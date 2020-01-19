'Ford v Ferrari,' '1917' Collect Wins at MPSE Golden Reel Awards

by Carolyn Giardina

Additional honorees included 'Rocketman,' 'JojoRabbit,' 'Toy Story 4' and 'The Mandalorian.'

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) spread the wealth in the motion pictures categories during its 67th Golden Reel Awards on Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, honoring the racing drama Ford v Ferrari for effects/Foley and the World War I epic 1917 for dialogue/ADR.

The MPSE also awarded Rocketman in the musical category, Jojo Rabbit for musical underscore, Parasite for foreign-language feature, Toy Story 4 for animated feature and Echo in the Canyon for feature documentary.

1917 and Ford v Ferrari, along with Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, are nominated for the Academy Award in sound editing. A year ago, Bohemian Rhapsody won a pair of Golden Reel Awards for dialogue/ADR and musical en route to an Oscar win in sound editing.

During Sunday's ceremony, Amy Pascal presented Victoria Alonso with the MPSE Filmmaker Award; also presenting to Alonso were rerecording mixer Kevin O'Connell and supervising sound editor Steven Ticknor. Meanwhile, Cecelia "Cece" Hall (Top Gun) received the Career Achievement Award from supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick. 

Golden Reel winners in television included Chernobyl, which won two trophies; Game of Thrones; and The Mandalorian, whose supervising sound editors David Accord and Matthew Wood are also Oscar-nominated for Rise of Skywalker.

A complete list of winners follows.

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

    WINNER Toy Story 4
    Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
    Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
    Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
    Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
    Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
    Foley Artists:  John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
     
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
    Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom
    Sound Designers:  Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka
    Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife
    Foley Editor: Dee Selby
    Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan
     
    Frozen II
    Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
    Sound Designers:  Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE
    Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal
    Supervising Foley Editor:  Christopher Bonis
    Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
    Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
    Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Scott Curtis
     
    Missing Link
    Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE
    Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman, MPSE, Jessie Pariseau
    Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano
    Foley Editor: Travis Crotts
    Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose, MPSE, Amy Kane
     
    Abominable
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE
    Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler
    Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee
     
    The Lion King
    Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
    Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes
    Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau
    Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn
    Foley Editor: Dee Selby
    Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
     
    White Snake
    Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen
    Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu
    Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding
    ADR Editor: Sandra Sun
    Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao
    Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He
     
    Spies in Disguise
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker
    Sound Designer: Randy Thom
    Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder
    Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer
    Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers
    Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning
    Foley Artists: Shelly Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

    Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
    Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang
    Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi
     
    Apollo 11
    Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano
    Foley Artist:  Eric Milano
     
    The Cave
    Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
    Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel
    Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape
    Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt
    Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart
    Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
    Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen
     
    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
    Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic
    Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay
     
    WINNER Echo in the Canyon
    Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor:  Sal Ojeda, MPSE
     
    Sea of Shadows
    Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi
    Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl
    Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer
     
    Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
    Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE
     
     

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

    WINNER Parasite
    Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
    Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
    Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
    Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
    Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
    Foley Editor: Shin I Na
     
    Atlantics
    Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck
    Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet
    Foley Editor:  Thomas Ferrando
    Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud
     
    The Sound Story
    Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar
    Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj
    Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar
    Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath
     
    Shadow
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE
    Dialogue Editors:  Li Xinghui, Liu Ye
    Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf
    Foley Editor: Ning Wei
    Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng
     
    The Fall of the American Empire
    Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne
    Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon
    Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne
    Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon
     
    Gully Boy
    Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja
    Music Editor:  Nakul Kamte

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore

    Joker
    Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman
     
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Music Editor: Jim Schultz
     
    WINNER Jojo Rabbit
    Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
     
    Dolemite Is My Name
    Music Editor: Philip Tallman
     
    Waves
    Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn
     
    Queen & Slim
    Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi
     
    Ad Astra
    Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE
    Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman
    Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler
     
    Little Women
    Scoring Editor:  Xavier Faricolli
    Music Editor: Suzana Peric
     
     

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

    WINNER Rocketman
    Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
     
    Frozen II
    Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
    Music Editors:  Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
     
    Judy
    Music Editor: Paul John Chandler
     
    Cats
    Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone
    Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley
     
