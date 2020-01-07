Baby Yoda, Alita, Simba Among VFX Society Awards Nominees

8:00 AM 1/7/2020

by Carolyn Giardina

'Alita: Battle Angel,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Gemini Man,' 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Lion King' are nominated for VES' top award.

20th Century Fox; Lucasfilm; Disney

Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame, Gemini Man, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Lion King are the nominees in the Visual Effects Society’s top category of outstanding visual effects in a photoreal feature.

When the nominees for the 18th annual VES Awards were announced on Tuesday, 1917 and The Irishman were nominated in the category for supporting VFX, alongside Ford v Ferrari, Joker and The Aeronauts.

Alita and Lion King earned a total of five nominations apiece, the most for a photoreal feature (meaning movies that are not nominated in the animated feature categories). Both of these films are also shortlisted for the Oscar in VFX.

Other VFX Oscar shortlisted films include Rise of Skywalker, which earned four VES nominations; Endgame, which earned three; Gemini Man and The Irishman, which earned two apiece; and 1917, Captain Marvel and Terminator: Dark Fate, which earned one apiece. The tenth film shortlisted in the VFX category, Cats, wasn’t nominated though it wasn’t known at press time if it had been entered, as the VFX team was still finishing the film into late December.

In five of the last 10 years, the winner of the top category for outstanding VFX went on to win the Oscar in VFX. In 2011, the Oscar went to the winner of VES’ supporting VFX category (Hugo).

In a year that has seen plenty of attention on VFX topics including de-aging — such as Robert De Niro in The Irishman and Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel — as well as digital humans and virtual production, individual VES category nominations reflect how advancing techniques are evolving.

In the category for outstanding animated character in a photoreal feature, one CG human, the 23-year-old Will Smith in Gemini Man, was nominated. Smith’s “Junior” will face off in the category against Alita, the cyborg in Alita: Battle Angel, “Smart” Hulk, with his resemblance to actor Mark Ruffalo in Avengers: Endgame, and Scar in The Lion King.

Meanwhile some of the work is reflected in other categories including feature compositing, whose nominees include Alita, Endgame, Captain Marvel, Rise of Skywalker and The Irishman.

Another big VFX topic this year was virtual production—largely driven by the techniques used to make Jon Favreau’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King and Star Wars-inspired series The Mandalorian. In the VES category for virtual cinematography, both of these productions are nominated, with Alita and Toy Story 4 rounding out the list of contenders.

The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones lead the broadcast field with six nominations apiece. And Toy Story 4 earned five nominations, the most for an animated feature contender.

The VES Awards will be handed out Jan. 29 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The complete list of nominees follows.

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

    Alita: Battle Angel
    Richard Hollander
    Kevin Sherwood
    Eric Saindon
    Richard Baneham
    Bob Trevino

    Avengers: Endgame
    Daniel DeLeeuw
    Jen Underdahl
    Russell Earl
    Matt Aitken
    Daniel Sudick

    Gemini Man
    Bill Westenhofer
    Karen Murphy-Mundell
    Guy Williams
    Sheldon Stopsack
    Mark Hawker

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
    Roger Guyett
    Stacy Bissell
    Patrick Tubach
    Neal Scanlan
    Dominic Tuohy

    The Lion King
    Robert Legato
    Tom Peitzman
    Adam Valdez
    Andrew R. Jones

  • Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

    1917
    Guillaume Rocheron
    Sona Pak
    Greg Butler
    Vijay Selvam
    Dominic Tuohy

    Ford v Ferrari
    Olivier Dumont
    Kathy Siegel
    Dave Morley
    Malte Sarnes
    Mark Byers

    Joker
    Edwin Rivera
    Brice Parker
    Mathew Giampa
    Bryan Godwin
    Jeff Brink

    The Aeronauts
    Louis Morin
    Annie Godin
    Christian Kaestner
    Ara Khanikian
    Mike Dawson

    The Irishman
    Pablo Helman
    Mitch Ferm
    Jill Brooks
    Leandro Estebecorena
    Jeff Brink

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

    Frozen 2
    Steve Goldberg
    Peter Del Vecho
    Mark Hammel
    Michael Giaimo

    Klaus
    Sergio Pablos
    Matthew Teevan
    Marcin Jakubowski
    Szymon Biernacki

    Missing Link
    Brad Schiff
    Travis Knight
    Steve Emerson
    Benoit Dubuc

