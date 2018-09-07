4 New Toronto Eateries Not to Miss While at the Fest
From Soufi's to Aloette, these are the hot restaurants within Uber range of TIFF's Bell Lightbox.
Aloette
163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444
This bistro has opened two floors below the popular Alo for drop-in dining. Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, already have eaten in the no-reservations diner, where seared scallops ($30), lamb sirloin ($30) and veal sweetbreads ($20) are among the favorites.
BlueBlood Steakhouse
1 Austin Terrace, 416-353-4647
Chef Meagan Andrews has taken over a wing of Casa Loma, a 98-room Gothic mansion, and offers red meat for every appetite. Try an 8-ounce barrel-cut filet from Wheeler County, Nebraska ($65), or go big with a 40-ounce Alberta porterhouse ($200).
Kiin
326 Adelaide St. W, 647-490-5040
Take a stroll round the corner from TIFF Central to where chef and co-owner Nuit Regular opened Kiin on Adelaide Street to showcase Royal Thai cuisine. Her favorites are chor lada (dumplings; $12) and mieng pla, sea salt-crusted whole sea bream ($36).
Soufi's
676 Queen St. W, 647-350-7737
Because it's Trudeau's Canada, try Soufi's, the city's first Syrian restaurant run by a newly immigrated family. Their specialty: manaeesh ($6), oven flatbreads topped with meat and vegetarian options.