    Western Stars
    Music Editor:  Brandon Duncan
     
    Echo in the Canyon
    Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE
     
    Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese
    Music Editor: John M. Davis

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Wylie Stateman, MPSE
    Dialogue Editors:  Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE
    ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen
     
    Joker
    Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
    Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor:  Carmeron Steenhagen
     
    Ford v Ferrari
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Donald Sylvester
    Dialogue Editor:  Polly McKinnon
     
    Jojo Rabbit
    Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe
    Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes
    Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler
     
    The Irishman
    Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty
    ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
    Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE
     
    WINNER 1917
    Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
     
    Rocketman
    Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan
     
    Avengers: Endgame
    Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills
    Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff
     

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

    WINNER Ford v Ferrari
    Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
    Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
    Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie
     
    Joker
    Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
    Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger
    Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray
    Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
     
    1917
    Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
    Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison
    Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
    Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
     
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur
    Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin
     
    Avengers: Endgame
    Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
    Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando
    Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski
     
    John Wick 3
    Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE
    Sound Designers:  Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon
    Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
     
    Star Wars
    Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
    Sound Designer: David Acord
    Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec
    Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby
    Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
     
    A Hidden Life
    Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking
    Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee
    Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

    WINNER Barry
    “ronny/lily”
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
    Sound Designer:  Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Mark Allen
    Dialogue Editor:  John Creed, Harrison Meyle
    Music Editor:  Michael Brake
    Foley Artists:  Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
    Foley Editor:  John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
     
    Servant
    “ReBorn”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart
    Supervising ADR Editor: Alexa Zimmerman, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Mark Filip
    Dialogue Editor: Fredric Rosenberg
    Music Editor: Lesley Langs
    Foley Artists: Gareth Rhys Jones
     
    Battle at Big Rock
    Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó, Michael Fentum
    Supervising ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
    Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
    Foley Artists:  Sue Harding, Andrea King
    Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
     
    Ballers
    “Players Only”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE
    Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus
    Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Robert Guastini, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editor: Daisuke Sawa
    Music Editor: Bruno Roussel, MPSE
    Foley Artists: Joseph T. Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
    Foley Editor: Damien Smith
     
    The Good Place
    “The Answer”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
    Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Furhmann, Jason Ryterband
    Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey
    Foley Editor: Terry Boyd Jr
     
    Fleabag
    “Episode 1”
    Sound Effects Editor: Jack Gillies
    Dialogue Editors: Harry Platford, Michael Williams
     
    Star Trek Short Treks
    “The Trouble with Edward”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
    Sound Designer: Tim Farrell
    Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
    Music Editor: Matt Decker
    Foley Artists: Ginger Geary, Doug Maddick
    Foley Editor: Trevor Sperry
     
    Stucco
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Dave Farmer, Csaba Wagner
    Sound Designers:  Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner
    Sound Effects Editors: Michael Orlowski, Graham Donnelly
    Dialogue Editor:  Frank Scheuring

  • Episodic Short Form – Music/Musical

    WINNER Wu Tang: An American Saga
    “All In Together Now”
    Music Editor: Shie Rozow
     
    Mr. Robot
    “Method Not Allowed”
    Music Editor: Ben Zales
     
    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
    “Persona Non Grata”
    Music Editors: Eric Wegener, Alex Levy
     
    Vikings
    “What Happens in the Cave”
    Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow
    Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
     
    This Is Us
    “Stranger”
    Supervising Music Editor: Chris Foster
     
    Swamp Thing
    “The Anatomy Lesson”
    Music Editor: Matthew Llewellyn
     
    Daybreak
    “Cantu Tu Vida”
    Supervising Music Editor: Eduardo Ponsdomenech
    Music Editor: Christopher Kaller
     
    Catch-22
    “EP 101”
    Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

    The Mandalorian
    “Chapter One”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
    Dialogue Editors: Steve Slanec, James Spencer
    ADR Editor: Richard Quinn
     
    Vikings
    “New Beginnings”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall, MPSE, David McCallum
    Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake
    Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson
     
    WINNER Modern Love
    “Take Me as I Am”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
    Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor:  Alfred DeGrand
     
    Big Little Lies
    “What Have We Done”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Linda Forsén, Paul Lucien Col
    Dialogue Editor: Alex Horlick
    ADR Editor: Natalie Fleurant, MPSE
     
