4 Hot Beauty Trends for Coachella 2019

Shimmer is here to stay, but instead of messy glitter hairspray and body glitter, Hollywood-loved makeup artists and brands are finding new beauty trends to capture the sparkly boho vibes of Coachella 2019.

This year, expect attendees to go for glossy lips inspired in part by Rihanna's Fenty brand, as holographic and shimmery lip glosses remain in demand. Others will spruce up the ever-popular Coachella braids with real flowers and flower clips, which are easier to remove than pieces of glitter sprayed at the roots.

Though, if you want glitter without the mess, Ariana Grande's makeup guru Ash K Holm suggests Lemonhead Spacepaste, a gel-based glitter for the face, hair and body: "For a quick and easy festival look, Spacepaste highlights your face and eyes by easily patting it on with fingertips or a makeup brush."

On the eyes, take a cue from red carpet trends this year and go for full color. Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Gemma Chan and Laura Harrier were among the actresses to embrace pink eyeshadow this awards season. Mascaras and smokey eyeliners in reds, blues, greens and purples will pop on the festival grounds.

Here's everything to know about the four hot beauty trends to watch for at Coachella 2019.