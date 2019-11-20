Grammy Awards: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations

Lizzo leads the nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, with a total of eight, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow with six noms each.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Lover and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born soundtrack, which was not eligible for last year's Grammys, landed only three noms apiece, a disappointment for two albums that were heavily promoted and expected to fare better in the nominations. Neither is nominated for album or record of the year.

Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts" is up for the Grammy Award for best song and record, along with best pop solo performance. In addition, her Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) is up for best album and best urban contemporary album. Lizzo also is up for best R&B performance for "Exactly How I Feel" featuring Gucci Mane and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome."

Eilish and Lil Nas X will compete with Lizzo for best new artist honors, along with album of the year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and 7, respectively) and record of the year ("Bad Guy" and the record-breaking "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, respectively).

Lil Nas X is this year's leading male nominee for the Grammy Awards, while 17-year-old Eilish set a record as the youngest nominee in Grammy history to receive nominations in all four general field categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Eilish' brother, Finneas O'Connell, also received five noms for his work with his sister, including producer of the year, non-classical. Lizzo also is nominated in all four general field categories.

Lizzo and Eilish also set another record: This is the first time in Grammy history that two artists have been nominated in all four general field categories. It's also noteworthy that Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X — this year's leading nominees — are all first-time nominees.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande also notched five Grammy noms this year, including album of the year for Thank U, Next and record of the year for "7 Rings." H.E.R. also landed five noms, including album of the year for I Used to Know Her and song and record of the year for "Hard Place."

The record of the year category also includes Bon Iver's "Hey, Ma," Khalid's "Talk" and Post Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower." Bon Iver is also up for album of the year with I, I, alongside Lana Del Rey for Norman F***ing Rockwell! and Vampire Weekend for Father of the Bride.

Also up for song of the year are Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" (from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, the only nom for that album in the general field categories), and Swift's "Lover" (which gave Swift her only nom in the general field categories). Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now," Lana Del Rey's "Norman F***ing Rockwell" and Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" round out the nominees in that category.

In addition to song of the year, Swift also is up for best pop solo performance for "You Need to Calm Down" and best pop vocal album for Lover. This follows a disappointing Grammy noms showing for Swift last year too, when her album Reputation, which polarized critics and fans, earned just a single Grammy nomination, for best pop vocal album.

Gaga also landed only three noms total for the A Star Is Born soundtrack, whose release was held last year to not spoil the movie, making it ineligible for the 2019 Grammys (apart from the song "Shallow"). In addition to song of the year, "I'll Never Love Again" is up for best song written for visual media, while the soundtrack is nominated for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Last year, "Shallow" earned a total of four mentions, including for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance (which it went on to win) and best song written for visual media.

Meanwhile, the other nominees for best new artist are Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.

Other noteworthy nominees include Michelle Obama for best spoken word album for Becoming, while Beyonce's Homecoming and David Crosby's Remember My Name are among the nominees for best music film. Nipsey Hussle scored three posthumous nominations; the rapper was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March.

This year's nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories, and the winners will be voted on by the Recording Academy members. The trophies will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 26, in a telecast airing live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center. Alicia Keys is returning as host.

A full list of nominees follows.