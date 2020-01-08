'Parasite' Tops Dorian Awards With 5 Wins

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite was named best film of the year by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics for the group's annual Dorian Awards.

The South Korean class-warfare thriller won a total of five awards, including best director, best screenplay for Boon and Han Jin-won, best supporting actor for Song Kang-ho and best foreign-language film, The Hollywood Reporter is revealing exclusively.

Elsewhere, Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy, with Antonio Banderas named best actor for Pain and Glory. Little Women's Florence Pugh was named the rising star of the year, Booksmart was named unsung film of the year, and Cats took what the group describes as its "semi-dubious, if affectionate, campy flick of the year category." Jennifer Lopez was named best supporting actress for Hustlers.

The awards, voted on by about 240 entertainment journalists — many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community — from the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, recognize the best in mainstream and international film and television.

"Each year, GALECA members strive to determine the best cinematic experiences of the year from our particularly insightful LGBTQ lens, and this year was particularly rich in options," said Diane Anderson-Minshall, president of President of GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and home of the Dorian Awards. "When director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite nearly swept our awards roster with five wins, I was not surprised. Though it's a Korean film, Parasite speaks rather allegorically to the times we live in I think, using symbolism and emotion to constantly shift our identities and allegiances back and forth all while appearing to touch on everything from class inequity to climate change. But appearances, as we know from politics, aren't everything. Parasite is a perfect film for the Trump era."

The organization recently spun off its TV categories into a separate ceremony in August. On the TV side, FX's Pose again won TV drama of the year and LGBTQ TV drama for a second year, with star Billy Porter being named best actor and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge named best actress. She also won the award for "Wilde Wit of the Year."

Lady Gaga won a special vote as "Wilde Artist of the Decade," while her Oscars duet with Bradley Cooper on Shallow was named TV musical performance of the year. Catherine O'Hara was named "Timeless Star," which is the group's career achievement award.

As previously announced, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde will receive a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. The first-time director was named GALECA’s "Wilde Artist of the Year."

A full list of winners follows.