'Bombshell' Tops the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Jay Roach's Fox News drama Bombshell won big at the 7th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, taking three trophies in the motion picture categories for best contemporary makeup, best special makeup effects and best contemporary hair styling.

The event on Saturday evening at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live also saw Joker and Downton Abbey grabbing one award apiece. Bombshell, Joker and Downton Abbey are among the 10 movies that are Oscar shortlisted for makeup and hairstyling.

Nicki Ledermann of Joker thanked Joaquin Phoenix for bringing an "intense psychology" to the character and giving "soul" to their makeup. "According to him, we wrangled a coyote," she said, adding that they still appreciated him, "no matter how often he would chew up our shoes."

The shortlist also includes Dolemite Is My Name, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman, which were all nominated for the Guild awards. The final shortlisted movies, Judy, Little Women and 1917, were not nominees.

A year ago, Vice scored the most wins in the Guild's feature motion-picture categories, winning two awards en route to an Oscar for makeup and hair styling.

On Saturday, additional winners included Saturday Night Live with three wins; and Pose, Big Little Lies, Fosse/Verdon, The Real and A Series of Unfortunate Events, which claimed two trophies apiece. Pose's promo campaign won an additional two trophies. In theater, Cats the Musical won an award, as did Hamilton.

During the ceremony, Sir Patrick Stewart received the Distinguished Artisan Award, while Thomas Burman and Martin Samuel accepted Lifetime Achievement Awards.

A special John Singleton In-Memoriam honor was accepted by daughter Justice Singleton.

The complete list of winners follows.