'Parasite' Tops Dorian Awards With 5 Wins
The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which votes on the annual honors, revealed the winners on Wednesday.
Bong Joon Ho's Parasite was named best film of the year by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics for the group's annual Dorian Awards.
The South Korean class-warfare thriller won a total of five awards, including best director, best screenplay for Boon and Han Jin-won, best supporting actor for Song Kang-ho and best foreign-language film, The Hollywood Reporter is revealing exclusively.
Elsewhere, Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy, with Antonio Banderas named best actor for Pain and Glory. Little Women's Florence Pugh was named the rising star of the year, Booksmart was named unsung film of the year, and Cats took what the group describes as its "semi-dubious, if affectionate, campy flick of the year category." Jennifer Lopez was named best supporting actress for Hustlers.
The awards, voted on by about 240 entertainment journalists — many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community — from the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, recognize the best in mainstream and international film and television.
"Each year, GALECA members strive to determine the best cinematic experiences of the year from our particularly insightful LGBTQ lens, and this year was particularly rich in options," said Diane Anderson-Minshall, president of President of GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and home of the Dorian Awards. "When director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite nearly swept our awards roster with five wins, I was not surprised. Though it's a Korean film, Parasite speaks rather allegorically to the times we live in I think, using symbolism and emotion to constantly shift our identities and allegiances back and forth all while appearing to touch on everything from class inequity to climate change. But appearances, as we know from politics, aren't everything. Parasite is a perfect film for the Trump era."
The organization recently spun off its TV categories into a separate ceremony in August. On the TV side, FX's Pose again won TV drama of the year and LGBTQ TV drama for a second year, with star Billy Porter being named best actor and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge named best actress. She also won the award for "Wilde Wit of the Year."
Lady Gaga won a special vote as "Wilde Artist of the Decade," while her Oscars duet with Bradley Cooper on Shallow was named TV musical performance of the year. Catherine O'Hara was named "Timeless Star," which is the group's career achievement award.
As previously announced, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde will receive a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. The first-time director was named GALECA’s "Wilde Artist of the Year."
A full list of winners follows.
-
Film of the Year
-
Director of the Year
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Sam Mendes, 1917
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
-
Film Performance of the Year — Actress
Renee Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
-
Film Performance of the Year — Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory (WINNER)
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
-
Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actress
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (WINNER)
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
-
Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actor
Song Kang-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
LGBTQ Film of the Year
-
Foreign Language Film of the Year
-
Screenplay of the Year
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite (WINNER)
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
-
Documentary of the Year
(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)
-
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (WINNER)
Circus of Books
Gay Chorus Deep South
The Gospel of Eureka
5B
-
Visually Striking Film of the Year
(honoring a production of stunning beauty, from art direction to cinematography)
1917 (WINNER - tie)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (WINNER - tie)
Midsommar
The Lighthouse
Parasite
-
Unsung Film of the Year
-
Campy Film of the Year
Cats (WINNER)
Ma
Greta
Knives Out
Serenity
-
TV Drama of the Year
Pose (WINNER)
Chernobyl
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
-
TV Comedy of the Year
Fleabag (WINNER)
The Other Two
Pen15
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
-
TV Performance of the Year — Actress
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon
-
TV Performance of the Year — Actor
Billy Porter, Pose (WINNER)
Bill Hader, Barry
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
-
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
Leaving Neverland (WINNER)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Rachel Maddow Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
-
TV Musical Performance of the Year
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, "Shallow," The 91st Academy Awards (WINNER)
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts," VMAs 2019
Megan Mullally, "The Man That Got Way," Will & Grace
Annie Murphy, "A Little Bit Alexis," Schitt’s Creek
Michelle Williams, "Who’s Got the Pain?," Fosse/Verdon
-
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
-
Unsung TV Show of the Year
-
Campy TV Show of the Year
-
We're Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year
Florence Pugh (WINNER)
Roman Griffin Davis
Kaitlyn Dever
Beanie Feldstein
Hunter Schafer
-
Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WINNER)
Dan Levy
Billy Porter
Randy Rainbow
Taika Waititi
-
Wilde Artist of the Decade
(Special accolade)
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Greta Gerwig
Ryan Murphy
Billy Porter
Phoebe Waller-Bridge