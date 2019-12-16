2020 Golden Globe Nominees: All of Their Past Awards and Nominations
This year's pool of nominated actors includes 22 Oscar winners and an additional 11 Academy Award nominees.
The 2020 Golden Globe nominees include some major industry powerhouses, with 22 Academy Award winners earning recognition for their work this past year.
Past Oscar winners include Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine), Patricia Arquette (Boyhood), Christian Bale (Fighter), Kathy Bates (Misery), Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine, The Aviator), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Russell Crowe (Gladiator), Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Michael Douglas (Wall Street, best picture win for producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump, Philadelphia), Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs), Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Helen Mirren (The Queen), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman), Joe Pesci (Goodfellas), Brad Pitt (best picture win for 12 Years a Slave), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer), Charlize Theron (Monster), Emma Thompson (Howard's End, best screenplay for Sense and Sensibility), Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) and Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain).
Previous Oscar nominees Sacha Baron Cohen (best screenplay for Borat), Annette Bening, Toni Collette, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson and Michelle Williams were also included on this year's list.
See all the Golden Globe nominees' past wins and nominations below.
-
Christopher Abbott
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Catch-22 (2020)
-
Jennifer Aniston
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Emmy Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 5 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for The Morning Show (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Cake (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for Friends (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Friends (2002)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for 30 Rock (2009)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Friends (2004)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Friends (2003)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Friends (2002)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Friends (2001)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Friends (2000)
-
Christina Applegate
1 Emmy Win | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Dead to Me (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Samantha Who? (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Samantha Who? (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Jesse (1999)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Dead to Me (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Samantha Who? (2009)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Samantha Who? (2008)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Friends (2004)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Friends (2003)
-
Alan Arkin
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations | 5 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for The Kominsky Method (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Argo (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Escape from Sobibor (1988)
Nominated for best actor - drama for Popi (1970)
Nominated for best actor - drama for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1969)
Won for best actor - comedy or musical for The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1967)
Nominated for most promising newcomer - male for The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1967)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Argo (2013)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Little Miss Sunshine (2007)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1969)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1967)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie The Pentagon Papers (2003)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Chicago Hope (1997)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for Escape from Sobibor (1987)
Nominated for outstanding single performance by an actor in a leading role in a drama for ABC Stage 67 (1967)
-
Patricia Arquette
1 Oscar Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Emmy Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for The Act (2020)
Won for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Escape at Dannemora (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Boyhood (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Medium (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Medium (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Medium (2006)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Boyhood (2015)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Escape at Dannemora (2019)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for The Act (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Medium (2007)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Medium (2005)
-
Awkwafina
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Farewell (2020)
-
Christian Bale
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 3 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Ford v Ferrari (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Big Short (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for American Hustle (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Fighter (2011)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for The Big Short (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for American Hustle (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for The Fighter (2011)
-
Antonio Banderas
5 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Pain and Glory (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Genius (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Mask of Zorro (1999)|
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Evita (1997)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Genius: Picasso (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie for And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself (2004)
-
Sacha Baron Cohen
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for The Spy (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for Who is America? (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2007)
Oscars
Nominated for best writing, adapted screenplay for Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Who Is America? (2019)
Nominated for outstanding directing for a variety series for Who Is America? (2019)
Nominated for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for Da Ali G Show (2005)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy program for Da Ali G Show (2005)
Nominated for outstanding non-fiction programming (alternative) for Da Ali G Show (2003)
Nominated for outstanding writing for non-fiction programming for Da Ali G Show (2003)
-
Kathy Bates
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 6 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Oscar Nominations | 12 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Richard Jewell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for About Schmidt (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Annie (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Primary Colors (1999)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Late Shift (1997)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Misery (1991)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for About Schmidt (2003)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for Primary Colors (1999)
Won for best actress in a leading role for Misery (1991)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2015)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for American Horror Story (2014)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Two and a Half Men (2012)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Harry's Law (2011)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Alice (2010)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Ambulance Girl (2006)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Warm Springs (2005)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Six Feet Under (2003)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Annie (2000)
Nominated for outstanding directing for a miniseries or movie for Dash and Lily (1999)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for 3rd Rock From the Sun (1999)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for The Late Shift (1996)
-
Annette Bening
2 Golden Globe Wins | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Oscar Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Report (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for 20th Century Women (2017)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Kids are All Right (2011)|
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Being Julia (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for 20th Century Women (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Running with Scissors (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Mrs. Harris (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for American Beauty (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical The American President (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Bugsy (1992)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Kids are All Right (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Being Julia (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for American Beauty (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Grifters (1991)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Mrs. Harris (2006)
