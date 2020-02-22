NAACP Image Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Among the winners so far, 'Greenleaf' won outstanding drama series and 'black-ish' was crowned best comedy series.
The 51st NAACP Images Awards are being handed out Saturday night, while a non-televised dinner took place Friday where some winners were revealed prior to the main event.
Among the winners so far, Greenleaf won outstanding drama series, while black-ish was crowned best comedy series. Omari Hardwick was honored for his performance in drama series Power, and Jharrel Jerome won outstanding actor in a limited series for When They See Us.
On the music side, Lil Nas won breakthrough artist and Bruno Mars was awarded outstanding male artist. Beyonce won multiple awards including outstanding variety show for Homecoming, outstanding album and best female artist.
Additional winners in categories spanning film, television, music and literature will be honored in at the show tonight, which airs live on BET from 8-10 p.m. ET from Pasadena. Five-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson will return as host, marking his seventh consecutive year in the role.
Netflix leads the TV nominations with 30, with an additional 12 noms in the film categories, for a total of 42. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14. Penguin Random House leads with eight noms in the literary categories.
During the show, Rihanna will receive the President's Award, while U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-Ga.), will receive the NAACP Chairman's Award.
Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Winston Duke also are among the stars set to make appearances.
A full list of winners, updated as they are announced live, follows. Keep refreshing for the latest.
-
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett
Billy Porter
Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler Perry
-
Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf (OWN) (WINNER)
Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
The Chi (Showtime)
Watchmen (HBO)
-
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick - Power (Starz) (WINNER)
Billy Porter - Pose (FX Networks)
Forest Whitaker - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
-
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)
Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
Rutina Wesley - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Simone Missick - All Rise (CBS)
Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield - Greenleaf (OWN) (WINNER)
CCH Pounder - NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Lyric Ross - This Is Us (NBC)
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)
Tina Lifford - Queen Sugar (OWN)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau - Claws (TNT) (WINNER)
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Giancarlo Esposito - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Nigél Thatch - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Wendell Pierce - Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video)
-
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)
Ballers (HBO)
Dear White People (Netflix)
grown-ish (Freeform)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
-
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning - Dear White People (Netflix)
Jill Scott - First Wives Club (BET+)
Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G. (TBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish (ABC)
Yara Shahidi - grown-ish (Freeform)
-
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish (ABC)
Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)
Don Cheadle - Black Monday (Showtime)
Dwayne Johnson - Ballers (HBO)
Tracy Morgan - The Last O.G. (TBS)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)
Halle Bailey - grown-ish (Freeform)
Loretta Devine - Family Reunion (Netflix)
Regina Hall - Black Monday (Showtime)
Tichina Arnold - The Neighborhood (CBS)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole - black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Laurence Fishburne - black-ish (ABC)
Terry Crews - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)
American Son (Netflix)
Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)
Native Son (HBO)
True Detective (HBO)
-
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)
Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us (Netflix)
Gabrielle Union - Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)
Kerry Washington - American Son (Netflix)
Octavia Spencer - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
-
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)
Caleel Harris - When They See Us (Netflix)
Ethan Henru Herisse - When They See Us (Netflix)
Idris Elba - Luther (BBC America)
Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)
-
Outstanding News/Information - (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One) (WINNER)
PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
-
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) (WINNER)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Real (Syndicated)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)
The Tamron Hall Show (Syndicated)
-
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) (WINNER)
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Sunday Best (BET Networks)
The Voice (NBC)
-
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix) (WINNER)
2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET Networks)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion (Netflix) (WINNER)
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History (Netflix)
Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest (Disney XD)
Motown Magic (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)
Caleel Harris - When They See Us (Netflix)
Lonnie Chavis - This Is Us (NBC)
Lyric Ross - This Is Us (NBC)
Miles Brown - black-ish (ABC)
-
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith - Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) (WINNER)
Angela Rye - Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall (BET Networks)
Lester Holt - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro - The View (ABC)
-
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) (WINNER)
Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
LL Cool J - Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Regina Hall - 2019 BET Awards (BET Networks)
Wayne Brady - Let's Make A Deal (CBS)
-
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Kelly Rowland - American Soul (BET Networks) (WINNER)
Blair Underwood - Dear White People ( Netflix)
David Alan Grier - Queen Sugar (OWN)
MAJOR. - STAR (FOX)
Sanaa Lathan - The Affair (Showtime)
-
Outstanding Album
Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) (WINNER)
Cuz I Love You - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
I Used To Know H.E.R. - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
Sketchbook - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
Worthy - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
-
Outstanding New Artist
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records) (WINNER)
Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)
Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)
-
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) (WINNER)
Khalid (RCA Records)
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)
PJ Morton (Morton Records)
-
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) (WINNER)
Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
H.E.R. (RCA Records)
India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
-
Outstanding Song – Traditional
"SPIRIT" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) (WINNER)
"Enough" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
"Jerome" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
"Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)
"Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
-
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
"Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) (WINNER)
"Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
"Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
"Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)
"Motivation" - Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
-
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
"Brown Skin Girl" - Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) (WINNER)
"No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
"Say So" - PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)
"Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
"Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)
-
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Love Theory - Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records) (WINNER)
I Made It Out - John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)
Laughter - Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)
Not Yet - Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)
Victory - The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)
-
Outstanding Jazz Album
Love & Liberation - Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz) (WINNER)
Carib - David Sanchez (Ropeadope)
Center of The Heart - Najee (Shanachie)
SoulMate - Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)
The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron - Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)
-
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
"Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records) (WINNER)
"Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
"No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
"Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
"Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)
-
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation
The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) (WINNER)
Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)
Queen & Slim The Soundtrack - Various Artists (Motown Records)
The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)
Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)
-
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
The Revisioners - Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press) (WINNER)
New Daughters of Africa - Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)
Out of Darkness, Shining Light - Petina Gappah (Simon and Schuster)
Red at the Bone - Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)
The Water Dancer - Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
-
Outstanding Literary Work - Non-Fiction
The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations - Toni Morrison (WINNER)
(Alfred A. Knopf)Breathe: A Letter to My Sons - Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)
STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)
The Yellow House - Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)
What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays - Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)
-
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America - Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing) (WINNER)
Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous - Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)
Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish) - Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)
More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)
Vegetables Unleashed - José Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)
-
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer - Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary) (WINNER)
American Spy - Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)
More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)
Such A Fun Age - Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)
The Farm - Joanne Ramos (Random House)
-
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) - Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press) (WINNER)
Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System - Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)
Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward - Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)
My Name Is Prince - Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)
The Beautiful Ones - Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)
-
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Felon: Poems - Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company) (WINNER)
A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland - DaMaris B. Hill (Bloomsbury Publishing)
Honeyfish - Lauren K. Alleyne (New Issues Poetry and Prose)
Mistress - Chet'la Sebree (New Issue Poetry and Prose)
The Tradition - Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)
-
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
Sulwe - Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR) (WINNER)
A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation - Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator), (Neal Porter Books / Holiday House Publishing Inc)
Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Kokila)
Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment - Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator), (Aladdin Books)
Ruby Finds a Worry - Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)
-
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Around Harvard Square - C.J. Farley (Akashic Books) (WINNER)
Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl's Brave Fight to Walk - Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author), (Scholastic Inc.)
