Grammy Awards: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations
Other notable mentions included Ariana Grande with five noms and Michelle Obama for best spoken word album, while Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga were both shut out of the album and record of the year category.
Lizzo leads the nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, with a total of eight, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow with six noms each.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Lover and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born soundtrack, which was not eligible for last year's Grammys, landed only three noms apiece, a disappointment for two albums that were heavily promoted and expected to fare better in the nominations. Neither is nominated for album or record of the year.
Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts" is up for the Grammy Award for best song and record, along with best pop solo performance. In addition, her Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) is up for best album and best urban contemporary album. Lizzo also is up for best R&B performance for "Exactly How I Feel" featuring Gucci Mane and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome."
Eilish and Lil Nas X will compete with Lizzo for best new artist honors, along with album of the year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and 7, respectively) and record of the year ("Bad Guy" and the record-breaking "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, respectively).
Lil Nas X is this year's leading male nominee for the Grammy Awards, while 17-year-old Eilish set a record as the youngest nominee in Grammy history to receive nominations in all four general field categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Eilish' brother, Finneas O'Connell, also received five noms for his work with his sister, including producer of the year, non-classical. Lizzo also is nominated in all four general field categories.
Lizzo and Eilish also set another record: This is the first time in Grammy history that two artists have been nominated in all four general field categories. It's also noteworthy that Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X — this year's leading nominees — are all first-time nominees.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande also notched five Grammy noms this year, including album of the year for Thank U, Next and record of the year for "7 Rings." H.E.R. also landed five noms, including album of the year for I Used to Know Her and song and record of the year for "Hard Place."
The record of the year category also includes Bon Iver's "Hey, Ma," Khalid's "Talk" and Post Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower." Bon Iver is also up for album of the year with I, I, alongside Lana Del Rey for Norman F***ing Rockwell! and Vampire Weekend for Father of the Bride.
Also up for song of the year are Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" (from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, the only nom for that album in the general field categories), and Swift's "Lover" (which gave Swift her only nom in the general field categories). Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now," Lana Del Rey's "Norman F***ing Rockwell" and Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" round out the nominees in that category.
In addition to song of the year, Swift also is up for best pop solo performance for "You Need to Calm Down" and best pop vocal album for Lover. This follows a disappointing Grammy noms showing for Swift last year too, when her album Reputation, which polarized critics and fans, earned just a single Grammy nomination, for best pop vocal album.
Gaga also landed only three noms total for the A Star Is Born soundtrack, whose release was held last year to not spoil the movie, making it ineligible for the 2019 Grammys (apart from the song "Shallow"). In addition to song of the year, "I'll Never Love Again" is up for best song written for visual media, while the soundtrack is nominated for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.
Last year, "Shallow" earned a total of four mentions, including for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance (which it went on to win) and best song written for visual media.
Meanwhile, the other nominees for best new artist are Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.
Other noteworthy nominees include Michelle Obama for best spoken word album for Becoming, while Beyonce's Homecoming and David Crosby's Remember My Name are among the nominees for best music film. Nipsey Hussle scored three posthumous nominations; the rapper was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March.
This year's nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories, and the winners will be voted on by the Recording Academy members. The trophies will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 26, in a telecast airing live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center. Alicia Keys is returning as host.
A full list of nominees follows.
Album of the Year
Award to artist(s) and to featured artist(s), songwriter(s) of new material, producer(s), recording engineer(s), mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s) credited with at least 33 percent playing time of the album, if other than artist.
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?— Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)— Lizzo
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
Award to the artist and to the producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" — H.E.R.
"Talk" — Khalid
"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Song of the Year
A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.
"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit" — Beyoncé
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"You Need To Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
"Boyfriend" — Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker" — Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal pop recordings.
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
"Linked" — Bonobo
"Got To Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour" — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
LP5 — Apparat
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume
Solace — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather — Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51 percent or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new recordings.
Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation — Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana
Elevate — Lettuce
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
"Pretty Waste" — Bones UK
"This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.
"History Repeats" — Brittany Howard
"Woman" — Karen O & Danger Mouse
"Too Bad" — Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings."Astorolus" - The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi "Humanicide" — Death Angel "Bow Down" — I Prevail "Unleashed" — Killswitch Engage "7empest" — Tool
Best Rock Song
A songwriter(s) award. Includes rock, hard rock and metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.
"Fear Inoculum" — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
"Give Yourself A Try" — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
"Harmony Hall" — Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
"History Repeats" — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
"This Land" — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blake
I,I — Bon Iver
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend
Anima — Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
"Time Today" — BJ The Chicago Kid
"Steady Love" — India.Arie
"Jermone" — Lizzo
"Real Games" — Lucky Daye
"Built For Love" — PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.
"Could've Been" — Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
"Look At Me Now" — Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
"No Guidance" — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
"Roll Some Mo" — David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
"Say So" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — NAO
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new R&B recordings.
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
For a rap performance. Singles or tracks only.
"Middle Child" — J. Cole
"Suge" — DaBaby
"Down Bad" — Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks In The Middle" — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout" - Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap.
"Higher" — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini" — Lil Nas X
"Ballin" — Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London" — Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.
"Bad Idea" — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses" — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
"A Lot" — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) "Racks In The Middle" — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
"Suge" — DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new rap recordings.
Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
"All Your'n" — Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home" — Willie Nelson
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
"Brand New Man" — Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne
"Speechless" — Dan + Shay
"The Daughters" — Little Big Town
"Common" — Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
"It All Comes Out In The Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"Some Of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
"Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new country recordings.
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin' — Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness — David Darling
Wings — Peter Kater
Verve — Sebastian Plano
Deva — Deva Premal
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
"Elsewhere" — Melissa Aldana, soloist
"Sozinho" — Randy Brecker, soloist
"Tomorrow Is The Question" — Julian Lage, soloist
"The Windup" — Branford Marsalis, soloist
"Sightseeing" — Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride's New Jawn — Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Come What May — Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama
Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib — David Sánchez
Sonero: The Musix Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
"Love Theory" — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
"Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" — Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
"See The Light" — Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
"Speak The Name" — Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
"This Is A Move (Live)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
"Only Jesus" — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
"God Only Knows" — for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
"Haven't Seen It Yet" — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
"God's Not Done With You (Single Version)" — Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story" — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
Settle Here — William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
I Know A Ghost — Crowder
Burn The Ships — for KING & COUNTRY
Haven't Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey
The Elements — TobyMac
Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows — Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans — Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus — Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) — Jerry Salley, Producer
Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
Vida — Luis Fonsi
11:11 — Maluma
Montaner — Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco — Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia — Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.
X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
Almadura — iLe
El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteno, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
Caminando — Joss Favela
Percepcion — Intocable
Poco A Poco — La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
Opus — Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela — Vicente García
Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
"Saint Honesty" — Sara Bareilles
"Father Mountain" — Calexico And Iron & Wine
"I'm On My Way" — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
"Call My Name" — I'm With Her
"Faraway Look" — Yola
Best American Roots Song
A songwriter(s) award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Black Myself" — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
"Call My Name" — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)
"Crossing To Jerusalem" — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
"Faraway Look" — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
"I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma — Keb' Mo'
Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire — Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller — Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
Kingfish — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe
Brighter Days — Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford
Keep On — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
Kalawai'anui — Amy Hānaiali'i
When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree
Good Time — Ranky Tanky
Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
Rapture — Koffee
As I Am — Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done — Third World
Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.
Gece — Altin Gün
What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant — Burna Boy
Fanm D'Ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia — Angelique Kidjo
Best Children's Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson
Flying High! — Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian
The Love — Alphabet Rockers
Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming — Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan
Relatable — Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now — Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia — Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Awarded to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations — Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical — Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites — Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
Oklahoma! — Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — (Various Artists)
Rocketman — Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)
A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer
Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
"Girl In The Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
"Begin Again" — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
"Crucible For Crisis" — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
"Love, A Beautiful Force" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite" — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
"Walkin' Funny" — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Blue Skies" — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
"Hedwig's Theme" — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
"La Novena" — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
"Love, A Beautiful Force" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Moon River" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals
An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"All Night Long" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
"Jolene" — Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
"Marry Me A Little" — Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
"Over The Rainbow" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)" — Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Best Recording Package
Anomias & Resilientes — Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Hold That Tiger — Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
I,I — Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
Intellexual — Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Anima — Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
Gold In Brass Age — Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
1963: New Directions — Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
The Radio Recordings 1939–1945 — Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
Woodstock: Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions — Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Gospel According to Malaco — Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners — Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
Stax '68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
The Girl From Chickasaw County - The Complete Capitol Masters — Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 — Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Pete Seger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Woodstock: Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
All These Things — Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai — Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow — Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery — Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the Year — Non-Classical
A Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Jack Antonoff
• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)
Dan Auerbach
• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• "Let's Rock" (The Black Keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)
• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)
John Hill
• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
• Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)
• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)
• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From "Ralph Breaks The Internet") (Imagine Dragons) (T)
4. Finneas
• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A) 5. Ricky Reed
• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)
• Juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)
Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
"I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)" —Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
"Mother's Daughter (Wuki Remix) — Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
"The One" (High Contrast Remix) — Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
"Swim (Ford. Remix)" — Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
"Work It (Soulwax Remix) — David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).
Chain Tripping — Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances — Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
The Orchestral Organ — Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
The Savoir — Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Aequa - Anna Thorvaldsdottir — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth — Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
-
Producer of the Year — Classical
A Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Blanton Alspaugh
• Artifacts - The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers) • Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)
James Ginsburg
• Project W - Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Morten Lindberg
• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists) • Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)
Dirk Sobotka
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
"Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) "Copland: Billy The Kid; GROHG" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra) "Norman: Sustain" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) "Transatlantic" — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) "Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21" — Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
"Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence" — George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
"Berg: Wozzeck" — Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
"Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles" — Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
"Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox" — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)
"Wagner: Lohengrin" — Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
Boyle: Voyages — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Durufle: Complete Choral Works — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
The Hope of Loving — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom — Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
"Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth" — Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
"Freedom & Faith" — PUBLIQuartet
"Perpetulum" — Third Coast Percussion
"Rachaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio" — Hermitage Piano Trio
"Shaw: Orange" — Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
The Berlin Recital — Yuja Wang
Higdon: Harp Concerto — Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
The Orchestral Organ — Jan Kraybill
Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin — Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
The Edge of Silence - Works For Voice By Gyorgy Kurtag — Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik — Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35 - Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
Songplay — Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
A Te, O Cara Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
American Originals 1918 — John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone producer
Leshnoff: Symptoms together win women like her No. 4 'Heichalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer Meltzer: Songs and Structures
Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers "The poetry of the places is gone"
Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers 5. SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D'HIVER Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra — Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
Higdon: Harp Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Marsalis then Is the Norm: Violin Concerto In D Major Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
Norman: Sustain - Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shaw: Oranage - Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet) Wolfe: Fire In My Mout Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
"We've Got To Try" — The Chemical Brothers; Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
"This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.; Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
"Cellophane" — FKA twigs; Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
"Old Town Road (Official Movie)" — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus; Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
"Glad He's Gone" — Tove Lo; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
Homecoming — Beyoncé
Remember My Name — David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool — (Miles Davis)
Shangri-La — (Various Artists)
Anima — Thom Yorke