'Parasite,' 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire,' 'Pain and Glory' Lead Dorian Award Nominations
The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which votes on the annual awards, will reveal the winners on Jan. 8.
International films Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Pain and Glory dominate the list of 2020 nominees for the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' (GALECA) annual Dorian Awards, The Hollywood Reporter is revealing exclusively.
The awards, voted on by approximately 240 entertainment journalists — many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community — from the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, recognize the best in mainstream and international film and television.
Bong Joon Ho's satire about the rich and poor, Parasite, and Céline Sciamma's lesbian romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, each received six nominations, while Pedro Almodovar's semi-autobiographical drama Pain and Glory racked up five nods.
Among the nominees for director of the year are Bong for Parasite, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Sam Mendes for 1917, Almodovar for Pain and Glory and Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
The awards also feature a category devoted to LGBTQ themes, for which Can You Ever Forgive Me? received the statue in 2019. This year, Olivia Wilde's teen comedy Booksmart and Dexter Fletcher's Elton John biopic Rocketman are included among the nominations for that category.
Awkwafina and Scarlett Johansson are included among the nominees for film performance of the year, actress, for The Farewell and Marriage Story, respectively. Among the actor noms are Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.
In the TV categories, which honor the best drama, comedy and performances, Chernobyl, Fleabag and Succession are among the nominees. Among the best campy TV shows, Riverdale and The Politician are in competition.
"We want the work and power of LGBTQ entertainment journalists to be as recognized and visible as possible, and having our Dorians gradually mirror the Emmys’ calendar and the traditional TV season is a part of that effort," said John Griffiths, GALECA’s founder and Executive Director, in a statement.
Competing for the artist of the decade, a special accolade, are Lady Gaga, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Murphy, Billy Porter and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Winners will be announced Jan. 8. See the full list of nominees below.
-
Film of the Year
-
Director of the Year
Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
-
Film Performance of the Year — Actress
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renee Zellweger, Judy
-
Film Performance of the Year — Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
-
Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
-
Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Song Kang-ho, Parasite
-
LGBTQ Film of the Year
-
Foreign Language Film of the Year
-
Screenplay of the Year
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
-
Documentary of the Year
(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)
-
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
Circus of Books
Gay Chorus Deep South
The Gospel of Eureka
5B
Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
-
Visually Striking Film of the Year
(honoring a production of stunning beauty, from art direction to cinematography)
-
Unsung Film of the Year
-
Campy Film of the Year
-
TV Drama of the Year
-
TV Comedy of the Year
-
TV Performance of the Year — Actress
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon
-
TV Performance of the Year — Actor
Bill Hader, Barry
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
-
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Rachel Maddow Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Leaving Neverland
-
TV Musical Performance of the Year
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, "Shallow," The 91st Academy Awards
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts," VMAs 2019
Megan Mullally, "The Man That Got Way," Will & Grace
Annie Murphy, "A Little Bit Alexis," Schitt’s Creek
Michelle Williams, "Who’s Got the Pain?," Fosse/Verdon
-
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
-
Unsung TV Show of the Year
-
Campy TV Show of the Year
-
We're Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year
Roman Griffin Davis
Kaitlyn Dever
Beanie Feldstein
Florence Pugh
Hunter Schafer
-
Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Dan Levy
Billy Porter
Randy Rainbow
Taika Waititi
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
-
Wilde Artist of the Decade
(Special accolade)
Lady Gaga
Greta Gerwig
Ryan Murphy
Billy Porter
Phoebe Waller-Bridge