Golden Globes: Watch the Trailers for the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Nominees

The Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Eddie Murphy-led Dolemite Is My Name are among the five films that secured nominations in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The three other features to secure spots were anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, murder mystery Knives Out and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which tied for the second highest Golden Globe film nominations this year.

Rocketman is the category's next most-nominated feature, receiving a total of three nods, including one for star Taron Egerton in the best actor in a motion picture category alongside Dolemite Is My Name star Eddie Murphy. Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit each snagged two nominations.

