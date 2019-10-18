Here Come the Electric Hypercars: 4 Sustainable Vehicles Rolling Out in 2020
Collectors can have their dream wheels and be environmentally friendly, too, with the Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista, Drako Motors GTE and Rimac C Two.
The last decade has seen the rise in astronomically priced hypercars. From the $5.7 million Bugatti Divo to the $2.5 million Aston Martin Valkyrie, these multimillion-dollar collectors' items have sold out rapidly, usually before they are even produced.
Now comes the next wave of hypercars — and this time, they are all-electric. Lotus, Automobili Pininfarina, Drako Motors and Rimac are all rolling out sustainable supercars, to the delight (and clearer eco-consciences) of mega-collectors.
Drako GTE
The newest member of the EV hypercar club comes from Drako Motors, a small boutique manufacturer based in Silicon Valley. Drako’s approach is slightly different from others in the marketplace. While most hypercars are two-seater sports cars, the Drako GTE is a four-door, four-seater sedan. Powered by four electric motors, the GTE makes 1,200 horsepower and an astounding 6,500 pound-feet of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph and support for 150kW fast charging. If you’re the type of person who wants to track an EV, Drako has you covered with an optional track pack that includes a track-optimized battery, Öhlins four-way adjustable track suspension, and two sets of wheels and tires.
Reservations are currently being accepted at a Drako dealerships with a $300,000 deposit, fully refundable until vehicle configuration, and deliveries are expected to start in 2020. From $1,250,000
Lotus Evija
Lotus, the British automaker known for small, lightweight sports cars, has recently swung the pendulum in the other direction with a heavyweight electric offering: the Evija (pronounced “Ev-eye-ah”), which represents a massive departure from founder and engineer Colin Chapman’s famous mantra of, “Simplify, then add lightness.”
The Evija is said to produce 1,972 horsepower and 1,253 pound-feet of torque, courtesy of four motors — one at each wheel — that work in tandem with each other. A 0-to-60 mph sprint can be accomplished in less than 3 seconds, with a top speed of 186 mph in less than 9 seconds.
The range runs about 250 miles — though that will drop off dramatically as soon as you start testing the performance claims. If you have a 350kW charger, the Evija reportedly can fully charge from empty in 18 minutes.
“We’ve seen a lot of American clients that wanted to buy this all-electric hypercar,” says Lotus CEO Phil Popham. “We’re embracing the trend toward electric, and [this] is showcasing our technology capabilities. Our brand is all about the driving experience, the dynamic, the performance."
Limited production of 130, out in 2020 at Lotus dealerships. From $2,200,000
Pininfarina Battista
Pininfarina, the Italian house responsible for the design of some of the most elegant cars ever made, including the Ferrari 250GT and Ferrari Testarossa, has recently set its sights on the EV hypercar market. Unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the Battista is the brand’s first car, and is already the most powerful car to ever come out of Italy, EV or otherwise. Four electric motors, one at each wheel, are linked to a 120kWh battery and make 1,900 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. As a result, Pininfarina claims the Battista can swoop from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds and hit 186 mph in less than 12 seconds, with a top speed of over 215 mph — reportedly accelerating faster than a Formula 1 car.
The Battista also boasts a range of 310 miles per full charge (hard accelerations will diminish that number quickly). With a maximum production of 150 in total, "the quota of 50 Battista cars allocated to the North American market have already been reserved via the six luxury car dealerships approved by Automobili Pininfarina,” says spokesperson Fiona Naylor.
From $2,500,000 (sold out)
Rimac C Two
The Zagreb, Croatia-based manufacturer’s second EV supercar (with butterfly doors) sold out within three weeks, and with good reason. Incredibly fast, the car is powered by 1,914 horsepower, and can go 0 to 60 mph in an incredible 1.85 seconds, go 0 to 186 mph in 11.8 seconds and top out at 258 mph.
In fact, the Rimac C Two might be the fastest electric car ever made. Its electric-car engineering outmatches any other current offering in the industry: The brand has EV-focused technical partnerships with the likes of like Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Pininfarina and Jaguar.
Porsche took a 15.5 percent stake in the company this year, and Hyundai and Kia recently invested close to $90 million.
Limited production of 150 out in 2020 at Rimac dealerships. From $1,980,000 (sold out)
