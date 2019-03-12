The 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood 2019

WHY THEY MATTER In a word: Gaga. The Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner garnered 34,000 retweets and 3.2 million Instagram "likes" for her Oscar look. During the A Star Is Born run, her stylist duo focused on timeless Hollywood glamour with an edge (icy blue hair, leather glove accents). Eerebout says the trickiest part was "finding the middle ground: We wanted to deliver looks that were true to her — the element of surprise — and capture movie star magic." Some of that magic included landing Tiffany & Co.'s 128.54-carat yellow diamond, which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn, to top off a Breakfast at Tiffany's-inspired black Alexander McQueen Oscar gown. Says Amador: "We received submissions from multiple incredible designers, but Lady Gaga gravitated toward the McQueen, wanting something black and timeless. She also wore different designers to each awards show who have been supportive of her through the years." That included changing into another black ball gown by Brandon Maxwell, the stylist turned designer who previously styled Gaga and counted Eerebout and Amador as assistants, for her live "Shallow" performance with Bradley Cooper that 29.6 million Oscar viewers tuned in to watch.

TOP LOOK Gaga kicked off awards season in a dramatic pink feathered Valentino Haute Couture gown at the Venice Film Festival. "She is one of a kind," says Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli (he called her look "just magic" on Instagram): "She doesn't simply wear the dress, she interprets it in her own way." Adds Amador: "It was the first premiere, so all the elements — the grandeur of Venice, the thunderstorm, the introduction of Lady Gaga and this campaign — were cinematic." What's next for Gaga's glam team? "We are excited for the Met Gala," says Eerebout. "Lady Gaga is one of the co-chairs and [Camp: Notes on Fashion] is such a fun theme."