NAACP Image Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 51st NAACP Images Awards are being handed out Saturday night, while a non-televised dinner took place Friday where some winners were revealed prior to the main event.

Among the winners so far, Greenleaf won outstanding drama series, while black-ish was crowned best comedy series. Omari Hardwick was honored for his performance in drama series Power, and Jharrel Jerome won outstanding actor in a limited series for When They See Us.

On the music side, Lil Nas won breakthrough artist and Bruno Mars was awarded outstanding male artist. Beyonce won multiple awards including outstanding variety show for Homecoming, outstanding album and best female artist.

Additional winners in categories spanning film, television, music and literature will be honored in at the show tonight, which airs live on BET from 8-10 p.m. ET from Pasadena. Five-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson will return as host, marking his seventh consecutive year in the role.

Netflix leads the TV nominations with 30, with an additional 12 noms in the film categories, for a total of 42. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14. Penguin Random House leads with eight noms in the literary categories.

During the show, Rihanna will receive the President's Award, while U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-Ga.), will receive the NAACP Chairman's Award.

Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Winston Duke also are among the stars set to make appearances.

A full list of winners, updated as they are announced live, follows. Keep refreshing for the latest.