Writers Guild Awards Unveils TV Nominations
The guild also revealed its nominees in the categories of new media, radio, news and promotional writing.
The Writers Guild Awards on Thursday revealed its nominees in the categories of television, new media, radio, news and promotional writing.
The nominees for best screenplay (original, adapted and documentary) will be announced on Monday, Jan. 6, with the 72nd annual WGA Awards set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at dual ceremonies being held in Los Angeles and New York.
The shows up for best drama series are The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Mindhunter, Succession and Watchmen. Vying for best comedy series honors are Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, PEN15, Russian Doll and Veep, nominated for its final season.
Game of Thrones, HBO's drama series that capped off its eighth and final season earlier this year with a best drama series win at the Emmys, was snubbed in Thursday's WGA announcement.
However, Fleabag, which won the Emmy for best comedy series and best writing for a comedy series, was not eligible for a WGA nomination given that its creator-writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is not a member of the guild.
Elsewhere, Succession, this year's Emmy winner for best writing for a drama series, was represented in the WGA noms on Thursday. Among the newcomers to this year's list are HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's Russian Doll.
A list of nominees announced Thursday follows.
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown, Written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan; Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacy Heldrich, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu
Mindhunter, Written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall, Ruby Rae Spiegel; Netflix
Succession,Written byJesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO
Watchmen, Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO
COMEDY SERIES
Barry, Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff; HBO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Written by Katherine Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Dan Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Jordan Temple; Prime Video
PEN15, Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu
Russian Doll, Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix
Veep, Written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O'Keefe, Georgia Pritchett, Leila Strachan; HBO
NEW SERIES
Dead To Me, Written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin, Abe Sylvia; Netflix
PEN15, Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu
Russian Doll, Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix
Watchmen, Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO
What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms,Taika Waititi; FX Networks
Chernobyl, Written by Craig Mazin; HBO
The Terror: Infamy, Written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost, Alexander Woo; AMC
Togo, Written by Tom Flynn; Disney+
True Detective, Written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch, Nic Pizzolatto; HBO
ADAPTED LONG FORM
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Written by Vince Gilligan; Netflix
Fosse/Verdon, Written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson, Based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson; FX Networks
The Loudest Voice, Written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman, Jennifer Stahl, Based on the Book The Loudest Voice in the Room and the New York Magazine Articles by Gabriel Sherman; Showtime
Unbelievable, Written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur, Ayelet Waldman, Based on the Pro Publica & The Marshall Project article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and This American Life radio episode “Anatomy of Doubt;” Netflix
ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
After Forever, Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas; Prime Video
Special, Written by Ryan O’Connell; Netflix
ANIMATION
“Bed, Bob & Beyond” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Kelvin Yu; Fox
“The Gene Mile” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Steven Davis; Fox
“Go Big or Go Homer” (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink; Fox
“A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Elijah Aron; Netflix
“Livin’ La Pura Vida” (The Simpsons), Written by Brian Kelley; Fox
“Thanksgiving of Horror” (The Simpsons), Written by Dan Vebber; Fox
EPISODIC DRAMA
“407 Proxy Authentication Required” (Mr. Robot), Written by Sam Esmail; USA Network
“A Good Man is Hard to Find” (Ray Donovan), Written by Joshua Marston; Showtime
“Mirror Mirror” (The OA), Written by Dominic Orlando &Claire Kiechel;Netflix
“Moondust” (The Crown), Written by Peter Morgan;Netflix
“Our Little Island Girl” (This Is Us), Written by Eboni Freeman; NBC
“Tern Haven” (Succession), Written by Will Tracy; HBO
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Here’s Where We Get Off” (Orange Is the New Black), Written by Jenji Kohan; Netflix
“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino; Prime Video
“Nice Knowing You” (Living With Yourself), Written by Timothy Greenberg; Netflix
“Pilot” (Dead to Me), Written by Liz Feldman; Netflix
“The Stinker Thinker” (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Written by Robert F. Funke & Matt Lutsky; Showtime
“Veep” (Veep), Written by David Mandel; HBO
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Michael Gordon, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Stephen Kutner, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Head Writer: Melinda Taub Writing Supervised by: Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg Writers: Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material by: Allison Silverman; TBS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,Senior Writers: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner Writers: Tim Carvell, Daniel O'Brian, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Supervising Writers: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss, Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit; NBC Universal
