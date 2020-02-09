Oscars: Watch All the Winners' Acceptance Speeches

Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won the top acting prizes at the 2020 Oscars for their roles in Joker and Judy. Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern won the best supporting actress category for Marriage Story. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho took the top film prizes home for best original screenplay, best director and best picture. The South Korean film also won best international feature.

Taika Waititi won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Little Women won best costume design, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best production design, while Bombshell took home the prize for best makeup and hairstyling. Elton John and Bernie Taupin won best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman and Hildur Gudnadóttir won best original score for Joker.

American Factory took home best documentary feature and Toy Story 4 took home best animated feature. Ford v Ferrari won best sound editing and film editing while 1917 won best sound mixing, best visual effects and best cinematography. For the short categories Hair Love won animated short, The Neighbors' Window won best live-action short and Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) won best documentary short. Watch all the acceptance speeches from the 2020 Oscar winners below.