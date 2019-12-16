2020 Golden Globe Nominees: All of Their Past Awards and Nominations

Golden Globes

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies (2020)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Post (2018)

Won the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award (2017)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in motion picture for Into the Woods (2015)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for August: Osage County (2014)

Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Iron Lady (2012)

Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Julie & Julia (2010)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for It's Complicated (2010)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Doubt (2009)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Mamma Mia! (2009)

Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Devil Wears Prada (2007)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in motion picture for The Manchurian Candidate (2005)

Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Angels in America (2004)

Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in motion picture for Adaptation. (2003)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Hours (2003)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Music of the Hear (2000)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama One True Thing (1999)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for …First Do No Harm (1997)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Marvin's Room (1997)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama The Bridges of Madison County (1996)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The River Wild (1995)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Death Becomes Her (1993)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Postcards from the Edge (1991)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for She-Devil (1990)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Evil Angels (1989)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Out of Africa (1986)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Silkwood (1984)

Won for best actress in a motion picture - drama for Sophie's Choice (1983)

Won for best actress in a motion picture - drama for The French Lieutenant's Woman (1982)

Won for best actress in a supporting role - motion picture for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980)

Nominated for best actress in a supporting role - motion picture for The Deer Hunter (1979)

Oscars

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Post (2018)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Into the Woods (2015)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for August: Osage County (2014)

Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Iron Lady (2012)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Julie & Julia (2010)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Doubt (2009)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Devil Wears Prada (2007)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Adaptation. (2003)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Music of the Heart (2000)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for One True Thing (1999)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Bridges of Madison County (1996)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Postcards from the Edge (1991)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Evil Angels (1989)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Ironweed (1988)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Out of Africa (1986)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Silkwood (1986)

Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Sophie's Choice (1983)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The French Lieutenant's Woman (1982)

Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Deer Hunter (1979)

Emmys

Won for outstanding narrator for Five Came Back (2017)

Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Angels in America (2004)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for …First Do No Harm (1997)

Won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for Holocaust (1978)