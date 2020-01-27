France's Lumiere Awards: 'Les Misérables' Wins Best Film, Roman Polanski Wins Best Director

France's Oscar submission Les Misérables took the top honors at the 2020 Lumiere Awards, often called the Golden Globes of France, taking three trophies, including for best film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Alexis Manenti, but helmer Ladj Ly, whose film is up for a Best International Feature Oscar, lost out to Roman Polanski for the best director honor, with the controversial filmmaker taking home the Lumiere for his historical drama An Officer and a Spy.

Members of the foreign press association in France, which votes for the awards, shared the Lumiere honors broadly. Roschdy Zem took Best Actor for his starring role in Arnaud Desplechin's crime drama Oh Mercy!, while Cannes favorite Portrait of a Lady on Fire won the Lumiere award for Best Actress for Noemie Merland and for Best Cinematography for Claire Mathone.

Other honors included the Best New Actress nod for Mina Meurisse for Camille from director Boris Lojkine, Best First Film for The Mustang by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Best Animated Feature for Netflix feature I Lost My Body and Best International Production for Elia Suleiman Palestine drama It Must Be Heaven. Yolande Zauberman's M won Best Documentary.

The award ceremony was held Monday night, Jan. 27 at the Olympia theater in Paris and aired line of pay-TV channel CanalPlus.