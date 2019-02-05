From 'Amazing Grace' to 'Voyagers': 24 Titles That Could Heat Up a Lackluster Berlin Market

Berlin's 2018 European Film Market was the hottest in ages, with a slew of big and buzzy titles — Roland Emmerich's period epic Maya Lord, Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali's Green Book, the Julianne Moore-Michelle Williams starrer After the Wedding, Julia Roberts' Ben Is Back, the genre spoof Kung Fury with Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger — getting snatched up in pricey deals.

Berlin 2019 could be ice cold by comparison. The recent box office drop in Germany and Italy may hamper big EFM deals, and most sellers expect the new streaming companies entering the market — Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal among them — to take a methodical (read: slow) approach to film acquisitions, at least on the international side. In place of big deals and big films, the business in Berlin this year could be more specialized, whether in the form of awards-bait art house projects, theatrical documentaries or high-concept horror films.

"The fact is there are only a handful of big projects coming to market every year," says Alex Walton of Endeavor Content, whose Berlin slate includes the Aretha Franklin doc Amazing Grace. "People are gambling more on lower-budget, sub-$10 million films, where they see a better chance of an upside."

Endeavor's Aretha Franklin doc is among 24 titles that look like the safest bets for budget-conscious Berlin buyers.