The 35 Most Powerful People in Media 2018

WHY THEY MATTER Along with breaking stories about Russian electoral meddling, Trump's business conflicts and much more, the Baquet-led paper withstood threats from Harvey Weinstein to publish a transformative piece of journalism from Kantor and Twohey, both 42, about decades of sexual harassment by the mogul. "I had no idea we were starting a movement that would reverberate," says Baquet, 61. "No idea that it would stir up so many other cases. No idea that it would change the national conversation." As for the bottom line, it's looking up: According to regulatory filings, the Times' revenue rose 7.7 percent in 2017 to $1.675 billion, thanks to 2.6 million digital-only subscriptions (up 40 percent from 2016).

THE LUNCH TOPIC I CAN'T AVOID

KANTOR "Weinstein and #MeToo. People want to tell me and Megan their version. Sometimes not for reporting — sometimes for advice or absolution, which we can't really give."

THE EX-TRUMP STAFFER I MOST WANT TO INTERVIEW

BAQUET "James Mattis, if he's around when this is published. Actually, more so if he isn't."

TWOHEY Rex Tillerson.

MY GO-TO PODCAST

KANTOR "Have you heard the one in which Esther Perel actually does marital therapy, with all the intense sex stuff, and broadcasts the sessions?"

LAST THING BEFORE BED, I …

BAQUET "Read fiction."

KANTOR "Bath, book."

TWOHEY "Read a book, if only for two minutes."

HOW MY COMMUTE HAS CHANGED IN THE PAST YEAR

BAQUET "It hasn't really changed."

KANTOR "I've been working so hard that I often resort to balancing my laptop on my knees on the train, which is not ideal."

TWOHEY "Jodi and I just went on book leave. Instead of commuting 45 minutes by subway from Park Slope to Midtown Manhattan, I now stroll over to a shared work space in Brooklyn."

MY WORST-EVER SUBWAY STORY

BAQUET "Having someone start a conversation with me about a book I was reading and finding out later it was to distract me so my pocket could be picked."

KANTOR "The daily indignation is so constant that it's hard to think of just one episode. Missed meetings because of signal problems? Yes. Getting stuck under the East River while trying to get home to my kids? Sure."

TRUMP TAKE

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

(Dowd resigned from Trump's legal team March 22.)