    The Lego Movie 2
    David Burgess
    Tim Smith
    Mark Theriault
    John Rix

    Toy Story 4
    Josh Cooley
    Mark Nielsen
    Bob Moyer
    Gary Bruins

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

    Game of Thrones; "The Bells"
    Joe Bauer
    Steve Kullback
    Ted Rae
    Mohsen Mousavi
    Sam Conway

    His Dark Materials; "The Fight to the Death"
    Russell Dodgson
    James Whitlam
    Shawn Hillier
    Robert Harrington

    Lady and the Tramp
    Robert Weaver
    Christopher Raimo
    Arslan Elver
    Michael Cozens
    Bruno Van Zeebroeck

    Lost in Space; "Episode: Ninety-Seven"
    Jabbar Raisani
    Terron Pratt
    Niklas Jacobson
    Juri Stanossek
    Paul Benjamin

    Stranger Things; "Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum"
    Paul Graff
    Tom Ford
    Michael Maher Jr.
    Martin Pelletier
    Andy Sowers

    The Mandalorian; "The Child"
    Richard Bluff
    Abbigail Keller
    Jason Porter
    Hayden Jones
    Roy Cancinon

  • Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

    Chernobyl; "1:23:45"
    Max Dennison
    Lindsay McFarlane
    Clare Cheetham
    Paul Jones
    Claudius Christian Rauch

    Living With Yourself; "Nice Knowing You"
    Jay Worth
    Jacqueline VandenBussche
    Chris Wright
    Tristan Zerafa

    See; "Godflame"
    Adrian de Wet
    Eve Fizzinoglia
    Matthew Welford
    Pedro Sabrosa
    Tom Blacklock

    The Crown; "Aberfan"
    Ben Turner
    Reece Ewing
    David Fleet
    Jonathan Wood

    Vikings; "What Happens in the Cave"
    Dominic Remane
    Mike Borrett
    Ovidiu Cinazan
    Tom Morrison
    Paul Byrne

  • Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

    Alita: Battle Angel; Alita
    Michael Cozens
    Mark Haenga
    Olivier Lesaint
    Dejan Momcilovic

    Avengers: Endgame; Smart Hulk
    Kevin Martel
    Ebrahim Jahromi
    Sven Jensen
    Robert Allman

    Gemini Man; Junior
    Paul Story
    Stuart Adcock
    Emiliano Padovani
    Marco Revelant

    The Lion King; Scar
    Gabriel Arnold
    James Hood
    Julia Friedl
    Daniel Fortheringham

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

    Call of Duty Modern Warfare
    Charles Chabert
    Chris Parise
    Attila Zalanyi
    Patrick Hagar

    Control
    Janne Pulkkinen
    Elmeri Raitanen
    Matti Hämäläinen
    James Tottman

    Gears 5
    Aryan Hanbeck
    Laura Kippax
    Greg Mitchell
    Stu Maxwell

    Myth: A Frozen Tale
    Jeff Gipson
    Nicholas Russell
    Brittney Lee
    Jose Luis Gomez Diaz

    Vader Immortal: Episode I
    Ben Snow
    Mike Doran
    Aaron McBride
    Steve Henricks

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

    Anthem: "Conviction"
    Viktor Muller
    Lenka Likarova
    Chris Harvey
    Petr Marek

    BMW Legend
    Michael Gregory
    Christian Downes
    Tim Kafka
    Toya Drechsler

    Hennessy: "The Seven Worlds"
    Carsten Keller
    Selcuk Ergen
    Kiril Mirkov
    William Laban

    PlayStation: "Feel The Power of Pro"
    Sam Driscoll
    Clare Melia
    Gary Driver
    Stefan Susemihl

    Purdey's: "Hummingbird"
    Jules Janaud
    Emma Cook
    Matthew Thomas
    Philip Child

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

    Avengers: Damage Control
    Michael Koperwas
    Shereif Fattouh
    Ian Bowie
    Kishore Vijay
    Curtis Hickman

    Jurassic World: The Ride
    Hayden Landis
    Friend Wells
    Heath Kraynak
    Ellen Coss

    Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
    Asa Kalama
    Rob Huebner
    Khatsho Orfali
    Susan Greenhow

    Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
    Jason Bayever
    Patrick Kearney
    Carol Norton
    Bill George

    Universal Sphere
    James Healy
    Morgan MacCuish
    Ben West
    Charlie Bayliss

  • Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

    Frozen 2; The Water Nøkk
    Svetla Radivoeva
    Marc Bryant
    Richard E. Lehmann
    Cameron Black