    Whiskey Cavalier
    “Czech Mate”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
    ADR Editor: Michael Jesmer
     
    The Terror: Infamy
    “The Weak are Meat”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier
    ADR Editors: Aaron Olson, Gord Sproule
    Dialogue Editor: Gord Hillier
     
    Lost in Space
    “Unknown”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer, MPSE
    Dialogue Editors: Tim Tuchrello, Mike Hertlein, MPSE
     
    Castle Rock
    “Restore Hope”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

    WINNER The Mandalorian
    “Chapter One”
    Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
    Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec
    Foley Editor: Richard Gould
    Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance 
     
    Vikings
    “What Happens in the Cave”
    Sound Effects Editors: Steve Medeiros
    Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
    Foley Editor: Chris King
     
    The Terror: Infamy
    “Taizo”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier
    Sound Designer: Pat Haskill
    Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy
    Foley Editor: Dean Giammarco
     
    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
    “Persona Non Grata”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jon Wakeham
    Sound Designer: Russell Topal
    Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby
    Foley Artist: Dylan Wilhoit
     
    Mr. Robot
    “Method Not Allowed”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Buchholz, Brett Hinton
    Sound Designer: Dan Kremer
    Sound Effects Editors: Davis Fossum, Daniel Coleman, Patrick O'Sullivan
    Foley Artists: Dominquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn, MPSE
    Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Mike Marino
     
    Catch-22
    “EP 101”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jerry Ross
    Sound Designer: Chris Assels
    Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Fuller
    Foley Editor: Clay Weber, MPSE
    Foley Artist: Catherine Harper, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Katherine Rose, MPSE
     
    Daybreak
    “Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”
    Supervising Sound Editor:  John Benson
    Sound Effects Editors: John Snider, Todd Murakami
    Foley Artists: Zane Bruce
    Foley Editors: Larry Hopkins, Antony Zeller, MPSE
     
    Hanna
    “Forest”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal
    Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

    NOS4A2
    “The Shorter Way”
    Music Editor: Michael Brake, MPSE
     
    WINNER Game of Thrones
    “The Long Night”
    Music Editor: David Klotz
     
    Billions
    “Fight Night”
    Music Editor: Shari Johanson
     
    Dark
    “An Endless Cycle”
    Music Editor: Lewis Morison
     
    Carnival Row
    “The Gloaming”
    Music Editor: Greg Vines
     
    Succession
    “This is Not for Tears”
    Music Editors: Todd Kasow, John Finklea
     
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    “Mayday”
    Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow
    Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
     
    American Gods
    “Donar the Great”
    Music Editor: Kevin Banks

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

    WINNER Chernobyl
    “Please Remain Calm”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
    Supervising ADR Editor:  Harry Barnes
     
    True Detective
    “The Great War and Modern Memory”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, David Esparza, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken, MPSE, Bernard Weiser, MPSE
     
    Game of Thrones
    “The Bells”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
    Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
    Dialogue Editors: Paul Bercovitch, John Matter
     
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    “A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar
    Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern
    ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez
     
    The Crown
    “Aberfan”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Tom Williams
    ADR Editor:  Steve Little
     
    Succession
    “This is Not for Tears”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
    Dialogue Editors: Bill Orrico, Marlena Grzaslewicz
    Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ
    ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
     
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    “Mayday”
    Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall
    Dialogue Editor: Brent Pickett
    ADR Editor: Krystin Hunter
     
    Peaky Blinders
    “Mr. Jones”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath
    Dialogue Editor: Adele Fletcher
    ADR Editor: Adele Fletcher

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Long Form – Effects/Foley

    WINNER Chernobyl
    “1.23.45”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
    Sound Designer: Joe Beal
    Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
    Foley Artist:  Anna Wright
     
    Game of Thrones
    “The Bells”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
    Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Bradley Katona, MPSE Luke Gibleon
    Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, MPSE Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
    Foley Editor: Brett Voss, MPSE
     
    The Watchmen
    “The Extraordinary Being”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
    Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, MPSE
    Foley Artist: Zane Bruce
    Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE
     
    True Detective
    “The Great War and Modern Memory”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, MPSE
    Sound Designer: David Esparza, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Collins, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE
    Foley Artists: Sarah Monat, Robin Harlan
     
