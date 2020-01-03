'Parasite,' 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire,' 'Pain and Glory' Lead Dorian Award Nominations

International films Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Pain and Glory dominate the list of 2020 nominees for the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' (GALECA) annual Dorian Awards, The Hollywood Reporter is revealing exclusively.

The awards, voted on by approximately 240 entertainment journalists — many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community — from the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, recognize the best in mainstream and international film and television.

Bong Joon Ho's satire about the rich and poor, Parasite, and Céline Sciamma's lesbian romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, each received six nominations, while Pedro Almodovar's semi-autobiographical drama Pain and Glory racked up five nods.

Among the nominees for director of the year are Bong for Parasite, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Sam Mendes for 1917, Almodovar for Pain and Glory and Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

The awards also feature a category devoted to LGBTQ themes, for which Can You Ever Forgive Me? received the statue in 2019. This year, Olivia Wilde's teen comedy Booksmart and Dexter Fletcher's Elton John biopic Rocketman are included among the nominations for that category.

Awkwafina and Scarlett Johansson are included among the nominees for film performance of the year, actress, for The Farewell and Marriage Story, respectively. Among the actor noms are Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.

In the TV categories, which honor the best drama, comedy and performances, Chernobyl, Fleabag and Succession are among the nominees. Among the best campy TV shows, Riverdale and The Politician are in competition.

"We want the work and power of LGBTQ entertainment journalists to be as recognized and visible as possible, and having our Dorians gradually mirror the Emmys’ calendar and the traditional TV season is a part of that effort," said John Griffiths, GALECA’s founder and Executive Director, in a statement.

Competing for the artist of the decade, a special accolade, are Lady Gaga, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Murphy, Billy Porter and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Winners will be announced Jan. 8. See the full list of nominees below.