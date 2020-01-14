2020 Oscar Nominees: All of Their Past Awards and Nominations
Nine previous Oscar winners make up this year's list of Oscar nominees, including Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with previous Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie.
Oscar winners Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio and Renée Zellweger all earned additional Oscar nominations this week to add to their growing list of accolades.
Theron, nominated for Bombshell, won a best actress Oscar for Monster and has since been nominated for North County. DiCaprio won his first Oscar for his lead role in The Revenant after four previous acting nominations (and one producing) for The Wolf Wall Street, Blood Diamond, The Aviator and What's Eating Gilbert Grape, making his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nomination for best actor his latest. Zellweger won her supporting actress Oscar for Cold Mountain, with two previous nominations for Chicago and Bridget Jones's Diary and now earning this year's nomination for Judy.
Supporting nominees include Oscar winners Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his producing role on best motion picture winner 12 Years a Slave. His supporting actor nomination for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks Pitt's fourth acting nomination, with past recognition for Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and 12 Monkeys. He also has best picture nominations for producing The Big Short and Moneyball.
Hanks has two Oscars for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia and his supporting nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is added to three additional nominations for Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan and Big. Kathy Bates won her best actress Oscar for Misery and earned nominations for this year's Richard Jewell along with previous nominations for About Schmidt and Primary Colors. Hopkins won his Oscar for his classic performance in Silence of the Lambs and picked up nominations for Amistad, Nixon and The Remains of the Day, plus his latest for The Two Popes. Pacino won best actor for Scent of a Woman and his supporting nomination for The Irishman is eighth on the list of titles such as Glengarry Glen Ross, Dog Day Afternoon, The Godfather and Serpico. Pesci won his supporting actor Oscar for Goodfellas and has a previous nomination for Raging Bull and a new one for The Irishman.
Returning nominees include Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) for her fourth nomination, Adam Driver (Marriage Story) for his second, Laura Dern (Marriage Story) for her third and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) for her second. Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit) and Florence Pugh (Little Women) are all first time nominees, with Johansson earning nominations in both the lead and supporting categories.
A complete list of the 2020 Oscar nominees' past wins and nominations follows.
-
Charlize Theron
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 2 Oscar Nominations | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Bombshell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for North Country (2006)
Won for best actress in a leading role for Monster (2004)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Bombshell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Tully (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Young Adult (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for North Country (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Monster (2004)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)
-
Leonardo DiCaprio
1 Oscar Win | 3 Golden Globe Wins | 6 Oscar Nominations | 9 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Revenant (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Wolf Wall Street (2014)
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for The Wolf Wall Street (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Blood Diamond (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Aviator (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Revenant (2016)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Wolf of Wall Street (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Django Unchained (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for J. Edgar (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Revolutionary Road (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Blood Diamond (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Departed (2007)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Aviator (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Catch Me If You Can (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Titanic (1998)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special for Virunga (2015)
-
Renée Zellweger
1 Oscar Win | 4 Golden Globe Wins | 3 Oscar Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Judy (2020)
Won for best actress in a supporting role for Cold Mountain (2004)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Chicago (2003)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Judy (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Miss Potter (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2005)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Cold Mountain (2004)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Chicago (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Nurse Betty (2001)
-
Joaquin Phoenix
2 Golden Globe Wins | 4 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Joker (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Master (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Walk the Line (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Gladiator (2001)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Joker (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Inherent Vice (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Her (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Master (2013)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Walk the Line (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Gladiator (2001)
-
Saoirse Ronan
1 Golden Globe Win | 4 Oscar Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Little Women (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Lady Bird (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Brooklyn (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Atonement (2008)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama Little Women (2020)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy Lady Bird (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Brooklyn (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Atonement (2008)
-
Adam Driver
2 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Marriage Story (2020)Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for BlacKkKlansman (2019)
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Marriage Story (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for BlacKkKlansman (2019)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2013)
-
Antonio Banderas
1 Oscar Nomination | 5 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Pain and Glory (2020)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Pain and Glory (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Genius (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Mask of Zorro (1999)|
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Evita (1997)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Genius: Picasso (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie for And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself (2004)
-
Cynthia Erivo
2 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Harriet (2020)
Nominated for best original song for Harriet (2020)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Harriet (2020)
Nominated for best original song for Harriet (2020)
-
Scarlett Johansson
2 Oscar Nominations | 5 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Marriage Story (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Jojo Rabbit (2020)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Marriage Story (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Match Point (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for A Love Song for Bobby Long (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Girl with a Pearl Earring (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Lost in Translation (2004)
-
Jonathan Pryce
1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmys Nominations
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Two Popes (2020)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Two Popes (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Barbarians at the Gate (1994)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie Cranford (2010)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a special Barbarians at the Gate (1993)
-
Tom Hanks
2 Oscar Wins | 4 Golden Globe Wins | 7 Emmy Wins | 4 Oscar Nominations | 6 Golden Globe Nominations | 9 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2020)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Cast Away (2001)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Saving Private Ryan (1999)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Forrest Gump (1995)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Philadelphia (1994)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Big (1989)
Golden Globes
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Post (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Captain Phillips (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Charlie Wilson's War (2008)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Cast Away (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Saving Private Ryan (1999)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Forrest Gump (1995)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Philadelphia (1994)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Sleepless in Seattle (1994)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Big (1989)
Emmy
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2017)
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Seventies (2016)
Won for outstanding limited series for Olive Kitteridge (2015)
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Sixties (2015)
Nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Sixties (2014)|
Won for outstanding miniseries or movie for Game Change (2012)\
Won for outstanding miniseries for The Pacific (2010)
Nominated for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for The 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert (2010)
Nominated for outstanding drama series Big Love (2009)
Won for outstanding miniseries for John Adams (2008)
Won for outstanding miniseries for Band of Brothers (2002)
Won for outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie or a dramatic special for Band of Brothers (2002)
Nominated for outstanding non-fiction special (informational) We Stand Alone Together (2002)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a miniseries, movie or a dramatic special for Band of Brothers (2002)
Won for outstanding miniseries for From the Earth to the Moon (1998)
Nominated for outstanding directing for a miniseries or a movie for From the Earth to the Moon (1998)
-
Kathy Bates
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Emmy Wins | 3 Oscar Nominations | 6 Golden Globe Nominations | 12 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Richard Jewell (2020)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for About Schmidt (2003)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for Primary Colors (1999)
Won for best actress in a leading role for Misery (1991)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Richard Jewell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for About Schmidt (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Annie (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Primary Colors (1999)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Late Shift (1997)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Misery (1991)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2015)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for American Horror Story (2014)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Two and a Half Men (2012)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Harry's Law (2011)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Alice (2010)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Ambulance Girl (2006)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Warm Springs (2005)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Six Feet Under (2003)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for Annie (2000)
Nominated for outstanding directing for a miniseries or movie for Dash and Lily (1999)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for 3rd Rock From the Sun (1999)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for The Late Shift (1996)
-
Anthony Hopkins
1 Oscar Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 4 Oscar Nominations | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for The Two Popes (2020)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Amistad (1998)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Nixon (1996)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Remains of the Day (1994)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Silence of the Lambs (1992)
Golden GlobesWon Cecil B.DeMille Award (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture Amistad (1998)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Nixon (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama The Remains of the Day (1994)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Silence of the Lambs (1992)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Tenth Man (1989)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Magic (1979)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Westworld (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or special for Great Expectations (1990)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special for The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1982)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special for The Bunker (1981)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a drama or comedy special for The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case (1976)
-
Al Pacino
1 Oscar Win | 4 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Emmy Wins | 8 Oscar Nominations | 14 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Irishman (2020)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Scent of a Woman (1993)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Glengarry Glen Ross (1993)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Dick Tracy (1991)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for ...and justice for all. (1980)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Dog Day Afternoon (1976)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Godfather: Part II (1975)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Serpico (1974)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for The Godfather (1973)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Irishman (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Danny Collins (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Phil Spector (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for You Don't Know Jack (2011)
Won for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Angels in America (2004)
Won the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award (2001)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Scent of a Woman (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Glengarry Glen Ross (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Godfather: Part III (1991)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Dick Tracy (1991)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Sea of Love (1990)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Scarface (1984)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Author! Author! (1983)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for ...and justice for all. (1980)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Bobby Deerfield (1978)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Dog Day Afternoon (1976)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for The Godfather: Part II (1975)
Won for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Serpico (1974)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for The Godfather (1973)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for Phil Spector (2013)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for You Don't Know Jack (2010)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for Angels in America (2004)
-
Joe Pesci
1 Oscar Win | 2 Oscar Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Irishman (2020)
Won for best actor in a supporting role for Goodfellas (1991)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Raging Bull (1981)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Irishman (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Goodfellas (1991)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role - motion picture for Raging Bull (1981)
-
Brad Pitt
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 6 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020)
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for The Big Short (2016)
Won for best motion picture of the year for 12 Years a Slave (2014)
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for Moneyball (2012)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Moneyball (2012)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Twelve Monkeys (1996)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Moneyball (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Babel (2007)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Twelve Monkeys (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Legends of the Fall (1995)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding television movie for Nightingale (2015)
Won for outstanding television movie for The Normal Heart (2014)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Friends (2002)
-
Laura Dern
5 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 3 Oscar Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 6 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for performance by an best actress a supporting role for Marriage Story (2020)
Nominated for best actress a supporting role for Wild (2015)
Nominated for best actress a leading role for Rambling Rose (1992)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for Marriage Story.
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for The Tale (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies (2018)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Enlightened (2012)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Recount (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Baby Dance (1999)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Afterburn (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Rambling Rose (1992)
Miss Golden Globe (1982)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for The Tale (2018)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Big Little Lies (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Enlightened (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Recount (2008)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Ellen (1997)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Fallen Angels (1994)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special for Afterburn (1992)
-
Margot Robbie
2 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Bombshell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for I, Tonya (2018)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Bombshell (2020)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for I, Tonya (2018)
-
Florence Pugh
1 Oscar Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Little Women (2020)