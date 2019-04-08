4 Hot Beauty Trends for Coachella 2019
Go boho with flower hair barrettes, crystal manicures, rainbow-bright mascara and holographic lips.
Shimmer is here to stay, but instead of messy glitter hairspray and body glitter, Hollywood-loved makeup artists and brands are finding new beauty trends to capture the sparkly boho vibes of Coachella 2019.
This year, expect attendees to go for glossy lips inspired in part by Rihanna's Fenty brand, as holographic and shimmery lip glosses remain in demand. Others will spruce up the ever-popular Coachella braids with real flowers and flower clips, which are easier to remove than pieces of glitter sprayed at the roots.
Though, if you want glitter without the mess, Ariana Grande's makeup guru Ash K Holm suggests Lemonhead Spacepaste, a gel-based glitter for the face, hair and body: "For a quick and easy festival look, Spacepaste highlights your face and eyes by easily patting it on with fingertips or a makeup brush."
On the eyes, take a cue from red carpet trends this year and go for full color. Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Gemma Chan and Laura Harrier were among the actresses to embrace pink eyeshadow this awards season. Mascaras and smokey eyeliners in reds, blues, greens and purples will pop on the festival grounds.
Here's everything to know about the four hot beauty trends to watch for at Coachella 2019.
-
Flower Barrettes
It's the new flower crown. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka got in on a festival vibe early with daisy clips in her loose Dutch braids, a look created by hairstylist Ashley Streicher, who also works with Mandy Moore. She used the Trophy Shine & Texture Spray ($32) from her new curated line with Fred Segal and R+Co to add texture to the braided look without weighing it down.
"She's young enough that she can pull it off," Streicher tells THR. "The barrettes I think were vintage; they're hers. We got them out of one of her drawers." Sreicher also glued on dried flowers with nail glue for added color. "The dried flowers you can order on Amazon. They're real colored dried flowers. They usually use them for nail art, but they're big enough that you can put them on instead of messy glitter." Plus, for the first time, guests can ship products from Amazon to a locker inside the festival grounds, for all last-minute beauty needs.
Streicher adds of her collaboration with Shipka: "She actually has a very fashion-forward mindset. I take cues from her. She's one of my only clients that tells me what to do. I feel like she always has a really good direction."
Hairstylist Wes Sharpton (clients include Behati Prinsloo and Lauren Hutton) agrees that barrettes will be a top hair trend at Coachella this year because, like braids, they get the hair out of the face. "Barrettes are having a huge comeback. They add visual interest and they also require a lot less styling and maintenance from anyone going to Coachella. Anything from little kid barrettes a la Drew Barrymore ('90s style) to Solange to fabulous vintage finds, the more the merrier," he says, suggesting metal barrettes in particular.
-
Holographic Lips
Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o and Ruby Rose are among those to rock the metallic lip look. Rihanna's makeup gal Priscilla Ono tells THR that attendees will definitely see "a lot of bright glossy lips."
Dose of Colors beauty founder Anna Petrosian tells THR that the shimmery lip look is in right now. "Everybody likes to sparkle. Even on the lips, something more glossy, shimmery, very glam. Nothing too crazy, but I feel like people right now like the natural look with a little bam, whether it's glitter or lipgloss or a highlighter," Petrosian says (her brand just launched a Minnie Mouse-themed makeup collab with Disney).
Makeup artist Patrick Ta is planning to give his clients Shay Mitchell and Gigi Hadid some luster with his newly-released lip shine ($22). "I think Coachella is all about having fun, and I just love people when they go full out with their outfits. It's their one time a year to dress up and live their lives," Ta tells THR. "They want to just look fresh and glowy."
Add some shimmer in the form of holographic lips by using iridescent or glittery glosses from Becca's glow lip gloss ($25), Huda Beauty's lip strobe ($18), Milk Makeup's holographic gloss ($24), Bite Beauty's prismatic pearl gloss in gold ($22), MAC Cosmetic's galaxy lipglass ($17.50) or Fenty's cosmic gloss ($19).
-
Colorful Eyes
Coachella is all about vibrant color and, when it comes to beauty, the eyes have it.
"This festival season is all about bright, bold punches of color on the face, eyes or lips! Hues of neons are all the craze. Expect to see colored eyeliner trends in shades such as neon green, pink and orange," Ariana Grande's makeup artist Ash K Holm tells THR.
Ono agrees: "You're going to see pops of neon on the eyes for sure."
On the red carpet last awards season, colorful eyeshadow was everywhere. At the Golden Globes, Lili Reinhart had red smokey eyes and Camilla Belle went for an emerald smokey look. Pink eyeshadow in particular was a standout this year: Emily Blunt and Laura Harrier sported the look at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Katy Perry rocked it at the Grammys.For bright mascara, opt for Shiseido's new ControlledChaos MascaraInk ($25), that drew Hollywood makeup artist Patrick Ta and actresses Cara Santana and Rowan Blanchard to its official launch party in L.A. last month. In Black Pulse, Sapphire Spark, Violet Vibe and Emerald Energy, the mascara is smudge-resistant for 24 hours of desert partying. Marc Jacob's O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara comes in ruby and violet ($26) while Dior offers the Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume in blue, purple, coral and pink ($30).
-
Crystal Manicures
Spiritual and stylish. No need to bring the crystal collection to the desert when attendees can have crystals embedded into their Coachella manicures.
Get the look at Mazz Hanna's pop-up at The Ace Hotel’s Feel Good Spa on April 13 in Palm Springs. The nail artist to Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts will offer the 30 minute crystal manicure for $50 (choose from smoky quartz, amethyst, rose quartz, citrine, clear quartz, fluorite and more). Also on hand: Hanna's smoky quartz infusion CBD foot spray ($55) and rose quartz infusion CBD lip balm ($15).