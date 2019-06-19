The 40 Most Powerful People in Comedy 2019

CATEGORY The Breakouts

It was one year ago — June 19, 2018 — that the Australian performer's special Nanette premiered on Netflix and propelled her to worldwide acclaim. Ironically, the routine was framed as Gadsby's farewell to a decade-plus career in comedy, as she tackles misogyny, homophobia (including the internalized variety) and mental illness in a 70-minute set that evolves from stand-up routine to TED Talk to confessional to fiery sermon to self-emancipation declaration. Amid sparking an international debate about anti-comedy, Gadsby, 41, continues to perform. In March, she embarked on a world tour for her follow-up routine, titled Douglas, which will air as a Netflix special in 2020.

I WISH THEY'D RETIRE THE BIT ABOUT ... "Prostate exams being uncomfortable and awkward, because they sound like fun times compared to state-regulated abortion bans."

THE BLUEST I'VE EVER GONE IS ... "When holding my breath listening to men tell rape jokes."

MY BEST AUDIENCE EVER ... "They all win. I've never had a bad gig. I am that good. And powerful. Obvs."

WHAT'S THE FUNNIEST ...

LETTER OF THE ALPHABET? "I'm more of a numbers man, myself."

WORD? "Oblong."

ANIMAL? "Echidnas."

AND WHY? "Because it's a monotreme. Christians wouldn't like how they conceive."

WRITE A ROAST JOKE ABOUT YOURSELF "I am so successful, I don't have to write my own roast jokes anymore. I've outsourced, and you can find them in the comment sections of my clips and Reddit threads about me. They're not particularly good or clever, but I'm too busy being successful."

IF I COULD INVITE THREE COMEDIANS — DEAD OR ALIVE — TO A DINNER PARTY, THEY WOULD BE ... "I have autism. Meeting three strangers at the same time and preparing a meal is not my idea of fun, nor is thinking about which dead person to invite."