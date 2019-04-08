3 New Jewelry Trends to Wear to Coachella
Tooth gems, nameplate jewelry and luxe cannabis-inspired designs top the list.
Coachella jewelry is all about the bold bling this year.
Take a cue from Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Beyonce and take monograms up a notch by rocking a new take on the nameplate in the form of a necklace or earrings. The reigning Beychella superstar recently wore bespoke hoops from Messika, a label that Gigi Hadid has also collaborated with.
Others in Hollywood are customizing their front teeth with tiny jewelry — permanent stickers made with diamonds and 24-karat gold that can resemble emojis or designer logos.
And with the legalization of marijuana, Coachella attendees may choose to wear a little weed homage with high-end jewelry featuring cannabis motifs, created by brands worn by Lucy Hale, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Olivia Munn and more.
These are the three new jewelry trends we expect to see at Coachella 2019.
-
Tooth Gems
Model Adwoa Aboah and actress Bella Thorne are among those to embrace the teeth jewelry trend (no, they're not grills). Aboah got a gold Chanel logo added to her front tooth, and, at Sundance in January, L.A. brand GBY Beauty offered the Swarovski Tooth Gems for guests to bedazzle their pearly whites at the Fly Lounge. With locations in West Hollywood and Silver Lake, the boutique offers the temporary gems starting at $75. Diamonds and 24-karat gold are also available, from $150.
-
Nameplate Jewelry
It's a new monogram. The biggest thing in bling is nameplate necklaces and earrings — newlywed Hailey Bieber made the statement last month when she started donning a bedazzling "Bieber" necklace, spelled out in Barbie font. Jennifer Lopez recently wore gold hoops bearing her first name as well as a gemstone nameplate necklace. While Carrie Bradshaw made the nameplate necklace a fashion fad after donning one on Sex and the City, it was Beyonce (last year's Coachella queen) who brought it back when she sported Messika nameplate diamond hoop earrings in July. An enduring fashion statement, name plating morphs into new incarnations. (Maybe Coachella goers should add their phone numbers?).
-
Cannabis Bijoux
This year, following the legalization of marijuana in California in 2018, plenty of designers are experimenting with cannabis couture, and (further evidence that everyone is getting in the game) the creator of Jelly Belly just launched CBD jelly beans in 38 flavors.
Haute jewelry is an easy way to wink at the trend. With more high-quality selections, festival attendees can get creative. There is Bulgari's "Happy Leaves" weed necklace (as worn by Bella Hadid) and Jacquie Aiche's cannabis jewelry and accessories that have been donned by stars including Vanessa Hudgens.
Established, a label worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Katy Perry sells a cannabis bracelet in 14-karat gold ($735) and diamond stud earrings in 18-karat gold ($2,450). Meanwhile, a jeweler sported by Madonna and Jennifer Aniston, called Sorellina, is offering a cannabis-motif signet ring in 18-karat gold set with white onyx, diamonds and tsavorite ($2,750).