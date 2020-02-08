Spirit Awards: Watch All the Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger and Olivia Wilde were the big winners at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Aubrey Plaza.
The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out Saturday with The Farewell taking home the night's top prize. Directors Lulu Wang, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Noah Baumbach and Olivia Wilde were recognized along with actors Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger. Baumbach was awarded with best screenplay for Marriage Story and also took home the annual Robert Altman honor.
Adam Sandler shined in his win for best male lead for Uncut Gems, with brothers Josh and Benny Safdie winning best director. The film also took home best editing. Lulu Wang's film The Farewell won best feature, along with best supporting actress for Zhao Shuzhen, who was unable to attend due to the current coronavirus in China. The Lighthouse took home best supporting male for Willem Dafoe along with best cinematography for Jarin Blaschke.
Olivia Wilde won best first feature for her directorial debut Booksmart, and writers Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol were recognized for best first screenplay for See You Yesterday. Renée Zellweger won best female lead for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy while Bong Joon Ho’s thriller, Parasite took home best international feature.
Watch all the speeches from this year’s Film Independent Spirit Award winners below.
-
Best Feature
'The Farewell'
Lulu Wang won the evening's top prize for her film The Farewell.
-
Best Director
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, 'Uncut Gems'
Directing brothers Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie won for their film Uncut Gems.
-
Best Female Lead
Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'
Renée Zellweger won best female lead for her title role in Judy.
-
Best Male Lead
Adam Sandler, 'Uncut Gems'
Adam Sandler won best male lead for Uncut Gems.
-
Best Supporting Female
Zhao Shuzhen, 'The Farewell'
The Farewell director Lulu Wang accepted the Spirit Award on behalf of actress Zhao Shuzhen for her supporting work in the film.
-
Best Supporting Male
Willem Dafoe, 'The Lighthouse'
Willem Dafoe won best supporting male for his role in The Lighthouse.
-
Best First Feature
Olivia Wilde, 'Booksmart'
Olivia Wilde won best first feature for her film Booksmart.
-
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, 'Marriage Story'
Noah Baumbach thanked his partner, director Greta Gerwig, during his acceptance speech for best screenplay for Marriage Story.
-
Best First Screenplay
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, 'See You Yesterday'
Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol thanked Spike Lee during their win for best first screenplay for See You Yesterday.
-
Best Documentary
'American Factory'
Director Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert won best documentary for American Factory.
-
Best International Film
'Parasite'
Director Bong Joon Ho won the 2020 Spirit Award for best international film for Parasite.
-
John Cassavetes Award
'Give Me Liberty'
Give Me Liberty won the John Cassavetes Award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The award went to writer, director and producer Kirill Mikhanovsky, writer and producer Alice Austen and producers Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush and Sergey Shtern.
-
Robert Altman Award
Noah Baumbach, 'Marriage Story'
Noah Baumbach won the annual Robert Altman Award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards for his film Marriage Story.
-
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke, 'The Lighthouse'
The Lighthouse cinematographer Jarin Blaschke won best cinematography at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
-
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, 'Uncut Gems'
Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie won best editing for Uncut Gems.