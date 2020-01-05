Golden Globes: The Winners List (Updating Live)
HBO's 'Succession,' Showtime's 'The Loudest Voice' and Hulu's 'Ramy' picked up early wins.
HBO's Succession nabbed an early win in a top category, for best drama series, as the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards got underway on Sunday night.
Ricky Gervais is emceeing the proceedings at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5.
Leading the way at the Golden Globes on the film side is Netflix's Noah Baumbach drama Marriage Story, with six nominations.
Following close behind is Netflix's Martin Scorsese mob epic The Irishman and Sony's Quentin Tarantino drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five noms apiece. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' blockbuster Joker and Netflix's The Two Popes claimed four nominations each.
In TV's top Golden Globes categories, HBO's Chernobyl, Netflix's The Crown and Unbelievable have nabbed four nominations each.
Netflix leads all networks among total nominations with its film and TV series garnering 17 noms. HBO follows behind with 15 nominations, while Hulu and Amazon Prime have nabbed five noms each.
The complete list of Golden Globes nominations is below and will be updated live as winners are unveiled.
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (WINNER)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (WINNER)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (WINNER)
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Best Foreign-Language Film
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown