Endgame
    Ford v Ferrari
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
    Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Best Comedy

    Booksmart
    Dolemite Is My Name
    The Farewell
    Jojo Rabbit
    Knives Out

  • Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

    Ad Astra
    Avengers: Endgame
    Midsommar
    Us

  • Best Foreign-Language Film

    Atlantics
    Les Misérables
    Pain and Glory
    Parasite
    Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • Best Song

    "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose
    "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman
    "I’m Standing With You" – Breakthrough
    "Into the Unknown" – Frozen II
    "Speechless" – Aladdin
    "Spirit"– The Lion King
    "Stand Up" – Harriet

  • Best Score

    Michael Abels – Us
    Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
    Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
    Randy Newman – Marriage Story
    Thomas Newman – 1917
    Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

  • Best Drama Series

    The Crown (Netflix)
    David Makes Man (OWN)
    Game of Thrones (HBO)
    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Pose (FX)
    Succession (HBO)
    This Is Us (NBC)
    Watchmen (HBO)

  • Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
    Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
    Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
    Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
    Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
    Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
    Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
    Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

  • Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
    Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
    Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
    Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
    Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
    Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
    Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
    Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
    Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
    Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
    Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
    Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
    Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

  • Best Comedy

    Booksmart
    Dolemite Is My Name
    The Farewell
    Jojo Rabbit
    Knives Out

  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
    Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
    Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
    Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
    Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
    Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
    Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
    Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
    Catherine O'Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
    Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
    William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
    Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
    Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
    Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    D'Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
    Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
    Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
    Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
    Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

  • Best Limited Series

    Catch-22 (Hulu)
    Chernobyl (HBO)
    Fosse/Verdon (FX)
    The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Unbelievable (Netflix)
    When They See Us (Netflix)
    Years and Years (HBO)

  • Best Movie Made for Television

    Brexit (HBO)
    Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    Guava Island (Amazon)
    Native Son (HBO)
    Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

    Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
    Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
    Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
    Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
    Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

    Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
    Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
    Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
    Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
    Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

    Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
    George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
    John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
    Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
    Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

    Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
    Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
    Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
    Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

  • Best Animated Series

    Big Mouth (Netflix)
    BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
    The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
    She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
    The Simpsons (Fox)
    Undone (Amazon)

  • Best Talk Show

    Desus & Mero (Showtime)
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
    The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
    The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
    Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

  • Best Comedy Special

    Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
    Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
    Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
    Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
    Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)