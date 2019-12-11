SAG Awards: Full List of 2020 Nominees

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira on Wednesday announced the film and TV nominees for the 26th annual SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA. The stunt ensemble nominees were announced before that.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.