    Klaus; Jesper
    Yoshimishi Tamura
    Alfredo Cassano
    Maxime Delalande
    Jason Schwartzman

    Missing Link; Susan
    Rachelle Lambden
    Brenda Baumgarten
    Morgan Hay
    Benoit Dubuc

    Toy Story 4; Bo Peep
    Radford Hurn
    Tanja Krampfert
    George Nguyen
    Becki Rocha Tower

  • Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

    Lady and the Tramp; Tramp
    Thiago Martins
    Arslan Elver
    Stanislas Paillereau
    Martine Chartrand

    Stranger Things 3; Tom/Bruce Monster
    Joseph Dubé-Arsenault
    Antoine Barthod
    Frederick Gagnon
    Xavier Lafarge

    The Mandalorian; The Child; Mudhorn
    Terry Bannon
    Rudy Massar
    Hugo Leygnac

  • Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

    Apex Legends; Meltdown; Mirage
    Chris Bayol
    John Fielding
    Derrick Sesson
    Nole Murphy

    Churchill; Churchie
    Martino Madeddu
    Philippe Moine
    Clement Granjon
    Jon Wood

    Cyberpunk 2077; Dex
    Jonas Ekman
    Jonas Skoog
    Marek Madej
    Grzegorz Chojnacki

    John Lewis; Excitable Edgar; Edgar
    Tim van Hussen
    Diarmid Harrison-Murray
    Amir Bazzazi
    Michael Diprose

  • Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

    Aladdin Agrabah
    Daniel Schmid
    Falk Boje
    Stanislaw Marek
    Kevin George

    Alita: Battle Angel; Iron City
    John Stevenson-Galvin
    Ryan Arcus
    Mathias Larserud
    Mark Tait

    Motherless Brooklyn; Penn Station
    John Bair
    Vance Miller
    Sebastian Romero
    Steve Sullivan

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; Pasaana Desert
    Daniele Bigi
    Steve Hardy
    John Seru
    Steven Denyer

    The Lion King; The Pridelands
    Marco Rolandi
    Luca Bonatti
    Jules Bodenstein
    Filippo Preti

  • Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

    Frozen 2; Giants’ Gorge
    Samy Segura
    Jay V. Jackson
    Justin Cram
    Scott Townsend

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; The Hidden World
    Chris Grun
    Ronnie Cleland
    Ariel Chisholm
    Philippe Brochu

    Missing Link; Passage to India Jungle
    Oliver Jones
    Phil Brotherton
    Nick Mariana
    Ralph Procida

    Toy Story 4; Antiques Mall
    Hosuk Chang
    Andrew Finley
    Alison Leaf
    Philip Shoebottom

  • Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

    Game of Thrones; The Iron Throne; Red Keep Plaza
    Carlos Patrick DeLeon
    Alonso Bocanegra Martinez
    Marcela Silva
    Benjamin Ross

    Lost in Space; Precipice; The Trench
    Philip Engström
    Benjamin Bernon
    Martin Bergquist
    Xuan Prada

    The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance; The Endless Forest
    Sulé Bryan
    Charles Chorein
    Christian Waite
    Martyn Hawkins

    The Mandalorian; Nevarro Town
    Alex Murtaza
    Yanick Gaudreau
    Marco Tremblay
    Maryse Bouchard

  • Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

    Alita: Battle Angel
    Emile Ghorayeb
    Simon Jung
    Nick Epstein
    Mike Perry

    The Lion King
    Robert Legato
    Caleb Deschanel
    Ben Grossmann
    AJ Sciutto

    The Mandalorian; The Prisoner; The Roost
    Richard Bluff
    Jason Porter
    Landis Fields IV
    Baz Idione

    Toy Story 4
    Jean-Claude Kalache
    Patrick Lin

  • Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

    Lost in Space; The Resolute
    Xuan Prada
    Jason Martin
    Jonathan Vårdstedt
    Eric Andersson

    Missing Link; The Manchuria
    Todd Alan Harvey
    Dan Casey
    Katy Hughes

    The Man in the High Castle; Rocket Train
    Neil Taylor
    Casi Blume
    Ben McDougal
    Chris Kuhn

    The Mandalorian; The Sin; The Razorcrest
    Doug Chiang
    Jay Machado
    John Goodson
    Landis Fields IV

  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

    Dumbo; Bubble Elephants
    Sam Hancock
    Victor Glushchenko
    Andrew Savchenko
    Arthur Moody

