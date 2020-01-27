France's Lumiere Awards: 'Les Misérables' Wins Best Film, Roman Polanski Wins Best Director

4:12 PM 1/27/2020

by Scott Roxborough

Ladj Ly's Oscar-nominated drama took the top honor at the ceremony known as the Golden Globes of France.

France's Oscar submission Les Misérables took the top honors at the 2020 Lumiere Awards, often called the Golden Globes of France, taking three trophies, including for best film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Alexis Manenti, but helmer Ladj Ly, whose film is up for a Best International Feature Oscar, lost out to Roman Polanski for the best director honor, with the controversial filmmaker taking home the Lumiere for his historical drama An Officer and a Spy.

Members of the foreign press association in France, which votes for the awards, shared the Lumiere honors broadly. Roschdy Zem took Best Actor for his starring role in Arnaud Desplechin's crime drama Oh Mercy!, while Cannes favorite Portrait of a Lady on Fire won the Lumiere award for Best Actress for Noemie Merland and for Best Cinematography for Claire Mathone.

Other honors included the Best New Actress nod for Mina Meurisse for Camille from director Boris Lojkine, Best First Film for The Mustang by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Best Animated Feature for Netflix feature I Lost My Body and Best International Production for Elia Suleiman Palestine drama It Must Be Heaven. Yolande Zauberman's M won Best Documentary.

The award ceremony was held Monday night, Jan. 27 at the Olympia theater in Paris and aired line of pay-TV channel CanalPlus.

  • Best Film

    By the Grace of God, François Ozon
    An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski
    WINNER: Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
    Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
    Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin

  • Best Director

    Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body
    Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy!
    Ladj Ly, Les Misérables
    WINNER: Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy
    Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • Best Actress

    Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque
    Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor
    Eva Green, Proxima
    WINNER: Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
    Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny

  • Best Actor

    Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God
    Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque
    Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy
    Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor
    WINNER: Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy!

  • Best Screenplay

    Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque
    WINNER: Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
    Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God
    Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor
    Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy

  • Best Cinematography

    Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God
    Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy
    Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy!
    WINNER: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
    Julien Poupard, Les Misérables

  • Best First Film

    Atlantics, Mati Diop
    Conviction, Antoine Raimbault
    Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
    WINNER: The Mustang, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
    Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc

  • Best Animated Film

    The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti
    Funan, Denis Do
    The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman et Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
    WINNER: I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin
    Wardi, Mats Grorud

  • Best New Actress

    Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled
    Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl
    WINNER: Nina Meurisse, Camille
    Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
    Mama Sane, Atlantics

  • Best New Actor

    Thomas Daloz, Particles
    WINNER: Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
    Tom Mercer, Synonyms
    Issa Perica, Les Misérables
    Timothée Robart, Burning Ghost

  • Best International Co-Production

    Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
    WINNER: It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
    Young Ahmed, Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne
    Lola, Laurent Micheli
    Papicha, Mounia Meddour

  • Best Documentary

    Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier
    Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière et Alban Teurlai
    WINNER: M, Yolande Zauberman
    Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais
    68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui

  • Best Music

    Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics
    Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
    WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room
    Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God
    Dan Levy, I Lost My Body