France's Lumiere Awards: 'Les Misérables' Wins Best Film, Roman Polanski Wins Best Director
Ladj Ly's Oscar-nominated drama took the top honor at the ceremony known as the Golden Globes of France.
France's Oscar submission Les Misérables took the top honors at the 2020 Lumiere Awards, often called the Golden Globes of France, taking three trophies, including for best film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Alexis Manenti, but helmer Ladj Ly, whose film is up for a Best International Feature Oscar, lost out to Roman Polanski for the best director honor, with the controversial filmmaker taking home the Lumiere for his historical drama An Officer and a Spy.
Members of the foreign press association in France, which votes for the awards, shared the Lumiere honors broadly. Roschdy Zem took Best Actor for his starring role in Arnaud Desplechin's crime drama Oh Mercy!, while Cannes favorite Portrait of a Lady on Fire won the Lumiere award for Best Actress for Noemie Merland and for Best Cinematography for Claire Mathone.
Other honors included the Best New Actress nod for Mina Meurisse for Camille from director Boris Lojkine, Best First Film for The Mustang by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Best Animated Feature for Netflix feature I Lost My Body and Best International Production for Elia Suleiman Palestine drama It Must Be Heaven. Yolande Zauberman's M won Best Documentary.
The award ceremony was held Monday night, Jan. 27 at the Olympia theater in Paris and aired line of pay-TV channel CanalPlus.
-
Best Film
By the Grace of God, François Ozon
An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski
WINNER: Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin
-
Best Director
Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body
Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy!
Ladj Ly, Les Misérables
WINNER: Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
-
Best Actress
Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque
Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor
Eva Green, Proxima
WINNER: Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny
-
Best Actor
Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God
Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque
Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy
Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor
WINNER: Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy!
-
Best Screenplay
Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque
WINNER: Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God
Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor
Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy
-
Best Cinematography
Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God
Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy
Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy!
WINNER: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Julien Poupard, Les Misérables
-
Best First Film
Atlantics, Mati Diop
Conviction, Antoine Raimbault
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
WINNER: The Mustang, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc
-
Best Animated Film
The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti
Funan, Denis Do
The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman et Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
WINNER: I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin
Wardi, Mats Grorud
-
Best New Actress
Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled
Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl
WINNER: Nina Meurisse, Camille
Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
Mama Sane, Atlantics
-
Best New Actor
Thomas Daloz, Particles
WINNER: Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
Tom Mercer, Synonyms
Issa Perica, Les Misérables
Timothée Robart, Burning Ghost
-
Best International Co-Production
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
WINNER: It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
Young Ahmed, Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Lola, Laurent Micheli
Papicha, Mounia Meddour
-
Best Documentary
Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier
Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière et Alban Teurlai
WINNER: M, Yolande Zauberman
Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais
68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui
-
Best Music
Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics
Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room
Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God
Dan Levy, I Lost My Body