PARTY: Neon

PLACE: Sunset Tower Poolside Terrace

PLAYERS: Director of Parasite and star of the night Bong Joon Ho, alongside his cast Song Kang-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Hosts Guillermo del Toro and Colleen Camp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Succession’s Jeremy Strong, Marriage Story’s Laura Dern and Noah Baumbach, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Rian Johnson, The Black List’s Franklin Leonard, The Painted Bird’s Julian Sands and Evgenia Citkowitz, Emile Hirsch, Nia Vardalos, Academy member Victoria Meyerink, Richard Jewell’s Paul Walter Houser, Rashida Jones, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Kyle MacLachlan, Erika Christensen, Paul Dano, Edgar Wright, Billy Zane, Natasha Lyonne, Keegan-Michael Key,Portrait of a Lady on Fire’s Céline Sciamma, Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, Lukas Haas, Aziz Ansari Edi Gathegi, Nolan Gerard Funk.

SERVED: Special peach bellini cocktail, curated by "Jessica. Middle Child. Illinois. Chicago" herself, as a nod to Park So-dam’s famous scene in Parasite; hors d'oeuvres to start the night including flatbreads, cheeseburger sliders, vegetable spring rolls leading to a dinner buffet of cod, fried chicken and green beans, roasted potatoes and brussels sprouts, cellentani pasta with red sauce; and bite size strawberry cheesecake, lemon tarts, and fudge brownies served around 10:30pm.

INSIDE DISH: The appeal of rich and poor is universal, according to the team behind Neon’s intimate gathering to celebrate Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed Parasite on Friday night at the poolside terrace of the Sunset Tower Hotel. Hosted by Guillermo del Toro and Colleen Camp, partygoers throughout the evening could all agree director Bong’s satire was the toast of the town, drawing crowds from Succession’s Jeremy Strong to even a quick appearance from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The evening began with Camp introducing a poolside screening of the the feature, which is nominated for best foreign-language film, directing and screenplay at the Golden Globes this Sunday. The movie played on four screens above the pool to about 60 guests wrapped in blankets and slurping hot cocoa as the sun set, many of whom were seeing the film for the first time.

Around 8 p.m. is when the intimate soirée began, as Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” set the tone before the music evaporated away so as to not be too loud for conversation amongst the guests, including Parasite’s own Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and Song Kang-ho, who shook every person’s hand once he entered the main room. The space itself was adorned with peaches in a nest around every corner, paying homage to the fruit as a key plot point in the film.

Tonight’s Parasite party of course had their very own peach pits. Lee Jung-eun, whose character is famously allergic to them in the film, kept stopping to take pics and check them out pic.twitter.com/pDp5rN5QIK — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) January 4, 2020

Lee herself, whose character Gook Moon-gwang serves as the housekeeper to the wealthy Park family and is famously allergic to peaches, excitedly perused every bundle of peaches, taking pictures and nodding, “It’s good, right?” with a thumbs up. Aside from the peaches, Lee was carrying around Parasite’s AACTA award for best picture throughout the evening. The film received the honor that same night.

Also making multiple stops were Marriage Story pals Laura Dern and Noah Baumbach, who hob-knobbed with Emile Hirsch and Edgar Wright. The Baby Driver director was later spotted chatting with Knives Out star Ana de Armas.

Del Toro was seen holding court in the middle of a back booth, a line forming to greet the Oscar winner. Keegan-Michael Key consoled a friend as he waited his turn. Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson stopped by the buffet table as Academy member Victoria Meyerink was knocked off her balance behind the congested buffet, but thankfully was caught by another guest.

“I saw Parasite for the first time tonight. It’s beautifully crafted and has a very interesting structure — darkly funny — but I don’t think there will be a clean sweep this year. Not like Bo Rhap or Green Book. We’ll see what happens this weekend,” the member of the producing branch said.

At the opposite end of the buffet table, Billy Zane was asked for numerous selfies not long before his Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio swung by the party in a black cap and hoodie, keeping it under the radar as he congratulated director Bong on the film.

Succession’s Jeremy Strong was also late on the scene, struggling to find a place to sit and eat his dinner from the buffet, while Portrait of a Lady on Fire’s director Céline Sciamma and leading ladies Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel nestled by the fireplace.

Natasha Lyonne caught up with The Black List’s Franklin Leonard, before he made his way to Rashida Jones on the patio who was back to back with Richard Jewell breakout Paul Walter Hauser, clad in a red beanie. Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon made the rounds by the pool, as Kyle MacLachlan paid his respects to Bong.

By 11 p.m., del Toro, Wright, Paul Dano and Rian Johnson were a few of the remaining stragglers, but were without a care as they laughed around a table like old friends. The party was winding down, but not before one guest started eating the peaches on display, clearly not worried about a potential parasite. As Dano finally exited with Wright and waited for his car at the valet, he made a point to sign a few autographs for fans on the outskirts of the hotel. — Tara Bitran