    Stranger Things
    “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, William Files, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday
    Foley Artist: Steven Baine
     
    Peaky Blinders
    “Strategy”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
    Sound Effects Editor: Sarah Elias
    Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
    Foley Editor: Tom Stewart
     
    Black Mirror
    “Striking Vipers”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Browell
    Sound Designer: Steve Browell
    Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth
    Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster
     
    Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
    “What Was Sundered and Undone”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
    Sound Designers: David Farmer, MPSE, Tim Nielsen
    Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Jon Borland, Addison Teague, Lee Gilmore, MPSE
    Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Anthony De Francesco

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

    WINNER El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
    Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
    Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
    Sound Effects Editors: Luke Gibleon
    Dialogue Editor:  Jane Boegel
    Foley Editor:  Jeff Cranford
    Supervising Music Editor:  Jason Tregoe Newman
    Music Editor: Bryant J. Fuhrmann
    Foley Artists: Gregg Barbell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
     
    Catherine the Great
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
    Sound Designer: Craig Butters
    Dialogue Editor: Duncan Price
    ADR Editor: Matthew Mewett
    Music Editor: Andrew Glen
    Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
    Foley Editor: Philip Clements
     
    When They See Us
    Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson
    Sound Designer: Bruce Tannis, MPSE
    Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dudeck
    Sound Effects Editors: Elliott Koretz, MPSE, Matt Wilson, Suat Ayas, MPSE
    Dialogue Editors: Susan Dudeck, Chase Keene, Jesse Pomeroy, Naaman Haynes, Bobbi Banks, MPSE
    ADR Editor: Chase Keene
    Music Editor: Jen Monnar
    Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson
     
    Into the Dark
    Sound Designer: Roland Thai
    Dialogue Editor: Justin Walker, MPSE
    Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg
    Foley Artist:  Jonathan Bruce
    Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman
     
    Transparent Musicale Finale
    Supervising Sound Editor: Wade Barnett
    Sound Effects Editor: Michael Baird
    ADR Editor: Ryan Briley
    Music Editor: Angie Rubin

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

    Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Kate Finan, MPSE, Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor:  Johnathan Hylander
    Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Tess Fournier, MPSE, Ben Gieschen, Mitchell Lestner, Greg Rubin
     
    Batman: Hush
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
    Sound Designer:  Evan Dockter 
    Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Derek Swanson
    Foley Editor:  Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
    Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
     
    WINNER Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
    Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
    Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
    Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
    ADR Editor: George Peters
    Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
    Foley Artists:  Vincent Guisetti
     
    Reign of the Supermen
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
    Sound Designer:  Evan Dockter 
    Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
    Foley Editor:  Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
    Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
     
    Lucky
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor:  Michael Wessner
    Sound Effects Editors: Tess Fournier, MPSE, Brad Meyer, MPSE
    Foley Editor: Carol Ma
     
    Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
    Sound Designer:  Evan Dockter
    Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker 
    Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
    Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
     
    Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor:  Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia
    Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Mitchell Lestner, Kevin Hart
    Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts
    Foley Editor: Tess Fournier, MPSE 

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

    WINNER Serengeti
    Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
    Foley Editor: Peter Davies
    Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari
    Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman 
     
    Hostile Planet: Oceans
    Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens
    Sound Effects Editors: Jonny Crew, Hannah Gregory, Ben Peace
    Foley Editor: Tom Mercer 
    Foley Artists: Ben Jones
     
    Apollo: Missions to the Moon
    Supervising Sound Editor: John Warrin
    Dialogue Editor: Nick Pavey
    Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Pentecost, Brian Golub, Leandro Cassan
     
    The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Nicholas Renbeck
    Dialogue Editor:  Branka Mrkic-Tana
    Foley Editor:  George Lara, Dow McKeeve
    Foley Artists: Marko Costanzo 
     
    Our Planet: One Planet
    Sound Effects Editors: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens
     
    Epic Yellowstone
    Sound Designer: Brian Eimer
    Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Robynne Trueman
    Foley Editor: Michael Le
    Foley Artists: Guy Francoeur
     
    What’s My Name: Muhammed Ali
    Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, David Esparza
    Dialogue Editor:  Sang Kim, Micah Loken
    Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Collins, Ando Johnson
     
