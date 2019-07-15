The Best Games of 2019 (So Far)

It's difficult to believe, but 2019 is already halfway through. The past few months in gaming have been a veritable blur, with potentially groundbreaking platforms coming later this year in the form of Google Stadia and a slew of exciting game releases scheduled throughout the fall. From Hideo Kojima's inscrutable Death Stranding to the first core Pokémon games to come to the Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword and Shield, the latter half of 2019 is set to be explosive for gamers of all stripes.

There’s so much to look forward to in the world of gaming that it may be easy to forget to reflect on what’s already out there. So, what better time to rewind a bit and take a look back at some of the first half of 2019’s greatest releases thus far?

It's been an explosive year already for games. There were some, of course, that only just missed out on being on this list as well. Some had a strong start but couldn't sustain by the finish (looking at you, The Outer Wilds), while others, though strong contenders, were weighed down by too many unsavory elements to truly warrant the title of "best of 2019 so far," including the epic-but-occasionally-stale Kingdom Hearts III. Thankfully, subtracting all the possible fillers that could have been included, we’re left with five absolutely solid games that have fought to earn their spot among the best of the best. Maybe, just maybe, you’ll still have some time to take these in before settling in for another super-packed series of months with an abundance of new games to share.

From a remake of a PlayStation classic to a sprightly, feature-rich DIY affair for the Nintendo Switch, here are video game critic Brittany Vincent's five best games from the first half of 2019.