From 'Handmaid's Tale' to 'Altered Carbon': 4 Cinematographers on Shooting "Epic and Intimate" Scenes

Sci-fi series Altered Carbon, set in 2384, "had to cinematically immerse the viewer," says cinematographer Neville Kidd, a 2014 Emmy winner for BBC and PBS series Sherlock. He used the Arri Alexa65 to produce a large-format world, "ensuring the viewer could have an epic visual experience of the future," he says.

For the show, which is set in a world where memories can be stored in a disk-shaped device on the back of a person's neck, a strong color palette was used to form a future that Kidd calls "both strange but also recognizable." He adds: "This duality was also seen in the way we used light to define the two opposing worlds of the story, the haves and the have-nots."

Says Kidd: "Camera choice, lighting design and composition within the frame were all carefully considered to highlight the opposing forces in the story: the epic and the intimate, the rich and the poor, life and death."