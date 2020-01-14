2020 Oscar Nominees: All of Their Past Awards and Nominations

Oscar winners Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio and Renée Zellweger all earned additional Oscar nominations this week to add to their growing list of accolades.

Theron, nominated for Bombshell, won a best actress Oscar for Monster and has since been nominated for North County. DiCaprio won his first Oscar for his lead role in The Revenant after four previous acting nominations (and one producing) for The Wolf Wall Street, Blood Diamond, The Aviator and What's Eating Gilbert Grape, making his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nomination for best actor his latest. Zellweger won her supporting actress Oscar for Cold Mountain, with two previous nominations for Chicago and Bridget Jones's Diary and now earning this year's nomination for Judy.

Supporting nominees include Oscar winners Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his producing role on best motion picture winner 12 Years a Slave. His supporting actor nomination for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks Pitt's fourth acting nomination, with past recognition for Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and 12 Monkeys. He also has best picture nominations for producing The Big Short and Moneyball.

Hanks has two Oscars for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia and his supporting nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is added to three additional nominations for Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan and Big. Kathy Bates won her best actress Oscar for Misery and earned nominations for this year's Richard Jewell along with previous nominations for About Schmidt and Primary Colors. Hopkins won his Oscar for his classic performance in Silence of the Lambs and picked up nominations for Amistad, Nixon and The Remains of the Day, plus his latest for The Two Popes. Pacino won best actor for Scent of a Woman and his supporting nomination for The Irishman is eighth on the list of titles such as Glengarry Glen Ross, Dog Day Afternoon, The Godfather and Serpico. Pesci won his supporting actor Oscar for Goodfellas and has a previous nomination for Raging Bull and a new one for The Irishman.

Returning nominees include Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) for her fourth nomination, Adam Driver (Marriage Story) for his second, Laura Dern (Marriage Story) for her third and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) for her second. Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit) and Florence Pugh (Little Women) are all first time nominees, with Johansson earning nominations in both the lead and supporting categories.

A complete list of the 2020 Oscar nominees' past wins and nominations follows.