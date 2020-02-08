Spirit Awards: Watch All the Winners' Acceptance Speeches

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out Saturday with The Farewell taking home the night's top prize. Directors Lulu Wang, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Noah Baumbach and Olivia Wilde were recognized along with actors Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger. Baumbach was awarded with best screenplay for Marriage Story and also took home the annual Robert Altman honor.

Adam Sandler shined in his win for best male lead for Uncut Gems, with brothers Josh and Benny Safdie winning best director. The film also took home best editing. Lulu Wang's film The Farewell won best feature, along with best supporting actress for Zhao Shuzhen, who was unable to attend due to the current coronavirus in China. The Lighthouse took home best supporting male for Willem Dafoe along with best cinematography for Jarin Blaschke.

Olivia Wilde won best first feature for her directorial debut Booksmart, and writers Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol were recognized for best first screenplay for See You Yesterday. Renée Zellweger won best female lead for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy while Bong Joon Ho’s thriller, Parasite took home best international feature.

Watch all the speeches from this year’s Film Independent Spirit Award winners below.