Hot Comb - Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator), (Drawn and Quarterly)
I'm Not Dying with You Tonight - Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author), (Sourcebooks Fire)
The Forgotten Girl - India Hill Brown (Scholastic Inc.)
-
Outstanding Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus Features)
Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Us (Universal Pictures)
-
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman - 21 Bridges (STX Films)
Daniel Kaluuya - Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Michael B. Jordan - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Winston Duke - Us (Universal Pictures)
-
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Alfre Woodard - Clemency (Neon)
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet (Focus Features)
Jodie Turner-Smith - Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Lupita Nyong'o - Us (Universal Pictures)
Naomie Harris - Black and Blue (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Harriet (Focus Features)
Sterling K. Brown - Waves (A24)
Tituss Burgess - Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes - Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Janelle Monáe - Harriet (Focus Features)
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers (STX Films)
Marsai Martin - Little (Universal Pictures)
Octavia Spencer - Luce (Neon)
-
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin - Little (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet (Focus Features)
Jodie Turner-Smith - Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Rob Morgan - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us (Universal Pictures)
-
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus Features)
Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Us (Universal Pictures)
-
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix) (WINNER)
Clemency (Neon)
Luce (Neon)
Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
James Earl Jones - The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios) (WINNER)
Alfre Woodard - The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Donald Glover - The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Lupita Nyong'o - Serengeti (Discovery Channel)
Sterling K. Brown - Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)
-
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Magnolia Pictures) (WINNER)
Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool (Eagle Rock Entertainment)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
The Apollo (HBO)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality (HBO)
-
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime) (WINNER)
Free Meek (Prime Video)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)
Martin: The Legacy of A King (BET Networks)
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cord Jefferson - The Good Place - "Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy" (NBC) (WINNER)
Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce - One Day at a Time - "Ghosts" (Netflix)
Jason Kim - Barry - "Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday" (HBO)
Karen Gist, Peter Saji - Mixed-ish - "Let Your Hair Down" (ABC)
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - "Steve King's Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective" (Comedy Central)
-
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Nichelle Tramble Spellman – Truth Be Told – "Monster" (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury – When They See Us – "Part Four" (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – Watchmen – "The Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American – "Hussle & Motivate" (The CW)
Pat Charles – Black Lightning – "The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son" (The CW)
-
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Suzan-Lori Parks - Native Son (HBO) (WINNER)
Cas Sigers-Beedles - Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (BET)
Melissa Bustamante - A Christmas Winter Song (Lifetime)
Patrik-Ian Polk - Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)
Yvette Nicole Brown - Always a Bridesmaid (BET Networks)
-
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Jordan Peele - Us (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)
Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency (Neon)
Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Doug Atchison - Brian Banks (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)
Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard - Harriet (Focus Features)
-
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams - GLOW - "Outward Bound" (Netflix) (WINNER)
Justin Tipping - Black Monday - "7042" (Showtime)
Ken Whittingham - Atypical - "Road Rage Paige" (Netflix)
Randall Winston - Grace and Frankie - "The Pharmacy" (Netflix)
Shaka King - Shrill - "Pool" (Hulu)
-
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - Power - "Forgot About Dre" (STARZ) (WINNER)
Ava DuVernay - When They See Us - "Part Four" (Netflix)
Carl H. Seaton, Jr. - Snowfall - "Hedgehogs" (FX Networks)
Debbie Allen - Grey's Anatomy - "Silent All These Years" (ABC)
Jet Wilkinson - The Chi - "The Scorpion and the Frog" (Showtime)
-
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Rashid Johnson - Native Son (HBO) (WINNER)
Codie Elaine Oliver - Black Love (OWN)
Janice Cooke - I Am Sombody's Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)
Kenny Leon - American Son (Netflix)
Russ Parr - The Bobby Debarge Story (TV One)
-
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chiwetel Ejiofor - The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix) (WINNER)
Jordan Peele - Us (Universal Pictures)
Kasi Lemmons - Harriet (Focus Features)
Mati Diop - Atlantics (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)
Reginald Hudlin - The Black Godfather (Netflix)