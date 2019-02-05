5 Breakout Talents to Watch From the Berlin Film Festival

The 22-year-old social media superstar, model-of-the-moment and onetime Kanye protegee makes her feature debut as the titular teenager in Dutch director Sam de Jong's follow-up to his cult fave Prince. Woods plays a precocious teen living in a family shelter, struggling to keep her sisters together while pursuing her dream of becoming a dancer.

