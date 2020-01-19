2020 SAG Awards Winners: Complete List
-
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Malcom McDowell, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron
The Irishman, Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano
Jojo Rabbit, Alfie Allen, Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Stephen Merchant, Sam Rockwell, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Austin Butler, Julia Butters, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Mike Moh, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie
Parasite, Chang Hyae-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp, Chloe Coleman, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Laura Dern, Martin Donovan, Merrin Dungey, Crystal Fox, Ivy George, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Kathryn Newton, Jeffrey Nordling, Denis O'Hare, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, Douglas Smith, Meryl Streep, James Tupper, Robin Weigert, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley
The Crown, Marion Bailey, Helen Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, Charles Dance, Ben Daniels, Erin Doherty, Charles Edwards, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor, Sam Phillips, David Rintoul, Jason Watkins
Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen, Pilou Asbaek, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ben Crompton, Liam Cunningham, Joe Dempsie, Peter Dinklage, Richard Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jerome Flynn, Iain Glen, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Conleth Hill, Kristofer Ivju, Rory McCann, Hannah Murray, Staz Nair, Daniel Portman, Bella Ramsey, Richard Rycroft, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Rupert Vansittart, Maisie Williams
The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Kristen Gutoskie, Nina Kiri, Ashleigh LaThrop, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bahia Watson, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley
Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono, Jake Busey, Natalia Dyer, Cary Elwes, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Andrey Ivchenko, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Michael Park, Francesca Reale, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
-
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry, Nikita Bogolyubov, Darrel Britt-Gibson, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Carey, Anthony Carrigan, Troy Caylak, Rightor Doyle, Patricia Fa'asua, Alejandro Furth, Sarah Goldberg, Nick Gracer, Bill Hader, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Michael Irby, John Pirruccello, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler
Fleabag, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Brett Gelman, Bill Paterson, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Kominsky Method, Jenna Lyng Adams, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Jane Seymour, Melissa Tang, Nancy Travis
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Caroline Aaron, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle, Stephanie Hsu, Joel Johnstone, Jane Lynch, Leroy McClain, Kevin Pollak, Tony Shalhoub, Matilda Szydagis, Brian Tarantina, Michael Zegen
Schitt's Creek, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Dustin Milligan, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shahloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
-
