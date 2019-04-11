4 L.A.-Linked Hotspots at New York's Hudson Yards
The Big Apple's newest neighborhood offers a slew of choices, from 'Iron Chef' judge Anya Fernald's eatery to Sally Hershberger's sleek salon.
New York’s new $25 million, 28-acre mini-city, Hudson Yards, has met with a mix of awed enthusiasm for its stunning ambition and its one-percenter vibe and lack of Gotham grit. Culinary star Thomas Keller, whose TAK Room is one of the development’s biggest draws, thinks New Yorkers will come around to the development’s “immense vision and achievement.” Among Hudson Yards’ high-profile new restaurant and retail options are several with strong ties to SoCal and to the entertainment industry. Here’s where to get a little taste of Hollywood at Hudson Yards.
-
Belcampo
Iron Chef judge Anya Fernald's farm at the base of Mount Shasta raises, slaughters and directly delivers its grass-fed meats, controlling the entire supply chain. At Hudson Yards' Belcampo, her first eatery outside California (she has three in L.A., where Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan), a meat display case — from which you can select your steak — divides the room. To the right is bone broth on tap and a retail section, to the left a full-service restaurant. Among the highlights: beef tartare ($15), dry-aged burger with raclette ($28) and a spiced lamb shwarma bowl ($17).
-
Frankie Colab
First there was an appointment-only outlet in downtown L.A.'s Arts District, then a pop-up in NYC's Little Italy, but now the shop dedicated to independent artists and designers has found a forever home. Along with art objects and fashion by lines like Lone Star (founded by Matty Bickman, 18), you'll catch DJs, acoustic sessions and poetry readings. "We believe Hudson Yards is the new epicenter of New York," says co-owner Charlie Chung. "This retail environment is about engagement and experience."
-
Mercado Little Spain
Oscar presenter José Andrés — whose Bazaar at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills has lured diners including Aaron Paul and Nick and Joe Jonas — has teamed with molecular gastronomy legend Ferran Adria and brother Albert to open an Eataly-style complex with a market and three restaurants. Mar is dedicated to seafood, much of it imported from Spain; Lena is focused on meats and paella; and Spanish Diner serves all day and screens Spanish futbol. The complex will also have 15 kiosks selling gifts and foods including tapas, Catalan flatbreads, cured meats and coffee.
-
Sally Hershberger
Hershberger, who has coiffed the locks of luminaries including Julia Roberts, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise, Christy Turlington, Meg Ryan and Mr. Shampoo himself, Warren Beatty, has the only full salon in Hudson Yards, a sleek silver-and-white space designed by Lafayette Compton and enlivened with works from Hershberger's personal collection of photos by Helmut Newton and Roberto Dutesco.
