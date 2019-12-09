Golden Globes: Watch the Trailers for the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Nominees
From 'Rocketman' to 'Dolemite Is My Name,' the nominees in the top film category this year highlight life in the '70s.
The Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Eddie Murphy-led Dolemite Is My Name are among the five films that secured nominations in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
The three other features to secure spots were anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, murder mystery Knives Out and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which tied for the second highest Golden Globe film nominations this year.
Rocketman is the category's next most-nominated feature, receiving a total of three nods, including one for star Taron Egerton in the best actor in a motion picture category alongside Dolemite Is My Name star Eddie Murphy. Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit each snagged two nominations.
Ahead of the 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 5, watch the trailers for all five best motion picture, musical or comedy, nominees below. You can also view the trailers for the films up for best motion picture, drama, as well as the trailers for movies nominated in the best motion picture, animated category. For a complete list of this year's Golden Globe nominations, click here.
-
'Dolemite Is My Name'
Featuring Eddie Murphy in a critically praised leading performance, this Netflix biographical comedy follows 1970s filmmaker and performer Rudy Ray Moore as he assumes the alter-ego of an iconic, kung-fu fighting pimp named Dolemite. The film, which is a dive into the world of show business and the blaxploitation genre, earned two Golden Globe nominations, with the second for Murphy in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy category.
-
'Jojo Rabbit'
Director Taika Waititi takes on the role of one German boy's imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, in this satire about the blind nationalism of World War II. The film's young star, Roman Griffin Davis, is also up for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy and is just one year older than the youngest-ever Golden Globes winner and nominee.
-
'Knives Out'
This whodunnit from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson features an all-star cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield. In addition to the motion picture scoring a best musical or comedy nomination, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas garnered a best actress in a musical or comedy nomination.
-
'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino's colorful and punchy tribute to old Hollywood and the summer of '69, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, has earned a total of five Golden Globe nominations. That includes a double nomination for Tarantino in both the best directing and best screenplay categories.
-
'Rocketman'
In this Elton John-backed musical flurry of a biopic, the professional highs and personal lows in the life of one of music's most iconic artists are uncovered and explored. In addition to a best motion picture, musical or comedy nomination, Rocketman scored a best actor nod for star Taron Egerton and received a best original song mod for the Elton John and Bernie Taupin collaboration "I'm Gonna Love Me Again."