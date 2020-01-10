Noah Baumbach's Lawyer to Fred Rogers' Widow: 4 of Award Season's Surprise Cameos

Phillips wrote and directed the character study drawn from the iconic DC Comics villain, but he also pursues a little stand-up himself in Joker as the comic who precedes Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) at a comedy club. Phillips, who has appeared in his other films, including The Hangover series, isn't seen, but he's heard telling a joke. Justin Theroux also pops up near the end of the drama as Ethan Chase, a celebrity guest on Live! With Murray Franklin whom Fleck studies and imitates while prepping for his moment on the talk show.

