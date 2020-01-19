'Ford v Ferrari,' '1917' Collect Wins at MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) spread the wealth in the motion pictures categories during its 67th Golden Reel Awards on Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, honoring the racing drama Ford v Ferrari for effects/Foley and the World War I epic 1917 for dialogue/ADR.

The MPSE also awarded Rocketman in the musical category, Jojo Rabbit for musical underscore, Parasite for foreign-language feature, Toy Story 4 for animated feature and Echo in the Canyon for feature documentary.

1917 and Ford v Ferrari, along with Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, are nominated for the Academy Award in sound editing. A year ago, Bohemian Rhapsody won a pair of Golden Reel Awards for dialogue/ADR and musical en route to an Oscar win in sound editing.

During Sunday's ceremony, Amy Pascal presented Victoria Alonso with the MPSE Filmmaker Award; also presenting to Alonso were rerecording mixer Kevin O'Connell and supervising sound editor Steven Ticknor. Meanwhile, Cecelia "Cece" Hall (Top Gun) received the Career Achievement Award from supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick.

Golden Reel winners in television included Chernobyl, which won two trophies; Game of Thrones; and The Mandalorian, whose supervising sound editors David Accord and Matthew Wood are also Oscar-nominated for Rise of Skywalker.

A complete list of winners follows.