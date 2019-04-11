4 L.A.-Linked Hotspots at New York's Hudson Yards

Hershberger, who has coiffed the locks of luminaries including Julia Roberts, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise, Christy Turlington, Meg Ryan and Mr. Shampoo himself, Warren Beatty, has the only full salon in Hudson Yards, a sleek silver-and-white space designed by Lafayette Compton and enlivened with works from Hershberger's personal collection of photos by Helmut Newton and Roberto Dutesco.

