The 40(ish) Most Powerful People in Comedy

CATEGORY The Legends

Apatow, 50, made his name with big-screen comedies like Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin and discovering young talent (James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel). But lately, he's focused on the small screen, producing the four-hour documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling and Crashing for HBO as well as Netflix projects like the series Love and his own special, The Return, in which Apatow did stand-up for the first time in 25 years.

"There is such an explosion of TV comedy that it's siphoning off good writers who used to write screenplays," he tells THR. "You never open up the trades and hear about a comedy sale. It's become a foregone conclusion that people think the market is disappearing for this."

My most memorable bombing experience... "When I first started doing stand-up comedy, I performed at UC Santa Barbara opening up for Marc 'Skippy' Price [he played Skippy Handelman on Family Ties] and was booed off the stage. I deserved it."

Brilliant piece of comedy that died too soon… "I wish they would bring back Lady Dynamite. I don't know if it was canceled or if Maria Bamford got tired of doing it. That was my favorite half-hour on television. I think she's the most innovative person in comedy. "

Favorite Simpsons character "I probably relate most to Bart Simpson. I wrote a spec Simpsons episode trying to break into comedy and wonderfully, they actually turned it into an episode a couple of years ago. It was one of the great circle experiences of my career. I probably was and still am at heart a precocious, annoying child."

Dream product endorsement "I've always felt like I've needed a more intimate relationship with the people who make Haagen-Dazs."