Emmy Awards: Nominations List

The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total. HBO was the previous record-holder, with 137 in 2019.

The most-nominated series was HBO's Watchmen, with 26 in all, followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Succession each scored 18, while Disney+'s The Mandalorian, NBC's Saturday Night Live and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek each earned 15 noms.

The Mandalorian, Ozark and Succession will complete for best drama series with AMC's Better Call Saul, Netflix's The Crown, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, BBC America's Killing Eve and Netflix's Stranger Things.

In additional to Maisel and Schitt's Creek, shows vying for best comedy are HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix's Dead to Me, NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Insecure, Netflix's The Kominsky Method and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Watchmen is up for best limited series along with Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, and Netflix's Unbelievable and Unorthodox.

Amid calls for racial justice and inclusion, it’s noteworthy that Emmy voters bestowed the most nominations on Watchmen, which opened with a dramatization of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and dealt heavily with themes of race and racism in the U.S. Similarly, numerous Black actors landed nominations in major categories including Issa Rae, Zendaya, Yvonne Orji, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Leslie Jones (Supermarket Sweep, SNL) hosted the nominations announcement, along with presenters Laverne Cox (Inventing Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The ceremony had been reimagined as a virtual event this year due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic

Final-round voting for the Emmys begins Aug. 21 and runs through Aug. 31.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sept. 20 on ABC.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which had been scheduled for Sept. 12-13, will now be handed out in virtual ceremonies "over several nights in September," with those dates TBD. In addition, for the first time in Emmys history there will be no Governors Ball following either the Creative Arts Emmy or the Primetime Emmy ceremonies.

A list of nominees in select categories follows. Click here for the full list.