-
Cate Blanchett
3 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Oscar Wins | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 5 Oscar Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Carol (2016)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Blue Jasmine (2014)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for I'm Not There (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Notes on a Scandal (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Aviator (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Veronica Guerin (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Bandits (2002)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Elizabeth (1999)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Carol (2016)
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Blue Jasmine (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for I'm Not There (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Notes on a Scandal (2007)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Aviator (2005)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Elizabeth (1999)
-
Helena Bonham Carter
8 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Oscar Nominations | 3 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Crown (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The King's Speech (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Lost in Translation (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Live from Baghdad (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Merlin (1999)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Wings of the Dove (1998)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Fatal Deception: Mrs. Lee Harvey Oswald (1994)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The King's Speech (2011)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for The Wings of the Dove (1998)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Burton and Taylor (2014)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Live from Baghdad (2003)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Merlin (1998)
-
Rachel Brosnahan
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2020)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2015)
-
Toni Collette
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Emmy Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Unbelievable (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for United States of Tara (2011)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for United States of Tara (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Little Miss Sunshine (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Tsunami: The Aftermath (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Muriel's Wedding (1996)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The Sixth Sense (2000)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for United States of Tara (2010)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for United States of Tara (2009)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Tsunami: The Aftermath (2007)
-
Olivia Colman
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for The Crown (2020)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Favourite (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for The Night Manager (2017)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Favourite (2019)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie The Night Manager (2016)
-
Jodie Comer
1 Emmy Win | 1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Killing Eve (2020)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
-
Brian Cox
1 Emmy Win | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Succession (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Nuremberg (2001)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Fraiser (2002)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a mini series or movie for Nuremberg (2001)
-
Daniel Craig
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Knives Out (2020)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding narrator for One Life (2014)
-
Russell Crowe
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Oscar Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for The Loudest Voice (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Cinderella Man (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Gladiator (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Insider (2000)
Oscars
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Gladiator (2001)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Insider (2000)
-
Kieran Culkin
3 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Succession (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Succession (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Igby Goes Down (2003)
-
Ana de Armas
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Knives Out (2020)
-
Roman Griffin Davis
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Jojo Rabbit (2020)
-
Laura Dern
4 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Oscar Nominations | 6 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for Marriage Story.
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for The Tale (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies (2018)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Enlightened (2012)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Recount (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Baby Dance (1999)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Afterburn (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Rambling Rose (1992)
Miss Golden Globe (1982)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress a supporting role for Wild (2015)
Nominated for best actress a leading role for Rambling Rose (1992)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for The Tale (2018)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Big Little Lies (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Enlightened (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Recount (2008)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Ellen (1997)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Fallen Angels (1994)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special for Afterburn (1992)
-
Kaitlyn Dever
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Unbelievable (2020)
-
Leonardo DiCaprio
3 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 9 Golden Globe Nominations | 5 Oscar Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Revenant (2016)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Wolf of Wall Street (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Django Unchained (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for J. Edgar (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Revolutionary Road (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Blood Diamond (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Departed (2007)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Aviator (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Catch Me If You Can (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Titanic (1998)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Revenant (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Wolf Wall Street (2014)
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for The Wolf Wall Street (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Blood Diamond (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Aviator (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special for Virunga (2015)
-
Michael Douglas
3 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Oscar Wins | 1 Emmy Wins | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 5 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for The Kominsky Method (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Behind the Candelabra (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Wonder Boys (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The American President (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The War of the Roses (1990)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Wall Street (1988)
Nominated for best TV actor - drama for The Streets of San Francisco (1975)
Nominated for most promising newcomer - male for Hail, Hero! (1970)
Oscars
Won for best actor in a leading role for Wall Street (1988)
Won for best picture for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1976)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for Behind the Candelabra (2003)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Will & Grace (2002)
Nominated for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series for The Streets of San Francisco (1976)
Nominated for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series for The Streets of San Francisco (1975)
Nominated for best supporting actor in a drama for The Streets of San Francisco (1974)
-
Adam Driver
2 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination | 3 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Marriage Story (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for BlacKkKlansman (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for BlacKkKlansman (2019)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2013)
