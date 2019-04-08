3 New Jewelry Trends to Wear to Coachella

Coachella jewelry is all about the bold bling this year.

Take a cue from Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Beyonce and take monograms up a notch by rocking a new take on the nameplate in the form of a necklace or earrings. The reigning Beychella superstar recently wore bespoke hoops from Messika, a label that Gigi Hadid has also collaborated with.

Others in Hollywood are customizing their front teeth with tiny jewelry — permanent stickers made with diamonds and 24-karat gold that can resemble emojis or designer logos.

And with the legalization of marijuana, Coachella attendees may choose to wear a little weed homage with high-end jewelry featuring cannabis motifs, created by brands worn by Lucy Hale, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Olivia Munn and more.

These are the three new jewelry trends we expect to see at Coachella 2019.