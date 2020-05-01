Summer Books: 'Bird Box' Sequel, 'Hunger Games' Prequel and More

As the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a new normal of staying at home, leaving indie bookstores to shutter their retail operations, that doesn't stop everyone from finding entertainment in newly released books this summer. Though unable to visit the beaches and embark on summer vacations, summer readers can journey into various storytelling worlds whether it be fiction from popular novelists, pandemic-themed books, books with similar plots to TV favorites or memoirs from inspiring authors.

This summer, Josh Malerman revisits Malorie and the mysterious creatures that cannot be seen 10 years after the original Bird Box book was released; Carrie Fisher’s former assistant pens a fictionalized account of his history with the late star; Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan returns with a new, glamorous love story; Suzanne Collins revives the world of Panem in a Hunger Games prequel that tells the tale of someone unexpected and Curtis Sittenfeld reimagines Hillary Clinton's life for his new book.

Not all of these selections come out this summer — some are already available, some release in the early fall — but, with strong ties to entertainment and offering escapist pleasures, they are the perfect companions for the warmer months.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of books that readers must keep on their radar this summer.