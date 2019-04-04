Is That LAX? Nope, It's an Ikea in Burbank: 25 Top Physical Production Execs Reveal Feats of Movie Magic

These two-dozen-plus executives know a thing or two about movie magic. Hollywood's highest-ranking physical production pros, tasked with translating scripts to the screen, are highlighted by THR for their prowess and wide-ranging portfolios. And on April 4, they will be honored (together with others in the field) at a brunch that's one of the highlights of AFCI Week — the second annual confab hosted by the Association of Film Commissioners International, a group of 300 film commissioners on six continents. At the Physical Production Power Brunch, THR editorial director Matthew Belloni will moderate a panel with five of these pros, who will share some of their hairiest (and happiest) on-set adventures, a few of which they outlined here ahead of their honor.