-
Kirsten Dunst
1 Emmy Nomination; 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Fargo (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1995)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie for Fargo (2016)
-
Taron Egerton
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Rocketman (2020)
-
Cynthia Erivo
2 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Harriet (2020)
Nominated for best original song for Harriet (2020)
-
Beanie Feldstein
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Booksmart (2020)
-
Bill Hader
3 Emmy Wins | 2 Golden Globe Nomination | 17 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Barry (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Barry (2019)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2019)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Barry (2019)
Nominated for outstanding directing in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2018)
Nominated for outstanding directing in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2017)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2017)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2016)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2015)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2015)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2012)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2011)
Won for outstanding animated program for South Park (2009)
-
Tom Hanks
4 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Oscar Wins | 7 Emmy Wins | 9 Emmy Nominations | 6 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Post (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Captain Phillips (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Charlie Wilson's War (2008)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Cast Away (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Saving Private Ryan (1999)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Forrest Gump (1995)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Philadelphia (1994)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Sleepless in Seattle (1994)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Big (1989)
Oscars
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Cast Away (2001)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Saving Private Ryan (1999)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Forrest Gump (1995)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Philadelphia (1994)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Big (1989)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2017)
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Seventies (2016)
Won for outstanding limited series for Olive Kitteridge (2015)
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Sixties (2015)
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Sixties (2014)|
Won for outstanding miniseries or movie for Game Change (2012)\
Won for outstanding miniseries for The Pacific (2010)
Nominated for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for The 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert (2010)
Nominated for outstanding drama series Big Love (2009)
Won for outstanding miniseries for John Adams (2008)
Won for outstanding miniseries for Band of Brothers (2002)
Won for outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie or a dramatic special for Band of Brothers (2002)
Nominated for outstanding non-fiction special (informational) We Stand Alone Together (2002)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a miniseries, movie or a dramatic special for Band of Brothers (2002)
Won for outstanding miniseries for From the Earth to the Moon (1998)
Nominated for outstanding directing for a miniseries or a movie for From the Earth to the Moon (1998)
-
Kit Harington
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Game of Thrones (2020)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2016)
-
Anthony Hopkins
1 Oscar Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations | 3 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Two Popes (2020)
Won Cecil B.DeMille Award (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture Amistad (1998)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Nixon (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama The Remains of the Day (1994)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Silence of the Lambs (1992)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Tenth Man (1989)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Magic (1979)
Oscars
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Amistad (1998)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Nixon (1996)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Remains of the Day (1994)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Silence of the Lambs (1992)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Westworld (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or special for Great Expectations (1990)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special for The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1982)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special for The Bunker (1981)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a drama or comedy special for The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case (1976)
-
Joey King
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
-
Jared Harris
1 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Chernobyl (2020)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Chernobyl (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Mad Men (2012)
-
Scarlett Johansson
5 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Marriage Story (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Match Point (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for A Love Song for Bobby Long (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Girl with a Pearl Earring (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Lost in Translation (2004)
-
Nicole Kidman
4 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 10 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Big Little Lies (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Destroyer (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Lion (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Paperboy (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Hemingway & Gelhorn (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Rabbit Hole (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Birth (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Cold Mountain (2004)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Hours (2003)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Moulin Rouge! (2002)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Others (2002)|
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for To Die For (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Billy Bathgate (1992)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Lion (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Rabbit Hole (2011)
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Hours (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Moulin Rouge! (2002)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Big Little Lies (2017)
Won for outstanding limited series or movie for Big Little Lies (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Hemingway & Gelhorn (2012)
-
Jennifer Lopez
2 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Hustlers (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for Selena (1998)
-
Natasha Lyonne
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 4 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for Russian Doll (2020)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Russian Doll (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Russian Doll (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Russian Doll (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Orange Is the New Black (2014)
-
Rami Malek
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 1 Emmy Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama Mr. Robot (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Bohemian Rhapsody (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama Mr. Robot (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Mr. Robot (2016)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Bohemian Rhapsody (2019)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Mr. Robot (2016)
-
Tobias Menzies
2 Golden Globe Nominations
-
Helen Mirren
