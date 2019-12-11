SAG Awards: Full List of 2020 Nominees

7:12 AM 12/11/2019

by THR Staff

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced this year's film and TV hopefuls from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira on Wednesday announced the film and TV nominees for the 26th annual SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA. The stunt ensemble nominees were announced before that.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.