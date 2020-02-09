Oscars: Watch All the Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won the top acting prizes, while Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home the supporting categories but 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho had the biggest night of all.
Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won the top acting prizes at the 2020 Oscars for their roles in Joker and Judy. Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern won the best supporting actress category for Marriage Story. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho took the top film prizes home for best original screenplay, best director and best picture. The South Korean film also won best international feature.
Taika Waititi won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Little Women won best costume design, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best production design, while Bombshell took home the prize for best makeup and hairstyling. Elton John and Bernie Taupin won best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman and Hildur Gudnadóttir won best original score for Joker.
American Factory took home best documentary feature and Toy Story 4 took home best animated feature. Ford v Ferrari won best sound editing and film editing while 1917 won best sound mixing, best visual effects and best cinematography. For the short categories Hair Love won animated short, The Neighbors' Window won best live-action short and Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) won best documentary short. Watch all the acceptance speeches from the 2020 Oscar winners below.
-
Best Picture
'Parasite,' Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho
Parasite won best picture at the 2020 Oscars, awarding producers Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho. Bong won best director and best original screenplay for the film, while Parasite also won best international feature for South Korea.
-
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite'
Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for Parasite. He won best original screenplay for the film previously in the evening. The film went on to win best picture and also won the Oscar for best international feature for South Korea.
-
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'
Renée Zellweger won best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. She won her first Oscar for her supporting role in Cold Mountain and has previous nominations for Bridget Jones's Diary and Chicago.
-
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'
Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for his title role in Joker. He was previously nominated for his work in The Master, Walk the Line and Gladiator.
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'
Laura Dern won her first Oscar for her supporting role in Marriage Story. She has two previous nominations for Wild and Rambling Rose.
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He won his first Oscar as producer for best picture winner 12 Years a Slave. Pitt has three previous acting nominations for Twelve Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball and two previous producing nominations for Moneyball and The Big Short.
-
Best Original Screenplay
'Parasite,' Bong Joon Ho
Bong Joon Ho won his first Oscar for his original screenplay for Parasite. He went on to win best director and best picture for Parasite over the evening and the film won the Oscar for best international feature for South Korea.
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
'Jojo Rabbit,' Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. He has two additional nominations for best picture for Jojo Rabbit and for best live-action short for Two Cars, One Night.
-
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
'Bombshell,' Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker won the best makeup and hairstyling Oscar for Bombshell. It was the first win for both Morgan and Baker and the second for Hiro, with a previous win in the category for Darkest Hour. He was previously nominated for Norbit and Click.
-
Best Costume Design
'Little Women,' Jacqueline Durran
Jacqueline Durran won her second Oscar for costume design for Little Women. She previously won the category for Anna Karenina. She has five previous Oscar nomination for Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Mr. Turner, Atonement and Pride & Prejudice.
-
Best Cinematography
'1917,' Roger Deakins
Roger Deakins won his second Oscar for best cinematography for 1917. He won his first Oscar for Blade Runner 2049. He has thirteen previous Oscar nominations for best cinematography for Sicario, Unbroken, Prisoners, Skyfall, True Grit, The Reader, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, No Country for Old Men, The Man Who Wasn't There, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Kundun and The Shawshank Redemption.
-
Best Original Song
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman' by Elton John and Bernie Taupin
Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the film about Elton John's life, Rocketman. This was the first Oscar win for Taupin and the second for John who previously won the category for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King. He has two additional best original song nominations for "Circle of Life" and "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King.
-
Best Original Score
'Joker,' Hildur Gudnadóttir
Hildur Gudnadóttir won the Oscar for best original score for Joker, making her the first woman to win for a dramatic composition.
-
Best Documentary Feature
'American Factory,' Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
Netflix's documentary American Factory won the Oscar for best documentary feature. This was the first Oscar win for directors and producers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert and producer Jeff Reichert. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert were previously nominated for the documentary short The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant. Julia Reichert also has previous nominations for her documentary features Seeing Red and Union Maids.
-
Best Animated Feature
'Toy Story 4,' Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Toy Story 4 filmmakers Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera accepted the Oscar for best animated feature. This is the first Oscar win for Cooley and Nielsen and the second Oscar for Jonas Rivera, who won the same category for producing Inside Out.
-
Best International Feature
'Parasite' (South Korea)
Parasite won best international feature for South Korea. The film was written and directed by Bong Joon Ho. In addition to a best international feature win, Bong won best original screenplay, best director and best picture for Parasite.
-
Best Sound Mixing
'1917,' Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won the best sound mixing Oscar for 1917. This is the first win for both Taylor and Wilson. Taylor has two previous nominations for The Martian and Captain Phillips while Wilson has previous nominations for Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Rogue One, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Skyfall and War Horse.
-
Best Sound Editing
'Ford v Ferrari,' Donald Sylvester
Donald Sylvester won his first Oscar for sound editing for Ford v Ferrari.
-
Best Production Design
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Production designer Barbara Ling won her first Oscar for best production design for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while set decorator Nancy Haigh won her second Oscar for the category. She previously won as a set decorator for Bugsy and has six additional career nominations for Hail, Caesar!, True Grit, Dreamgirls, Road to Perdition, Forrest Gump and Barton Fink.
-
Best Visual Effects
'1917,' Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy won the best visual effects Oscar for 1917. It was Butler's first win with a previous nomination for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. It marked the first win for Tuohy with previous nominations for Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and Solo: A Star Wars Story. This was the second Oscar for Rocheron, who previously won the category for Life of Pi.
-
Best Film Editing
'Ford v Ferrari,' Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker each won their first Oscars for best editing for Ford v Ferrari. McCusker was previously nominated for editing Walk the Line.
-
Best Animated Short
'Hair Love,' Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Former NFL player turned director Matthew A. Cherry won his first Oscar for his animated short Hair Love, along with producer Karen Rupert Toliver.
-
Best Live-Action Short
'The Neighbors' Window,' Marshall Curry
Marshall Curry won his first Oscar for best live-action short for The Neighbors' Window. He has three previous nominations for best documentary feature for Street Fight and If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front and for best documentary short for A Night at the Garden.
-
Best Documentary Short
'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl),' Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Director Carol Dysinger and producer Elena Andreicheva each won their first Oscars for their documentary short, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl).