'Bombshell' Tops the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards
The Fox News drama won three trophies, while 'Joker' and 'Downton Abbey' each claimed one award.
Jay Roach's Fox News drama Bombshell won big at the 7th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, taking three trophies in the motion picture categories for best contemporary makeup, best special makeup effects and best contemporary hair styling.
The event on Saturday evening at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live also saw Joker and Downton Abbey grabbing one award apiece. Bombshell, Joker and Downton Abbey are among the 10 movies that are Oscar shortlisted for makeup and hairstyling.
Nicki Ledermann of Joker thanked Joaquin Phoenix for bringing an "intense psychology" to the character and giving "soul" to their makeup. "According to him, we wrangled a coyote," she said, adding that they still appreciated him, "no matter how often he would chew up our shoes."
The shortlist also includes Dolemite Is My Name, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman, which were all nominated for the Guild awards. The final shortlisted movies, Judy, Little Women and 1917, were not nominees.
A year ago, Vice scored the most wins in the Guild's feature motion-picture categories, winning two awards en route to an Oscar for makeup and hair styling.
On Saturday, additional winners included Saturday Night Live with three wins; and Pose, Big Little Lies, Fosse/Verdon, The Real and A Series of Unfortunate Events, which claimed two trophies apiece. Pose's promo campaign won an additional two trophies. In theater, Cats the Musical won an award, as did Hamilton.
During the ceremony, Sir Patrick Stewart received the Distinguished Artisan Award, while Thomas Burman and Martin Samuel accepted Lifetime Achievement Awards.
A special John Singleton In-Memoriam honor was accepted by daughter Justice Singleton.
The complete list of winners follows.
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Makeup
Avengers: Endgame - John Blake, Francisco Perez
Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen WINNER
Hustlers - Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo
John Wick: Parabellum - Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow
Us - Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
Downton Abbey - Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart
Dolemite Is My Name - Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries
Joker - Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk
Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Special Makeup Effects
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen WINNER
Captain Marvel - Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitiew, Sabrina Wilson
It Chapter Two - Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg
Rocketman - Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money
The Irishman - Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Bombshell - Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee WINNER
Hustlers - Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris
John Wick: Parabellum - Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey
Joker - Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson
The Laundromat - Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Downton Abbey - Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher WINNER
Dolemite Is My Name - Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Audrey Futterman-Stern
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides
Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Contemporary Makeup
Big Little Lies - Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann WINNER
Euphoria - Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman
Grace and Frankie - Melissa Sandora, David DeLeon, Bonita DeHaven
Russian Doll - Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella
The Handmaid’s Tale - Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
American Horror Story: 1984 - Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson
Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolić-Dunlop
Game of Thrones - Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
Glow - Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
Fosse/Verdon - Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto WINNER
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Special Makeup Effects
American Horror Story: 1984 - Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert
Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri WINNER
Fosse/Verdon - Debbie Zoller, Vincent Van Dyke, Dave Presto
Game of Thrones - Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
Star Trek: Discovery - Glen Hetrick, James MacKinnon, Rocky Faulkner
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Big Little Lies - Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi WINNER
Black-ish - Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams
Empire - Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly
Grace and Frankie - Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
The Handmaid's Tale - Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
American Horror Story: 1984 - Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell
Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maise Jenko
Fosse/Verdon - Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell WINNER
Glow - Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
Pose - Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Contemporary Makeup
American Idol - Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung
Dancing with the Stars - Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 1 - Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux
World of Dance - Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
Deadwood: The Movie - Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s” - Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch
Patsy & Loretta - Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin
Rent Live! - Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani WINNER
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Special Makeup Effects
6 Underground - Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano
Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 - Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler
MTV 2019 Video Music Awards - Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger
Paddleton - Vyvy Tran
Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr. WINNER
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
America's Got Talent - Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg
Dancing with the Stars - Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance - Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall
The Voice - Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher
World of Dance - Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Deadwood: The Movie - Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora WINNER
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jefferson’s - Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton
Patsy & Loretta - Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan
Rent Live! - Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams
-
Daytime Television: Best Makeup
Dr. Phil - Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch
Price is Right - Carol Wood
The Bold and The Beautiful - Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano
The Real - Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton WINNER
The Young and The Restless - Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes
-
Daytime Television: Best Hair Styling
Dr. Phil - Mimi Vodnoy-Love, Annette Jones
The Bold and the Beautiful - Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen
The Real - Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Noogie Thai, Ray Dodson WINNER
The Young and the Restless - Adriana Lucio, Regina Rodriquez, Lauren Mendoza
-
Children & Teen Programming: Best Makeup
All That - Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller WINNER
Henry Danger - Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look
Just Add Magic - Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum
No Good Nick - Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans
-
Children & Teen Programming: Best Hair Styling
All That - Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme WINNER
Fuller House - Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk
Malibu Recue - Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera
Lip Sync Battle Shorties - Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg
-
Commercials & Music Videos: Best Makeup
All That - Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look
Botched: Season 6 Promo - Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty
GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate - Dominie Till, Pepe Mora
Pose: Promo Campaign - Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence WINNER
Warehouse The 'Good/Evil' Spectrum Communications Ad Campaign - Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller
-
Commercials & Music Videos — Best Hair Styling
Budweiser - Reserve Copper Lager Commercial - Enzo Angileri
Pose: Promo Campaign - Joe Matke, Fernando Navarro, Barry Lee Moe WINNER
Something Amazing - Craig Gangi, Naomi Bakstad
Weird Al Yankovic: Press Promo-Off Camera with Sam Jones - Sean James Cummins
-
Theatrical Production: Best Makeup
Cats the Musical - Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson WINNER
Into the Woods - Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme - Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
Reefer Madness - Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien
Sweeney Todd - Sharon Peng, Raven Winter
-
Theatrical Production: Best Hair Styling
Cats the Musical - Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach
Hamilton - Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry WINNER
Into the Woods - Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme - Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas
Sweeney Todd - Sharon Peng, Raven Winter