3 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 4 Emmy Wins | 13 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations | 7 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Catherine the Great (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Leisure Seeker (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Trumbo (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Hundred-Foot Journey (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Phil Spector (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Hitchcock (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Last Station (2010)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Queen (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Prime Suspect: The Final Act (2007)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Calendar Girls (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Door to Door (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Gosford Park (2002)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Passion of Ayn Rand (2000)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Losing Chase (1997)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Last Station (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Queen (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Gosford Park (2002)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Madness of King George (1995)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Phil Spector (2013)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Prime Suspect: The Final Act (2007)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Elizabeth I (2006)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Prime Suspect 6: The Last Witness (2004)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (2003)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Door to Door (2003)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement (1997)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness (1996)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Prime Suspect 3 (1994)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Prime Suspect 2 (1993)
-
Eddie Murphy
1 Golden Globe Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination | 4 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Dolemite Is My Name (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Dreamgirls (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Nutty Professor (1997)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Beverly Hills Cop (1985)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Trading Places (1984)
Nominated for new star of the year in a motion picture - male for 48 Hrs. (1983)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Dreamgirls (2007)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding animated program (for programming one hour or less) for The PJs (1999)
Nominated for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (1984)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (1984)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, variety or music series for Saturday Night Live (1983)
-
Al Pacino
4 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 14 Golden Globe Nominations | 7 Oscar Nominations |1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Irishman (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Danny Collins (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Phil Spector (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for You Don't Know Jack (2011)
Won for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Angels in America (2004)
Won the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award (2001)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Scent of a Woman (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Glengarry Glen Ross (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Godfather: Part III (1991)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Dick Tracy (1991)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Sea of Love (1990)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Scarface (1984)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Author! Author! (1983)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for ...and justice for all. (1980)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Bobby Deerfield (1978)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Dog Day Afternoon (1976)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for The Godfather: Part II (1975)
Won for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Serpico (1974)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for The Godfather (1973)
Oscars
Won for best actor in a leading role for Scent of a Woman (1993)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Glengarry Glen Ross (1993)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Dick Tracy (1991)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for ...and justice for all. (1980)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Dog Day Afternoon (1976)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Godfather: Part II (1975)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Serpico (1974)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for The Godfather (1973)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for Phil Spector (2013)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for You Don't Know Jack (2010)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for Angels in America (2004)
-
Joe Pesci
1 Oscar Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Irishman (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Goodfellas (1991)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role - motion picture for Raging Bull (1981)
Oscars
Won for best actor in a supporting role for Goodfellas (1991)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Raging Bull (1981)
-
Joaquin Phoenix
1 Golden Globe Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Joker (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Inherent Vice (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Her (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Master (2013)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Walk the Line (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Gladiator (2001)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Master (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Walk the Line (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Gladiator (2001)
-
Brad Pitt
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 1 Emmy Win| 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 5 Oscar Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Moneyball (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Babel (2007)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Twelve Monkeys (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Legends of the Fall (1995)
Oscars
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for The Big Short (2016)
Won for best motion picture of the year for 12 Years a Slave (2014)
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for Moneyball (2012)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Moneyball (2012)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Twelve Monkeys (1996)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding television movie for Nightingale (2015)
Won for outstanding television movie for The Normal Heart (2014)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Friends (2002)
-
Ben Platt
1 Emmy Win | 1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for The Politician (2020)
Emmys
Won for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program for "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen on Today (2018)
-
Billy Porter
1 Emmy Win | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
-
Jonathan Pryce
2 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmys Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Two Popes (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Barbarians at the Gate (1994)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie Cranford (2010)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a special Barbarians at the Gate (1993)
-
Margot Robbie
2 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Bombshell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for I, Tonya (2018)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for I, Tonya (2018)
-
Saoirse Ronan
1 Golden Globe Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama Little Women (2020)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy Lady Bird (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Brooklyn (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Atonement (2008)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Lady Bird (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Brooklyn (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Atonement (2008)
-
Sam Rockwell
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Fosse/Verdon (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Vice (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Vice (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
-
Paul Rudd
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Living with Yourself (2020)
-
Andrew Scott
1 Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Fleabag (2020)
-
Stellan Skarsgård
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
-
Meryl Streep
8 Golden Globe Wins | 3 Oscar Wins | 3 Emmy Wins | 24 Golden Globe Nominations | 18 Oscar Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Post (2018)
Won the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in motion picture for Into the Woods (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for August: Osage County (2014)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Iron Lady (2012)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Julie & Julia (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for It's Complicated (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Doubt (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Mamma Mia! (2009)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Devil Wears Prada (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in motion picture for The Manchurian Candidate (2005)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Angels in America (2004)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in motion picture for Adaptation. (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Hours (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Music of the Hear (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama One True Thing (1999)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for …First Do No Harm (1997)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Marvin's Room (1997)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama The Bridges of Madison County (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The River Wild (1995)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Death Becomes Her (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Postcards from the Edge (1991)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for She-Devil (1990)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Evil Angels (1989)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Out of Africa (1986)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Silkwood (1984)