    This Is Football
    Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens
    Sound Effects Editors: Chad Orororo
    Foley Editor: Ciaran Smith, Philip Moroz 
    Foley Artists: Paula Boram 

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

    WINNER Togo
    Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
    ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
    Supervising Music Editor: Peter "Oso" Snell, MPSE
    Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
    Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
     
    Deadwood
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman
    Sound Designer: Ben Cook
    Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong, Bernard Weiser, Shane Hayes
    ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Dhyana Carlton-Tims
    Foley Editor: Eryne Prine
    Music Editors: Micha Liberman, Jillinda Palmer, Stephanie Gangel
     
    Lady and the Tramp
    Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE, Darren "Sunny" Warkentin MPSE
    Sound Designer: David Esparza
    Dialogue Editor: Kelly Oxford
    Sound Effects Editors: Michael Payne MPSE, Matthew Wilson
    ADR Editor: David Stanke
    Foley Editor: Geordy Sincavage 
    Supervising Music Editor: Bryan Lawson
    Music Editor: Erica Weis
     
    IO
    Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
    Sound Designers: Mac Smith, Brandon Proctor
    Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff
    Sound Effects Editors:
    ADR Editor: Chris Gridley
    Foley Editor: Richard Gould 
    Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE 
     
    Guava Island
    Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
    Dialogue Editor: Jesse Kees
    Sound Effects Editors: Matt Hall, Paul Knox
    Supervising ADR Editor: Jason Dotts
    Foley Editor: Walter Spencer 
    Music Editor: Devaughn Watts
    Foley Artists: Tim McKeown, Mike Hornton
     
    OG
    Supervising Sound Editors: Frederic Dubois, MPSE, Dror Mohar
    Foley Artist: Tapio Liukkonen 
     
    Escape Plan: Extractors
    Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Roland Thai
    Supervising Dialogue Editor: 
    Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE
    ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
    Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE
    Foley Artist: Gonzalo "Bino" Espinoza
    Music Editor: Ben Zarai
     
    Mary
    Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
    Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE, Roland Thai, Steve Urban, MPSE, Ben Zarai
    ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
    Foley Artist: Gonzalo "Bino" Espinoza 
    Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

    Gears 5
    Audio Directors:  John Morgan, Crispin Hands
    Sound Designers:  Frank Faugno, Samuel Justice, MPSE
    Supervising Sound Editors:  Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
    Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Nick Martin
    Foley Editor: Logan Wall
     
    Death Stranding
    Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
    Sound Designer: Jacob Allston, Jeff Darby, Rob Castro, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon
    Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco
    Dialogue Editors: Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad
    Audio Director: Ludvig Forrsell
    Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell
    Music Editor: Bill Hemstapat
     
    WINNER Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
    Audio Director: Stephen Miller
    Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
    Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
    Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
    Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
    Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale
    Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
    Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
    Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
    Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
     
    Mortal Kombat 11
    Supervising Sound Editor: Samuel Justice, MPSE
    Sound Designers: Graham Donnelly, Csaba Wagner, Jay Jennings, David Farmer, MPSE Eilam Hoffman
    Supervising Dialogue Editor: Joe Hudson
    Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Michael Leaning, Michael Schiparo, Jesse Garcia, Bob Kellough, MPSE, Braden Parkes
    Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev
     
    World of Warcraft: Reckoning
    Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Brian Johnson
    InGame Audio Lead: Dave Rovin
    Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
    Sound Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Lawrence Peacock, John Thomas, Gary Summers
    Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
    Music Editors: Neal Acree, John Kurlander
    Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
     
    Final Fantasy XIV - Shadowbringers
    Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Martin Gershin, MPSE, Masanobu Tomita
    Audio Producer: Debbie Gonzalez
    Audio Director: Masayoshi Soken
    Sound Designer: Jesse Garcia, Yousuke Nakashima
    Sound Editors: Dylan Levitt
    Foley Artists: Alica Stevenson, Dawn Lunford

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

    WINNER Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
    Audio Director: Stephen Miller
    Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe
    Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica
    Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
    Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
    Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
    Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus
    Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido
    Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice
    Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
    Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
    Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
     
    Mortal Kombat 11
    Audio Directors: Rich Carle, Dan Forden, Alice Bernier
    Advanced Sound Designer: Stephen Schappler
    Senior Sound Designers: Eric Wedemeyer, Austin Shannon
    Sound Designers: Matt Swanson
    Advanced Audio Designer: Daran Nadra
    Senior Audio Designer: Dustin Reid
     
