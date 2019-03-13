Who's Behind Red Carpet Looks for Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Awkwafina: 4 Rising Hollywood Stylists to Watch

It was a big year for rising talents like Awkwafina — who starred in rom-com hit Crazy Rich Asians — and Pose's Billy Porter, nominated for a best actor in a drama series Golden Globe before becoming ambassador of New York Fashion Week in February. Behind such fresh faces were this year's four rising Hollywood stylists: Avo Yermagyan, Chloe Hartstein, Danielle Nachmani and Sam Ratelle.

Hartstein caught her big break this awards season by dressing two Oscar nominees, Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy, who both sported caped pantsuits to the 2019 awards show. Close chose a 42-pound ensemble by Carolina Herrera with 4 million gold beads, while McCarthy sported a custom white Brandon Maxwell suit. "Melissa’s look just seemed so badass, cool and strong. She loved the idea of wearing pants and not a dress," Hartstein said.

From Danielle Nachmani dressing Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman) in Louis Vuitton this season to Sam Ratelle styling Porter's gender-fluid Christian Siriano tuxedo gown at the Oscars, these are the four rising stylists who had breakout years in Hollywood.