When the Making of a Documentary Is as "Insane as the Movie Itself"

Of the many spinoffs and imitations that Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show has spawned, maybe none has been as fascinating as Al-Bernameg, Egyptian for “The Show.” Sara Taksler’s Tickling Giants documents the rise and fall of this daring political satire program, which Bassem Youssef, a 37-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon, started in the laundry room of his Cairo apartment in 2011.

The charismatic Youssef became one of Egypt’s most famous faces with a lovingly spot-on imitation of Stewart. The Show became a sensation, moving from YouTube to national TV before government authorities, unhappy with the mockery, forced it off the air in 2014.

Taksler, a producer on The Daily Show since 2005, met Youssef when he was a Stewart guest in 2012 and proposed documenting his show. “We never could have imagined how much was going to happen when he said yes,” she says. “I thought, ‘I’ll follow him for two months to see what it’s like to make a comedy show in a place where free speech is not necessarily acceptable.’ I had no clue.” They ended up shooting through 2014.

The documentary opens with Youssef’s decision to switch from medicine to comedy as a way to make a difference, then covers two violent regime changes in Egypt. The Show cracks jokes all along the way. It gets dropped by one skittish TV network, then picked up by another before Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s regime finally succeeds in killing it off.

“I didn’t discuss the movie at all publicly when we were filming,” says Taksler. “One of my crewmembers was beaten up for his footage.” Amid threats and fears for his family’s safety, Youssef never dilutes the jokes. Once, Stewart is flown in as a secret guest and escorted onto the set with a black bag over his head. “Satire gets you into trouble,” Youssef says, to which Stewart replies: “It doesn’t get me into the kind of trouble it gets you into.”