4 Hollywood Tailors If You Need to Whip Up a Dress Fast

COUTURE CRED

Michelle Obama’s fashion-icon status owes a little to Rilling (whose atelier is often commissioned by VIP clients for gowns, pj’s and Halloween costumes). She’s made adjustments to everything from J. Crew skirts to the headline-grabbing yellow Balenciaga number the former first lady wore during her recent book tour.

Since 2010, “We’ve worked on almost every look in some capacity,” says Rilling, who has also done tailoring for Vogue since 2007.

RED CARPET RESCUE

Rilling and a few members of her nine-person team host a pop-up atelier in WeHo to handle scheduled fittings and last-minute fixes for the Oscars. A late wardrobe switch meant she began heavy reconstruction on the dress Brie Larson wore to the 2017 Vanity Fair party just as the star left for the Dolby Theatre. A few hours later, Larson returned to her hotel for her perfectly fitted gown.