Won for best actress in a motion picture - drama for Sophie's Choice (1983)
Won for best actress in a motion picture - drama for The French Lieutenant's Woman (1982)
Won for best actress in a supporting role - motion picture for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role - motion picture for The Deer Hunter (1979)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Post (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Into the Woods (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for August: Osage County (2014)
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Iron Lady (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Julie & Julia (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Doubt (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Devil Wears Prada (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Adaptation. (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Music of the Heart (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for One True Thing (1999)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Bridges of Madison County (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Postcards from the Edge (1991)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Evil Angels (1989)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Ironweed (1988)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Out of Africa (1986)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Silkwood (1986)
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Sophie's Choice (1983)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The French Lieutenant's Woman (1982)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Deer Hunter (1979)
Emmys
Won for outstanding narrator for Five Came Back (2017)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Angels in America (2004)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for …First Do No Harm (1997)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for Holocaust (1978)
-
Charlize Theron
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Bombshell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Tully (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Young Adult (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for North Country (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Monster (2004)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for North Country (2006)
Won for best actress in a leading role for Monster (2004)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)
-
Emma Thompson
2 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Oscar Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 8 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Oscar Nominations | 6 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Late Night (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Saving Mr. Banks (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Last Chance Harvey (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Wit (2002)
Won for best screenplay - motion picture for Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Junior (1995)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Remains of the Day (1994)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for In the Name of the Father (1994)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Howard's End (1993)
Oscars
Won for best writing, screenplay based on material previously produced or published for Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role The Remains of the Day (1994)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role In the Name of the Father (1994)
Won for best actress in a leading role for Howard's End (1993)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a limited series or a movie for Live From Lincoln Center, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - In Concert with the New York Philharmonic (2015)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Song of Lunch (2012)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Angels in America (2004)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Wit (2001)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a miniseries or a movie for Wit (2001)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Ellen (1998)
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 3 Emmy Wins | 2 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for Fleabag (2020)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
Won for outstanding comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Won for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series for Killing Eve (2018)
-
Emily Watson
5 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Oscar Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Chernobyl (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Appropriate Adult (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama made for Hilary and Jackie (1999)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama made for Breaking the Waves (1997)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Hilary and Jackie (1999)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Breaking the Waves (1997)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Chernobyl (2019)
-
Merritt Wever
2 Emmy Wins | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Unbelievable (2020)
Emmys
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Godless (2018)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Nurse Jackie (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Nurse Jackie (2012)
-
Michelle Williams
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Emmy Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Oscar Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominatd for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Fosse/Verdon (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Manchester by the Sea (2017)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for My Week with Marilyn (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Blue Valentine (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Brokeback Mountain (2006)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Manchester by the Sea (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for My Week with Marilyn (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Blue Valentine (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Brokeback Mountain (2006)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
-
Henry Winkler
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 7 Emmy Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Barry (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Barry (2019)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Night Shift (1983)
Won for best actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Happy Days (1978)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama Heroes (1978)]
Won for best actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Happy Days (1977)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for The Practice (2000)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Battery Park (2000)
Nominated for outstanding informational series for Who Are the DeBolts? [And Where Did They Get 19 Kids?] (1979)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Happy Days (1978)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Happy Days (1977)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Happy Days (1976)
-
Reese Witherspoon
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Win | 1 Emmy Win | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for The Morning Show (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Wild (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Walk the Line (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Legally Blonde (2002)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Election (2000)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Wild (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Walk the Line (2006)
Emmys
Won for outstanding limited series or movie for Big Little Lies (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Big Little Lies (2017)
-
Renée Zellweger
3 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Win | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Oscar Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Judy (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Miss Potter (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2005)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Cold Mountain (2004)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Chicago (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Nurse Betty (2001)
Oscars
Won for best actress in a supporting role for Cold Mountain (2004)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Chicago (2003)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002)
-
Ramy Youssef
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Ramy (2020)