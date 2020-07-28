Emmy Awards: Nominations List
Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.
The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total. HBO was the previous record-holder, with 137 in 2019.
The most-nominated series was HBO's Watchmen, with 26 in all, followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Succession each scored 18, while Disney+'s The Mandalorian, NBC's Saturday Night Live and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek each earned 15 noms.
The Mandalorian, Ozark and Succession will complete for best drama series with AMC's Better Call Saul, Netflix's The Crown, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, BBC America's Killing Eve and Netflix's Stranger Things.
In additional to Maisel and Schitt's Creek, shows vying for best comedy are HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix's Dead to Me, NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Insecure, Netflix's The Kominsky Method and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.
Watchmen is up for best limited series along with Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, and Netflix's Unbelievable and Unorthodox.
Amid calls for racial justice and inclusion, it’s noteworthy that Emmy voters bestowed the most nominations on Watchmen, which opened with a dramatization of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and dealt heavily with themes of race and racism in the U.S. Similarly, numerous Black actors landed nominations in major categories including Issa Rae, Zendaya, Yvonne Orji, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Leslie Jones (Supermarket Sweep, SNL) hosted the nominations announcement, along with presenters Laverne Cox (Inventing Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The ceremony had been reimagined as a virtual event this year due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic
Final-round voting for the Emmys begins Aug. 21 and runs through Aug. 31.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sept. 20 on ABC.
The Creative Arts Emmys, which had been scheduled for Sept. 12-13, will now be handed out in virtual ceremonies "over several nights in September," with those dates TBD. In addition, for the first time in Emmys history there will be no Governors Ball following either the Creative Arts Emmy or the Primetime Emmy ceremonies.
A list of nominees in select categories follows. Click here for the full list.
-
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
-
Best Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
-
Best Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or MovieDylan McDermott (Hollywood)Jim Parsons (Hollywood)Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
-
Best Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice