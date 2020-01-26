Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 62nd Grammy Awards are getting underway in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, with the non-televised portion of the honors opening with a moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In the album of the year category, Bon Iver is facing off against Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend.

Lizzo leads all nominees with eight, including record of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow with six noms each.

Alicia Keys is returning as host of the televised portion, while Imogen Heap is hosting the premiere ceremony.

The complete list of nominees is below, which will be updated live as the awards are unveiled.