5 Breakout Talents to Watch From the Berlin Film Festival
A Bollywood actress, a 13-year-old and a social media superstar are poised to break out at this year's edition of the German festival.
Sanya Malhotra
'Photograph'
The Indian actress, 26, has made a name for herself at home with starring roles in 2018's Bollywood hits Badhaai Ho and Pataakha. But her turn as a shy stranger called on to pose as the fake fiancee of a struggling street photographer in Photograph, from The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra, could be her chance to cross over internationally.
Jonas Dassler
'The Golden Glove'
His performance as a dissident East German schoolboy in Lars Kraume's The Silent Revolution caught the attention of the local industry in 2018. Dassler's turn as the decrepit Hamburg serial killer Fritz Honka in The Golden Glove — from In the Fade director Fatih Akin — is certain to raise the 23-year-old actor's profile outside Germany.
Angeliki Papoulia
'The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea'
This 44-year-old Greek actress — seen in Yorgos Lanthimos' Dogtooth, Alps and The Lobster — could find a fan base outside the European art house with her starring role in this female revenge tale from director Syllas Tzoumerkas, in which she plays a depressed former policewoman whose life is upended by tragedy.
Anna Pniowsky
'Light of My Life'
For her first leading role, teen actress Anna Pniowsky, 13 — who will next be seen in the Nat Geo miniseries The Hot Zone — must hold her own alongside Elisabeth Moss and Casey Affleck in a drama (which also marks Affleck's feature directorial debut) about a family attempting to navigate a dystopian future society where all gender roles have been reimagined.
Slick Woods
'Goldie'
The 22-year-old social media superstar, model-of-the-moment and onetime Kanye protegee makes her feature debut as the titular teenager in Dutch director Sam de Jong's follow-up to his cult fave Prince. Woods plays a precocious teen living in a family shelter, struggling to keep her sisters together while pursuing her dream of becoming a dancer.
