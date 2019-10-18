Here Come the Electric Hypercars: 4 Sustainable Vehicles Rolling Out in 2020

Lotus, the British automaker known for small, lightweight sports cars, has recently swung the pendulum in the other direction with a heavyweight electric offering: the Evija (pronounced “Ev-eye-ah”), which represents a massive departure from founder and engineer Colin Chapman’s famous mantra of, “Simplify, then add lightness.”

The Evija is said to produce 1,972 horsepower and 1,253 pound-feet of torque, courtesy of four motors — one at each wheel — that work in tandem with each other. A 0-to-60 mph sprint can be accomplished in less than 3 seconds, with a top speed of 186 mph in less than 9 seconds.

The range runs about 250 miles — though that will drop off dramatically as soon as you start testing the performance claims. If you have a 350kW charger, the Evija reportedly can fully charge from empty in 18 minutes.

“We’ve seen a lot of American clients that wanted to buy this all-electric hypercar,” says Lotus CEO Phil Popham. “We’re embracing the trend toward electric, and [this] is showcasing our technology capabilities. Our brand is all about the driving experience, the dynamic, the performance."

Limited production of 130, out in 2020 at Lotus dealerships. From $2,200,000