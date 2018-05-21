The 25 Best Drama Schools for an Acting Degree, Ranked

There are a lot of new deans and directors on drama school campuses this year (including one with a role in Ocean's 8). As a new generation of instructors takes over MFA programs across the country, new courses are also being introduced to train the next generation of actors in innovative ways (one university recently brought in Anna Faris to teach podcasting; another added a class where students act opposite an artificial intelligence machine).

To keep tabs on the latest dramas at the best programs, THR has again consulted with academics, industry professionals, alumni and other experts for its ranking of the top 25 schools that take acting to a higher degree.