The Late Late Show with James Corden, Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, Olivia Harewood, David Javerbaum, Ian Karmel, John Kennedy, Kayleigh Lamb, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, Ben Winston; CBS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi Writers: Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux; CBS
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
Desi Lydic: Abroad, Written by Devin Delliquanti, Lauren Sarver Means; Comedy Central
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2, Head Writer Melinda Taub, Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg, Writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material byAllison Silverman; TBS
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019, Head Writers Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, Writers Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, John Kennedy, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin D. Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, Ben Winston; CBS
Ramy Youssef: Feelings, Written by Ramy Youssef; HBO
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home with Amy Sedaris,Writers: Cole Escola, Amy Sedaris, Allison Silverman; truTV
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix
Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette Supervising Writers: Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz Writers: James Anderson, Neal Brennan, Andrew Briedis, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Emma Clark, Andrew Dismukes, Alison Gates, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Rob Klein, Michael Koman, Dan Licata, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Simon Rich, Josh Patten, Jasmin Pierce, Katie Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Robert Smigel, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang;NBC Universal
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?, Head Writer Bret Calvert, Writers Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo; Nickelodeon
Hollywood Game Night, Head Writers Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor, Writers Michael Agbabian, Marshall Davis, Allie Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith; NBC
Jeopardy!,Writers Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse;ABC
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Head Writer Stephen Melcher, Writers Kyle Beakley, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, Ann Slichter; Disney/ABC Syndication
DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives, Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Betsy Snyder, Katie Schock; NBC Universal
General Hospital, Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten Associate Head Writers: Anna T. Cascio, Dan O’Connor Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles; ABC
The Young and the Restless,Writers: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS
CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS
“It’s Just… Weird” (Alexa & Katie), Written by Romi Barta; Netflix
“Remember Black Elvis?” (Family Reunion), Written by Howard Jordan, Jr.; Netflix
“Remember How This All Started?” (Family Reunion), Written by Meg DeLoatch; Netflix
“Stupid Binder” (Alexa & Katie), Written by Nancy Cohen; Netflix
“Time to Make... My Move" (Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach; Netflix
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS
“Coal's Deadly Dust” (Frontline), Written by Elaine McMillion Sheldon; PBS
“The Mueller Investigation” (Frontline),Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS
“Trump's Trade War” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young; PBS
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
“Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky” (American Experience), Written by Robert Stone; PBS
“Right To Fail” (Frontline), Written by Tom Jennings; PBS
“Supreme Revenge” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS
NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
“Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton” (Special Edition of the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell), Written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, Bob Meyer; CBS News
NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“Atlanta, EP. 3” (A King’s Place), Written by Jessica Moulite; TheRoot.com
“Fly Like An Eagle” (60 Minutes), Written by Katie KerbstatJacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News
“’Tis the Season: Here’s How Jesus Became So Widely Accepted as White,” Written by Joon Chung, Felice León, Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com
“Toxic Water Crisis Still This Haunts New York Town”, Written by Lena Jackson; HuffPost.com
DIGITAL NEWS
“A Gridiron of Their Own,” Written by Kelsey McKinney; Deadspin.com
“Stories About My Brother,” Written by Prachi Gupta, Jezebel.com
RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
“CBS News on the Hour with Norah O'Donnell - El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio - Communities in Mourning,” Written by James Hutton; CBS News Radio
“Hail and Farewell: Remembering Some Headline Makers,” Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
“World News This Week, August 9, 2019,” Written by Stephanie Pawlowskiand Jim Ryan; ABC NewsRadio
“World News This Week, September 13, 2019,” Written by Joan B. Harris; ABC News Radio
RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“The Enduring Legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis,” Written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
“Woodstock: Back to the Garden,” Written by Gail Lee, CBS News Radio
ON AIR PROMOTION
“CBS Promos”, Written by Molly Neylan; CBS
“Star. Kill. Evil. FBI.,” Written by Ralph Buado; CBS
“Star Trek: Picard” and “All Rise Promos,” Written by Jessica Katzenstein; CBS