    Borderlands 3
    Audio Director: Mark Petty
    Audio Lead: Brian Fieser
    Sound Designers: Andrew Cheney, Raison Varner, Joshua Davidson, Ricky Meisner, Jesse Lemons, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Michael Finley, Eliot Connors, MPSE, Keith Bilderbeck, MPSE, Johannes Hammers, MPSE
    Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
    Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
     
    Gears 5
    Audio Director: John Morgan
    Sound Designers: Josh Linton, Edward Bauman, Brent Silk, Aaron Holland, Sashen Reddy, Alec Bradey, Ian Savage, Frank Faugno, John Tennant, Toby Hulse
    Dialogue Editor: Tim McKenzie
    Supervising Music Editor: Crispin Hands
     
    Death Stranding
    Audio Director: Ludvig Forssell
    Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell
    Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco
    Dialogue Editor: Dedrick Sarzaba
    Sound Designers: Hiroyuki Nakayama, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon, Christian Kjeldsen, Nick Van Kleef, Peter Wayne
    Dialogue Editors: Duncan Gillies, Damian O'Sullivan, Timothy Schauer
    Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
    Music Editor: Andrew Buresh

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

    WINNER Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
    “Episode 1”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton
    Sound Designer: Andy Martin
    Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
    Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
    Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
     
    Avengers: Damage Control
    Supervising Sound Editors: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen
    Sound Designers: Michael Brinkman, Jon Do, Andy Martin
    Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
    Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Steve Orlando
     
    Myth
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Odin Benitez, MPSE
    Sound Designers: Angelo Palazzo, Jeff A. Sawyer
    Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle
    Technical Audio Designers: Kevin Bolen, Danny Piccione
     
    Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run
    Supervising Sound Editors: John Kestler, Richard Ludlow, MPSE, Kevin Bolen, Gary Rydstrom
    Sound Designers: Kellen Fenton, Justin Hollis, Tom Myers, Anthony De Francesco, Nicholas Tomassetti, Alex Barnhart, Jason Walsh
    Dialogue Editor: Wesley Dewberry
    Music Editors: Matthew Carl Earl, Mary Webster

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

    WINNER 3 Below
    “Tales of Arcadia”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
    Sound Designer: James Miller
    Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
    Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
    Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou
     
    The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
    “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”
    Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman
    Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
    Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody
    Sound Effects Editor: Peter Munters
    Foley Artist: Monique Reymond
    Foley Editors: Roberto D. Alegria, Ezra Walker
     
    Overwatch: Sigma
    “Origin Story”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
    Sound Designer: Brian Johnson, Chris De La Pena
    Dialogue Editor: Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Isaac Hammons
    Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas, Lawrence Peacock, Gary Summers
    Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
    Music Editors: Mark Petrie, Jake Lefkowitz
     
    Love, Death & Robots
    “The Secret War”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
    Sound Designer: Craig Henighan
    Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Troy Prehmus
    Dialogue Editor: Bradley North
    Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
    Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
     
    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    “The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
    Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Carol Ma
    Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis
     
    Star Wars: Resistance
    “The Voxx Vortex 5000”
    Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
    Sound Effects Editors: David Collins
    Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
    Foley Artists: Andrea Gard
    Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
     
    DC Showcase Sgt. Rock
    Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE
    Supervising ADR Editor: Mark Keatts
    Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE
    ADR Editor: Kelly Foley-Downs
     

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

    Solar Plexus
    Sound Designer: Ines Adriana
     
    You Are Yolking Me!
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jiaqing Audrey Gu
    Foley Artists:  Hao Chen, Mozhu Yan, Kelly Mineou Han
     
    WINNER Heatwave
    Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer
     
    Bolero
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Paul J. Vogel
     
    Ghazaal
    Supervising Sound Editor:  Bo Pang
    Foley Artists:  Xiao Ni, Bo Pang
     
    The Tower
    Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Lo
     
    Whale Done
    Supervising Sound Editor: Xiangying Jiang
    Sound Designer: Xiangying Jiang
    Dialogue Editor: YouJIa Shen
    Sound Effects Editor: Rose Jing
     
    Time
    Sound Designer:  Jeff Noller