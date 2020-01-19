2020 SAG Awards Winners: Complete List

2:49 PM 1/19/2020

by THR Staff

  • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

    'Bombshell'
    'Bombshell'
    Hilary B Gayle/Lionsgate

    Bombshell, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Malcom McDowell, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron

    The Irishman, Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano

    Jojo Rabbit, Alfie Allen, Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Stephen Merchant, Sam Rockwell, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Austin Butler, Julia Butters, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Mike Moh, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie

    Parasite, Chang Hyae-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

    Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story'
    Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Charlize Theron, Bombshell
    Renée Zellweger, Judy

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

    Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker'
    Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker'
    Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

    Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Adam Driver, Marriage Story
    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

    Jennifer Lopez in 'Hustlers'
    Jennifer Lopez in 'Hustlers'
    STX Films

    Laura Dern, Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
    Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
    Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
    Margot Robbie, Bombshell

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

    Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

    Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Al Pacino, The Irishman
    Joe Pesci, The Irishman
    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

    'Avengers: Endgame'
    'Avengers: Endgame'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

    'Big Little Lies'
    'Big Little Lies'
    Courtesy of HBO

    Big Little Lies, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp, Chloe Coleman, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Laura Dern, Martin Donovan, Merrin Dungey, Crystal Fox, Ivy George, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Kathryn Newton, Jeffrey Nordling, Denis O'Hare, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, Douglas Smith, Meryl Streep, James Tupper, Robin Weigert, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley

    The Crown, Marion Bailey, Helen Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, Charles Dance, Ben Daniels, Erin Doherty, Charles Edwards, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor, Sam Phillips, David Rintoul, Jason Watkins

    Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen, Pilou Asbaek, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ben Crompton, Liam Cunningham, Joe Dempsie, Peter Dinklage, Richard Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jerome Flynn, Iain Glen, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Conleth Hill, Kristofer Ivju, Rory McCann, Hannah Murray, Staz Nair, Daniel Portman, Bella Ramsey, Richard Rycroft, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Rupert Vansittart, Maisie Williams

    The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Kristen Gutoskie, Nina Kiri, Ashleigh LaThrop, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bahia Watson, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley

    Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono, Jake Busey, Natalia Dyer, Cary Elwes, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Andrey Ivchenko, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Michael Park, Francesca Reale, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'
    Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'
    Courtesy of Apple

    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
    Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
    Olivia Colman, The Crown
    Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

    David Harbour in 'Stranger Things'
    David Harbour in 'Stranger Things'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Steve Carell, The Morning Show
    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
    Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
    David Harbour, Stranger Things

  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Courtesy of Amazon

    Barry, Nikita Bogolyubov, Darrel Britt-Gibson, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Carey, Anthony Carrigan, Troy Caylak, Rightor Doyle, Patricia Fa'asua, Alejandro Furth, Sarah Goldberg, Nick Gracer, Bill Hader, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Michael Irby, John Pirruccello, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler

    Fleabag, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Brett Gelman, Bill Paterson, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    The Kominsky Method, Jenna Lyng Adams, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Jane Seymour, Melissa Tang, Nancy Travis

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Caroline Aaron, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle, Stephanie Hsu, Joel Johnstone, Jane Lynch, Leroy McClain, Kevin Pollak, Tony Shalhoub, Matilda Szydagis, Brian Tarantina, Michael Zegen

    Schitt's Creek, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Dustin Milligan, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

    Catherine O'Hara in 'Schitt's Creek'
    Catherine O'Hara in 'Schitt's Creek'
    Photofest

    Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
    Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

    Andrew Scott in 'Fleabag'
    Andrew Scott in 'Fleabag'
    Steve Schofield

    Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    Bill Hader, Barry
    Andrew Scott, Fleabag
    Tony Shahloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

    Jharrel Jerome in 'When They See Us'
    Jharrel Jerome in 'When They See Us'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Mahershala Ali, True Detective
    Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
    Jared Harris, Chernobyl
    Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
    Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

    Michelle Williams with Sam Rockwell in 'Fosse/Verdon'
    Michelle Williams with Sam Rockwell in 'Fosse/Verdon'
    Michael Parmelee/FX

    Patricia Arquette, The Act
    Toni Collette, Unbelievable
    Joey King, The Act
    Emily Watson, Chernobyl
    Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

    'Game of Thrones'
    'Game of Thrones'
    Helen Sloan/HBO

    Game of Thrones (WINNER)
    GLOW
    Stranger Things
    The Walking Dead
    Watchmen