    Spider-Man: Far From Home; Molten Man
    Adam Gailey
    Jacob Santamaria
    Jacob Clark
    Stephanie Molk

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
    Don Wong
    Thibault Gauriau
    Goncalo Cababca
    Francois-Maxence Desplanques

    The Lion King
    David Schneider
    Samantha Hiscock
    Andy Feery
    Kostas Strevlos

  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

    Abominable
    Alex Timchenko
    Domin Lee
    Michael Losure
    Eric Warren

    Frozen 2
    Erin V. Ramos
    Scott Townsend
    Thomas Wickes
    Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Water and Waterfalls
    Derek Cheung
    Baptiste Van Opstal
    Youxi Woo
    Jason Mayer

    Toy Story 4
    Alexis Angelidis
    Amit Baadkar
    Lyon Liew
    Michael Lorenzen

  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

    Game of Thrones; "The Bells"
    Marcel Kern
    Paul Fuller
    Ryo Sakaguchi
    Thomas Hartmann

    Hennessy: "The Seven Worlds"
    Selcuk Ergen
    Radu Ciubotariu
    Andreu Lucio
    Vincent Ullmann

    Lost in Space; Precipice; Water Planet
    Juri Bryan
    Hugo Medda
    Kristian Olsson
    John Perrigo

    Stranger Things Three; Melting Tom/Bruce
    Nathan Arbuckle
    Christian Gaumond
    James Dong
    Aleksandr Starkov

    The Mandalorian; The Child; Mudhorn
    Xavier Martin Ramirez
    Ian Baxter
    Fabio Siino
    Andrea Rosa

  • Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

    Alita: Battle Angel
    Adam Bradley
    Carlo Scaduto
    Hirofumi Takeda
    Ben Roberts

    Avengers: Endgame
    Tim Walker
    Blake Winder
    Tobias Wiesner
    Joerg Bruemmer

    Captain Marvel; Young Nick Fury
    Trent Claus
    David Moreno Hernandez
    Jeremiah Sweeney
    Yuki Uehara

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
    Jeff Sutherland
    John Galloway
    Sam Bassett
    Charles Lai

    The Irishman
    Nelson Sepulveda
    Vincent Papaix
    Benjamin O'Brien
    Christopher Doerhoff

  • Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

    Game of Thrones; "The Bells"
    Sean Heuston
    Scott Joseph
    James Elster
    Corinne Teo

    Game of Thrones; "The Long Night"; Dragon Ground Battle
    Mark Richardson
    Darren Christie
    Nathan Abbott
    Owen Longstaff

    Stranger Things 3; Starcourt Mall Battle
    Simon Lehembre
    Andrew Kowbell
    Karim El-Masry
    Miklos Mesterhazy

    Watchmen; "Pilot"; Looking Glass
    Nathaniel Larouche
    Iyi Tubi
    Perunika Yorgova
    Mitchell Beaton

  • Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

    BMW Legend
    Toya Drechsler
    Vivek Tekale
    Guillaume Weiss
    Alexander Kulikov

    Feeding America; "I Am Hunger in America"
    Dan Giraldo
    Marcelo Pasqualino
    Alexander Koester

    Hennessy; "The Seven Worlds"
    Rod Norman
    Guillaume Weiss
    Alexander Kulikov
    Alessandro Granella

    PlayStation: "Feel the Power of Pro"
    Gary Driver
    Stefan Susemihl
    Greg Spencer
    Theajo Dharan

  • Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

    Aladdin; Magic Carpet
    Mark Holt
    Jay Mallet
    Will Wyatt
    Dickon Mitchell

    Game of Thrones; "The Bells"
    Sam Conway
    Terry Palmer
    Laurence Harvey
    Alastair Vardy

    Terminator: Dark Fate
    Neil Corbould
    David Brighton
    Ray Ferguson
    Keith Dawson

    The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance; "She Knows All the Secrets"
    Sean Mathiesen
    Jon Savage
    Toby Froud
    Phil Harvey

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

    Downfall
    Matias Heker
    Stephen Moroz
    Bradley Cocksedge

    Love and Fifty Megatons
    Denis Krez
    Josephine Roß
    Paulo Scatena
    Lukas Löffler

    Oeil Pour Oeil
    Alan Guimont
    Thomas Boileau
    Malcom Hunt
    Robin Courtoise

    The Beauty
    Marc Angele
    Aleksandra Todorovic
    Pascal Schelbli
    Noel Winzen