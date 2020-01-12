Critics' Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Critics Choice Association is recognizing what it deems the best of 2019 at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Heading into the ceremony, The Irishman leads all nominees with 14 total, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12 nominations, Little Women with nine, 1917 and Marriage Story with eight, and Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite with seven each.

On the TV side, When They See Us tops the list witih six noms, followed by This Is Us and Schitt's Creek with five each.

Overall, Netflix leads with 61 noms across the TV and film categories, followed by HBO with 33, Amazon with 14 and NBC with 12.

Also during the ceremony, Keegan-Michael Key will present fellow Dolemite Is My Name co-star Eddie Murphy with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, while Ted Danson will present his fellow The Good Place star Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Additional presenters include Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Kelly Clarkson, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Anne Hathaway, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O'Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford, and Scott Wolf.

Taye Diggs hosts the show, which airs on live The CW from 7-10 p.m. ET (delayed PT).

A list of winners, which is being updated live, follows.