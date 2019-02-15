5 Essential L.A. Galleries Now
These homegrown hotspots — all founded locally and key to Los Angeles' art explosion — are highlighting SoCal stars at the Frieze and Felix art fairs this weekend.
-
BLUM & POE
2727 La Cienega Blvd.
Tim Blum and Jeff Poe started in Santa Monica in 1994 and pioneered Culver City's arts district 15 years later. Artists include L.A. painter-sculptor Mark Grotjahn (collected by Michael Ovitz). At Frieze, they'll show Shio Kusaka's ceramics (above), a Dave Muller mural and more.
-
CHATEAU SHATTO
1206 Maple Ave.
Parker Ito (collected by UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and David Hoberman) will have a special project at Felix — two 11-foot-tall paintings, populated with L.A. landmarks, in the Hollywood Roosevelt lobby — and a large painting (above) and video work at Frieze.
-
SUSANNE VIELMETTER
6006 Washington Blvd.
Vielmetter — who launched in 2000 with a focus on diverse artists like Charles Gaines — fetes her new downtown space Feb. 15 on Santa Fe Avenue. At Frieze, she'll show Kim Dingle and others; at Felix, Esther Pearl Watson (above), Mark Todd and more.
-
DAVID KORDANSKY
5130 W. Edgewood Pl.
Kordansky will show work by Kathryn Andrews (above) at Frieze (he also reps Mary Weatherford and Native Son director Rashid Johnson). Later this year his gallery will expand to a full city block, via Marciano Art Foundation architect Kulapat Yantrasast.
-
REGEN PROJECTS
6750 Santa Monica Blvd.
"They take risks," says Doug Aitken (collected by entertainment attorney Alan Hergott) of his gallery, which has a booth at Frieze. Aitken's disruptive public installation Don't Forget to Breathe (above) is on view at the corner of Santa Monica and Highland through Feb. 17.
This story first appeared in the Feb. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.